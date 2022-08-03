New Shawsheen Tech Superintendent Tony McIntosh Completes First Month On The Job

Read on wilmingtonapple.com
Related
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, August 6, 2022: Paint Palooza For All Ages On Library Lawn; Book Store Next Door Is Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, August 6, 2022:. Pacific Grove (211 Lowell Street) is hosting karaoke from Winnell Entertainment beginning at 8pm. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a virtual meeting of its Fiction Critique Group at 9:15am...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Residents Invited To FREE Outdoor Rod Stewart Tribute Concert At Tewksbury Library On Monday, August 8
TEWKSBURY, MA — Enjoy a concert from one of the country’s top Rod Stewart tribute performers, Rick Larrimore, this Monday, August 8, 2022, from 6:30pm to 8pm, on the back lawn of the Tewksbury Public Library. Larrimore captures Stewart’s four decades of best-selling hits with the same humor,...
Aspen Hill Buys North Avenue, Haverhill Nursing Home; Numbers of Beds to Remain the Same
Aspen Hill Operator has taken ownership of the former Wingate Nursing Home in Haverhill. The company purchased the 190 North Ave., Haverhill home, June 29 for $4.5 million. It sits on a little more than two acres of land, according to the Southern Essex Registry of Deeds. The state Department...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
R. W. Holmes Negotiates Sale of 107,300-SF Office Building to MathWorks in Natick for $17.6 Million
WAYLAND, MA–R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, announced that it recently negotiated the sale of a 107,300-square-foot office building in Natick, MA for $17.59 million. MathWorks, a leading developer of mathematical computing software, purchased “Cochituate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 5, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
universalhub.com
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
westfordcat.org
After 10 years of service, WestfordCAT says farewell to Steve Edwards
WESTFORD — After 10 years of dedicated service, WestfordCAT is saying farewell to Video Systems Engineer Steve Edwards as he moves on to a new position. Steve has been an invaluable part of the WestfordCAT team, covering hundreds of local government meetings, a number of Westford Academy graduation ceremonies and Town Meetings, as well as being the resident “tech guru” in the office, providing technical and editorial support for those in need.
Wilmington Apple
WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Wilmington Storage Company To Hold Auction On August 17
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, July 31, 2022:. (NOTE: The above public notices are from MassPublicNotices.org.) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily...
wgbh.org
North Shore Birth Center to remain open for now
The planned closing of the North Shore Birth Center is on hold. In June, Beverly Hospital, where the center operates, announced plans to close it in September, citing staffing shortages. The center has been open in Beverly for 42 years and is the last birth center operating in Eastern Massachusetts. The center’s midwives offer holistic prenatal and birth care.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Edward P. Surette, 68
NORTH READING, MA — Edward P. Surette, 68, of North Reading, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 29, 2022. Born in Stoneham, MA on October 20, 1953. He was the son of the late Peter E., Jr. and Corinne A. (Rightmyer) Surette. Ed was a lifetime resident of North Reading. He was a graduate of North Reading High School, Class of 1971.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
WCVB
Mass. club to host one of the fastest growing sports in the world
BOSTON — It seems like everyone is playing pickleball these days, from that friendly game at the park down the street to the intense competition on the courts at the Boston Pickleball Classic. "There's kind of a lack of tournaments around New England, so it's nice to see this,"...
I-495 Southbound Lanes Close Monday Night to Erect Variable Message Sign
Installation of a variable message sign along Interstate 495, between Haverhill and Methuen, means a southbound lane closing next Monday night through Tuesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the I-495 southbound slow speed lane will be shut down from 8 p.m., Monday, to 5 a.m., Tuesday, between exit 106, Ward Hill, and exit 105, Route 213, to allow a contractor to install the structure safely. The remaining southbound lanes will temporarily close for a up 20 minutes at a time between midnight and 4 a.m.
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
liveboston617.org
Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718
Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
Wilmington Apple
LIBRARY LINEUP: Advice On Grieving The Loss Of A Pet On August 17; Watercolor Painting Class On August 18
Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. Amherst, NH residents Brian and Dawn Massa traveled to the Pacific Northwest in the summer of 2019. During this trip they learned about Van Life and their interest in RV travel was sparked. When they returned home they began their search for an RV and committed to travel cross country. In May of 2020, they purchased a truck and a travel trailer, and on April 10, 2021, they departed New England and headed west. During their travels, they drove 11,000 miles driving through 19 states visiting 12 National Parks. They are currently planning their next trip, which will take place in 2022. Join us as they share their travel experiences and photos from their three month cross-country RV trip.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best mini golf in New Hampshire
Looking for some summer fun? Check out the best places for mini golf in New Hampshire, as picked by our viewers. When you're done on the mini golf course at Twinkle Town, try some of the homemade ice cream for sale. 2. (tie) Paradise Falls Mini Golf in Moultonborough. One...
Comments / 0