NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Finance Committee Member Appointed; Vacant Wood Haven Property Generates Interest But No Auction Bidder

WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Wilmington Storage Company To Hold Auction On August 17
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, July 31, 2022:. (NOTE: The above public notices are from MassPublicNotices.org.)
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, August 6, 2022: Paint Palooza For All Ages On Library Lawn; Book Store Next Door Is Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, August 6, 2022:. Pacific Grove (211 Lowell Street) is hosting karaoke from Winnell Entertainment beginning at 8pm. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a virtual meeting of its Fiction Critique Group at 9:15am...
Aspen Hill Buys North Avenue, Haverhill Nursing Home; Numbers of Beds to Remain the Same
Aspen Hill Operator has taken ownership of the former Wingate Nursing Home in Haverhill. The company purchased the 190 North Ave., Haverhill home, June 29 for $4.5 million. It sits on a little more than two acres of land, according to the Southern Essex Registry of Deeds. The state Department...
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
BUSINESS BRIEF: Rigaku Americas Holdings Names Kent Heath As New CEO, Major Subsidiary Located In Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MA — Rigaku Americas Holding Inc., the North American subsidiary of Rigaku Corporation, Japan’s leading manufacturer of X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments, announced Kent Heath as its new CEO. Heath was also named President of Rigaku Americas Corporation. Heath is the former VP and GM of...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Seaver Properties Completes 21 Unit Townhouse Community in Lexington
Lexington, MA– Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, announced that construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Lane, ‘Lex Meadows’ is just five minutes from Lexington...
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 5, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:
universalhub.com
Citizen complaint of the day: Huge wasps build giant nest in Jamaica Plain
Like the job UHub is doing? Consider a contribution. Thanks!
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, August 5: Video Game Club For Grades 1-5 At Library; Zumba, Yoga & Poker At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, August 5, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a meeting of its Video Game Club for Grades 1-5 at 3pm. Learn more and register HERE. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue)...
fox5ny.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
LIBRARY LINEUP: Advice On Grieving The Loss Of A Pet On August 17; Watercolor Painting Class On August 18
Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. Amherst, NH residents Brian and Dawn Massa traveled to the Pacific Northwest in the summer of 2019. During this trip they learned about Van Life and their interest in RV travel was sparked. When they returned home they began their search for an RV and committed to travel cross country. In May of 2020, they purchased a truck and a travel trailer, and on April 10, 2021, they departed New England and headed west. During their travels, they drove 11,000 miles driving through 19 states visiting 12 National Parks. They are currently planning their next trip, which will take place in 2022. Join us as they share their travel experiences and photos from their three month cross-country RV trip.
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
UPDATE: Wilmington’s Textron Systems Receives Up To $353 Million Award To Support U.S. Army Close Combat Systems
Below is a press release from Wilmington-based Textron Systems Corporation:. WILMINGTON, MA — Textron Systems Corporation, a Textron Inc. company, recently announced that it received a five-year contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command – New Jersey which was executed in support of the U.S. Army Project Manager Close Combat Systems. The contract is valued up to $353,980,000 to produce the XM204 Top Attack Munition, an anti-vehicle terrain shaping system, and associated trainers. The XM204 precision anti-vehicle capability supports modernization of the Army’s terrain shaping and counter-mobility capabilities.
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Andover Townsman
Andover Stories: Pomp’s Pond Is a Town Treasure
Standing on the shores of Pomp’s Pond on a bright fall day, one could well be looking at the same vista surveyed by Pompey Lovejoy over 250 years ago. He was the man for whom Pomp’s Pond was named. While Andover has moved into the 21st century, the pond remains a well-preserved slice of the past.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
universalhub.com
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party
BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
