Residents Invited To Wilmington Police Beach Day On Thursday, August 4

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, August 6, 2022: Paint Palooza For All Ages On Library Lawn; Book Store Next Door Is Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, August 6, 2022:. Pacific Grove (211 Lowell Street) is hosting karaoke from Winnell Entertainment beginning at 8pm. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a virtual meeting of its Fiction Critique Group at 9:15am...
Wilmington Residents Invited To FREE Outdoor Rod Stewart Tribute Concert At Tewksbury Library On Monday, August 8
TEWKSBURY, MA — Enjoy a concert from one of the country’s top Rod Stewart tribute performers, Rick Larrimore, this Monday, August 8, 2022, from 6:30pm to 8pm, on the back lawn of the Tewksbury Public Library. Larrimore captures Stewart’s four decades of best-selling hits with the same humor,...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, August 5: Video Game Club For Grades 1-5 At Library; Zumba, Yoga & Poker At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, August 5, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a meeting of its Video Game Club for Grades 1-5 at 3pm. Learn more and register HERE. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue)...
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
POLICE LOG for August 2: Fox Takes Up Residency Under Homeowner’s Truck; Girl Flagging Down Vehicles
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, August 2, 2022:. Police notified DPW regarding a deceased hawk in the roadway on Lake Street. (9:31am) A caller reported a fox has been under their truck all day, so he cannot use their vehicle or...
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 5, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Wilmington Storage Company To Hold Auction On August 17
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, July 31, 2022:. (NOTE: The above public notices are from MassPublicNotices.org.) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily...
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Board Of Health To Offer Shingles Vaccine Clinic For Wilmington Seniors On August 15
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Board of Health is offering the Shingles vaccine for any Wilmington senior that is interested. This is a two-part vaccine; both doses will be given at the Senior Center. This vaccine is free of charge. Please call the Senior Center at 978-657-7595 if you are interested in signing up. The Shingles vaccine clinic will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022. Limited space is available. Sign up is required.
POLICE LOG for August 1: Coyote Living Under Porch; Garage Catches On Fire; Unwanted Guns Turned In To Police
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, August 1, 2022:. A manager reported 2 rifles were found during a clean-up job on Industrial Way. Police confiscated rifles and contacted owner. (8:13am) A party reported 2 big holes on the sidewalk of Salem Street...
OBITUARY: Bruna DeGregorio, 91
WILMINGTON, MA — Mrs. Bruna DeGregorio of Wilmington formerly of Medford passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. She was 91 years of age. Bruna was the beloved wife of the late Francesco DeGregorio. Born in Bore, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Celeste (Cordani) Ferrari.
LIBRARY LINEUP: Advice On Grieving The Loss Of A Pet On August 17; Watercolor Painting Class On August 18
Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. Amherst, NH residents Brian and Dawn Massa traveled to the Pacific Northwest in the summer of 2019. During this trip they learned about Van Life and their interest in RV travel was sparked. When they returned home they began their search for an RV and committed to travel cross country. In May of 2020, they purchased a truck and a travel trailer, and on April 10, 2021, they departed New England and headed west. During their travels, they drove 11,000 miles driving through 19 states visiting 12 National Parks. They are currently planning their next trip, which will take place in 2022. Join us as they share their travel experiences and photos from their three month cross-country RV trip.
POLICE LOG for July 31: Suspicious Vehicle In Neighborhood; Road Rage Incident
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, July 31, 2022:. A Park Street caller reported a smaller grey truck has been driving around her neighborhood for the past 60-90 minutes really slowly, looking in people’s yards. Police were unable to locate. (7:04am)
BUSINESS BRIEF: Rigaku Americas Holdings Names Kent Heath As New CEO, Major Subsidiary Located In Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MA — Rigaku Americas Holding Inc., the North American subsidiary of Rigaku Corporation, Japan’s leading manufacturer of X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments, announced Kent Heath as its new CEO. Heath was also named President of Rigaku Americas Corporation. Heath is the former VP and GM of...
OBITUARY: Edward P. Surette, 68
OBITUARY: Margaret D. (Ready) Leach, 94
