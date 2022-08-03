College Athletes, Non-Wrestling Fans and Dwight Howard: Meet WWE's Future Stars

Read on bleacherreport.com
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Name-Dropped on AEW Dynamite
Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE was referenced on AEW Dynamite. After attacking the Gunn Club ahead of their Dumpster Match, Max Caster of The Acclaimed got on the mic to dish out his signature freestyle rap in his entrance. Caster, who is known to push the envelope with his rhymes, name-dropped former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in just his second bar. "No filter, we aint Instagram" Caster said. "We'll make the A-- Boys retire like Vince McMahon."
wrestlinginc.com
How Many Athletes Were Signed From WWE’s SummerSlam Tryouts?
Of all the memorable moments and surprises from WWE SummerSlam weekend, one of the major takeaways came from the WWE tryouts held just before the event, involving over 50 collegiate athletes and including NBA star Dwight Howard. The former Los Angeles Laker cut a memorable promo during the tryout, referring to himself as “Sho’nuff” in a reference from the movie “The Last Dragon.” The tryouts became even more newsworthy when WWE talent Paul Heyman appeared, wishing the tryouts good luck and sitting in on their performances with Triple H.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Changing Wrestlers Who Were Miscast
Since Vince McMahon left his position as WWE Chairman and Triple H assumed control of the creative team, WWE has undergone significant changes. Prior to his departure, McMahon shared final decision-making authority with Bruce Prichard over NXT creative, with Shawn Michaels managing day-to-day operations. The final decision now rests with Triple H.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Tried To Film Documentary Footage At Starrcast V
WWE was interested in filming its own footage during Starrcast V, but the company reportedly couldn’t reach a deal with the event’s organizer. According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE tried to broker a deal to film portions of the event for a future documentary. In exchange, Starrcast boss Conrad Thompson wanted permission to use WWE-owned footage to promote the event. However, the two sides were not able to come to an agreement.
wrestlinginc.com
Kayla Braxton Explains Her Facial Expressions During WWE Liv Morgan Segment
Liv Morgan is usually cool, calm, and collected, but the current Smackdown Women’s Champion lost her cool on fans after they turned hostile toward her. During Summerslam last Saturday, Morgan would face Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The match would come to a close after Rousey locked Morgan in an arm bar. Morgan reversed the submission into a pinning predicament, and as the referee was finishing his three count, Morgan would tap out. The referee didn’t see Morgan tap out and completed the pinfall, allowing Morgan to ultimately slip away with her title. Rousey lost it on the official, locking him in an arm bar after the conclusion of the match, which would lead to her getting suspended and fined.
ComicBook
Bayley Wants the WWE Women's Tag Titles Back on Television
Bayley is back in business. The first WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion made her long-awaited return at WWE SummerSlam, ending a 13-month absence from WWE programming. There, she aligned herself with former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai and former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai (now going by IYO SKY) en route to a stare down with Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The group made their physical presence felt days later on Monday Night Raw, attacking the injured Becky Lynch and challenging Belair to a singles match. Bayley and company have stressed a "wait and see" approach to their motives, but accounting for their targeting of Belair, it's evident they have gold on their mind.
Yardbarker
Becky Lynch: It’s ‘the dawning of a new era’ in WWE without Vince McMahon
Several WWE Superstars believe it is the "dawning of a new era" with Vince McMahon now gone from the company. Becky Lynch, The Undertaker, and Bobby Lashley spoke with ESPN recently about the changes in WWE management. "It is the dawning of a new era," said Lynch. "For me, it's...
ComicBook
Becky Lynch on Vince McMahon Leaving WWE, Triple H Taking Over Creative
Becky Lynch spoke with ESPN this week regarding Vince McMahon's retirement announcement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping in as the new Head of Creative for WWE. Lynch was one of the pillars of the NXT Women's Division during Levesque's time overseeing the developmental brand while working with McMahon led to her winning the main event of WrestleMania 35 (the first Mania to ever have a women's match in the main event). Her response was a combination of sadness and optimism.
Popculture
Drew McIntyre Reacts to Being Attacked by Returning Superstar on 'WWE SmackDown'
WWE SmackDown ended with a twist ending on Friday night when a pair of returning Superstars interrupted a long-awaited confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Reigns, who holds both the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship, was in the ring with his cousins, fellow Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso, discussing his wild SummerSlam victory against Brock Lesnar. The Scottish wrestler soon came out, planning to physically take on the champ. However, a returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared, with the former laying waste to the challenger.
FOX Sports
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
wrestlinginc.com
Note On Edge’s WWE Schedule Going Forward
Several returns occurred at WWE’s most recent premium live event, SummerSlam, including Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY as a collective unit and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Regarding the latter, the multi-time WWE Champion has had several memorable feuds since he returned from injury in 2020, but he was once again written off television earlier this year when the faction he began — The Judgement Day — turned their backs on him and attacked.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (8/5): The Fallout From SummerSlam
The fallout from SummerSlam will play out on tonight’s “WWE SmackDown” episode. Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after his victory over Brock Lesnar in the main event at SummerSlam this past Saturday night. It was a wild Last Man Standing match that saw Lesnar at one point use a tractor to lift part of the ring, causing it to tip and sending Reigns tumbling out to the arena floor. Despite the heavy machinery used by Lesnar, Reigns found a way to prevail, thanks to some outside assistance from the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman, who was driven through the announce table with an F5 delivered by Lesnar.
PWMania
Houston Wrestling Memorabilia Uncovered
In the modern era, so much of the history of professional wrestling is preserved on film and available at the push of a button. The combination of wifi, smart phones, and streaming networks allow fans to shuffle through the digital pages of wrestling history almost instantly. It might be a WWWF Madison Square Garden show from the 1970s with those concrete rings, an NWA super card of the 80s where the blood flowed freely on the canvas, or the spectacles of the 90s when the business was at such a boom period.
Did Ronda Rousey actually attack an official at WWE SummerSlam?
Ronda Rousey has been “suspended” by WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. Was the incident legitimate?. At WWE SummerSlam 2022, former MMA star Ronda Rousey looked to regain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan. In just under five minutes, Rousey put Morgan in an armbar, but her shoulders were on the mat, and the referee counted to three. Morgan was declared the winner, but there was controversy. Morgan tapped out before the official’s hand hit the mat for three.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Riddle’s WWE Return
Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.
Paul Heyman Reflects on ECW’s Towering Legacy
‘My role was to be the disruptor, to be the catalyst for change in the business.’
