THIS WEEKEND: What To Expect At The Wilmington Farmers Market On August 7

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS Boston

To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

LIBRARY LINEUP: Advice On Grieving The Loss Of A Pet On August 17; Watercolor Painting Class On August 18

Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. Amherst, NH residents Brian and Dawn Massa traveled to the Pacific Northwest in the summer of 2019. During this trip they learned about Van Life and their interest in RV travel was sparked. When they returned home they began their search for an RV and committed to travel cross country. In May of 2020, they purchased a truck and a travel trailer, and on April 10, 2021, they departed New England and headed west. During their travels, they drove 11,000 miles driving through 19 states visiting 12 National Parks. They are currently planning their next trip, which will take place in 2022. Join us as they share their travel experiences and photos from their three month cross-country RV trip.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Wilmington Storage Company To Hold Auction On August 17

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, July 31, 2022:. (NOTE: The above public notices are from MassPublicNotices.org.) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Board Of Health To Offer Shingles Vaccine Clinic For Wilmington Seniors On August 15

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Board of Health is offering the Shingles vaccine for any Wilmington senior that is interested. This is a two-part vaccine; both doses will be given at the Senior Center. This vaccine is free of charge. Please call the Senior Center at 978-657-7595 if you are interested in signing up. The Shingles vaccine clinic will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022. Limited space is available. Sign up is required.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 5, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
country1025.com

It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!

The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
BOSTON, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location

After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Probably not part of a feast procession

MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
EVERETT, MA

