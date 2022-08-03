THIS WEEKEND: What To Expect At The Wilmington Farmers Market On August 7

Read on wilmingtonapple.com
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, August 6, 2022: Paint Palooza For All Ages On Library Lawn; Book Store Next Door Is Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, August 6, 2022:. Pacific Grove (211 Lowell Street) is hosting karaoke from Winnell Entertainment beginning at 8pm. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a virtual meeting of its Fiction Critique Group at 9:15am...
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Little Massachusetts Beachside Cafe is a Hidden Gem for Your Next Breakfast
How’s a Salmon Getaway sound with a Jetty on the side? Want to see The Point? Or take a trip to The Lighthouse? Intrigued yet? These are the not just destinations, they’re breakfast items on the menu at a little-known place only the locals talk about. Sammies, Eggies,...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, August 5: Video Game Club For Grades 1-5 At Library; Zumba, Yoga & Poker At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, August 5, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a meeting of its Video Game Club for Grades 1-5 at 3pm. Learn more and register HERE. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue)...
To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party
BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
Wilmington Residents Invited To FREE Outdoor Rod Stewart Tribute Concert At Tewksbury Library On Monday, August 8
TEWKSBURY, MA — Enjoy a concert from one of the country’s top Rod Stewart tribute performers, Rick Larrimore, this Monday, August 8, 2022, from 6:30pm to 8pm, on the back lawn of the Tewksbury Public Library. Larrimore captures Stewart’s four decades of best-selling hits with the same humor,...
BEAT THE HEAT & ALS: Wilmington Rotary Club To Hold Community Ice Bucket Challenge On August 27 At Rotary Park
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Rotary Club is pleased to announce that the next Community Ice Bucket Challenge will be held at Rotary Park on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Starting at 10:00 am, everyone is invited to enjoy the pleasure of dumping of ice water over their head!. As...
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
LIBRARY LINEUP: Advice On Grieving The Loss Of A Pet On August 17; Watercolor Painting Class On August 18
Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. Amherst, NH residents Brian and Dawn Massa traveled to the Pacific Northwest in the summer of 2019. During this trip they learned about Van Life and their interest in RV travel was sparked. When they returned home they began their search for an RV and committed to travel cross country. In May of 2020, they purchased a truck and a travel trailer, and on April 10, 2021, they departed New England and headed west. During their travels, they drove 11,000 miles driving through 19 states visiting 12 National Parks. They are currently planning their next trip, which will take place in 2022. Join us as they share their travel experiences and photos from their three month cross-country RV trip.
WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Wilmington Storage Company To Hold Auction On August 17
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, July 31, 2022:. (NOTE: The above public notices are from MassPublicNotices.org.) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily...
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
BUSINESS BRIEF: Rigaku Americas Holdings Names Kent Heath As New CEO, Major Subsidiary Located In Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MA — Rigaku Americas Holding Inc., the North American subsidiary of Rigaku Corporation, Japan’s leading manufacturer of X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments, announced Kent Heath as its new CEO. Heath was also named President of Rigaku Americas Corporation. Heath is the former VP and GM of...
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Board Of Health To Offer Shingles Vaccine Clinic For Wilmington Seniors On August 15
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Board of Health is offering the Shingles vaccine for any Wilmington senior that is interested. This is a two-part vaccine; both doses will be given at the Senior Center. This vaccine is free of charge. Please call the Senior Center at 978-657-7595 if you are interested in signing up. The Shingles vaccine clinic will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022. Limited space is available. Sign up is required.
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 5, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
country1025.com
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!
The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
fox5ny.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
universalhub.com
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
Zoo animals in Mass. beat summer heat with ‘bloodsicles’ and other frozen treats
Staff at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and the Stone Zoo in Stoneham are working to ensure animals remain cool and comfortable amid near 100 degree heat in Massachusetts late this week. Zoo New England, which manages the two zoos, said in a statement that with the increased heat...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
