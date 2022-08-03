Read on wilmingtonapple.com
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Saugus Mall Promises Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina Andras
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, August 6, 2022: Paint Palooza For All Ages On Library Lawn; Book Store Next Door Is Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, August 6, 2022:. Pacific Grove (211 Lowell Street) is hosting karaoke from Winnell Entertainment beginning at 8pm. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a virtual meeting of its Fiction Critique Group at 9:15am...
Wilmington Apple
WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Wilmington Storage Company To Hold Auction On August 17
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, July 31, 2022:. (NOTE: The above public notices are from MassPublicNotices.org.) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily...
Wilmington Apple
BUSINESS BREIF: Wilmington’s 3STEP Sports Acquires K2 Volleyball Club
WILMINGTON, MA — 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful club and event operator, has acquired K2 Volleyball Club, which has grown into one of the nation’s top club and event operators. K2 is another key piece in 3STEP’s expanding volleyball division. K2 was founded...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, August 5: Video Game Club For Grades 1-5 At Library; Zumba, Yoga & Poker At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, August 5, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a meeting of its Video Game Club for Grades 1-5 at 3pm. Learn more and register HERE. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue)...
Wilmington Apple
BUSINESS BRIEF: Rigaku Americas Holdings Names Kent Heath As New CEO, Major Subsidiary Located In Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MA — Rigaku Americas Holding Inc., the North American subsidiary of Rigaku Corporation, Japan’s leading manufacturer of X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments, announced Kent Heath as its new CEO. Heath was also named President of Rigaku Americas Corporation. Heath is the former VP and GM of...
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 3 Wilmington Students Named To Dean’s List At Tufts University
MEDFORD, MA — Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. The following Wilmington students made the dean’s list:. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. About Tufts University. Tufts University, located on...
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Wilmington Apple
LIBRARY LINEUP: Advice On Grieving The Loss Of A Pet On August 17; Watercolor Painting Class On August 18
Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. Amherst, NH residents Brian and Dawn Massa traveled to the Pacific Northwest in the summer of 2019. During this trip they learned about Van Life and their interest in RV travel was sparked. When they returned home they began their search for an RV and committed to travel cross country. In May of 2020, they purchased a truck and a travel trailer, and on April 10, 2021, they departed New England and headed west. During their travels, they drove 11,000 miles driving through 19 states visiting 12 National Parks. They are currently planning their next trip, which will take place in 2022. Join us as they share their travel experiences and photos from their three month cross-country RV trip.
Wilmington Apple
BEAT THE HEAT & ALS: Wilmington Rotary Club To Hold Community Ice Bucket Challenge On August 27 At Rotary Park
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Rotary Club is pleased to announce that the next Community Ice Bucket Challenge will be held at Rotary Park on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Starting at 10:00 am, everyone is invited to enjoy the pleasure of dumping of ice water over their head!. As...
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
What Business Should Go Next to Hannaford’s on Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire?
These are the questions that Dover locals have been asking themselves forever: why is this space empty? When will a new business take over? What might that place be?. We're talking about this spot, situated right next to the Hannaford's on Central Ave. It's sat empty for years and years.
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Edward P. Surette, 68
NORTH READING, MA — Edward P. Surette, 68, of North Reading, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 29, 2022. Born in Stoneham, MA on October 20, 1953. He was the son of the late Peter E., Jr. and Corinne A. (Rightmyer) Surette. Ed was a lifetime resident of North Reading. He was a graduate of North Reading High School, Class of 1971.
Aspen Hill Buys North Avenue, Haverhill Nursing Home; Numbers of Beds to Remain the Same
Aspen Hill Operator has taken ownership of the former Wingate Nursing Home in Haverhill. The company purchased the 190 North Ave., Haverhill home, June 29 for $4.5 million. It sits on a little more than two acres of land, according to the Southern Essex Registry of Deeds. The state Department...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Boston Area Home of the Former Bruins Head Coach is Up for Sale
Well, it's not surprising that 53 Hutchinson Street in Winchester, Massachusetts, is on the market. It belongs to our former Boston Bruins head coach, Bruce Cassidy, who was let go from the B's in June and is now the new head coach for the Las Vegas Knights. If it's still...
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston
These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and...
