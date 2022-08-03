College Athletes, Non-Wrestling Fans and Dwight Howard: Meet WWE's Future Stars

The depth at wide receiver for the UNC football program took a hit on Saturday afternoon. Inside Carolina is reporting that wide receiver Antoine Green suffered a collarbone injury during Saturday’s practice at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The fifth-year senior was injured on a play as UNC is calling it an upper-body injury but he is expected to play at some point this season per the report. A UNC spokesman confirmed to Inside Carolina later on Saturday afternoon that Green does have an upper body injury and that he is expected to be able to return to the field at some point this season. With competition at the receiver position, there was an opportunity for a player like Green to make an impact and be a big target for whoever wins the quarterback battle. But now, his setback could cost him that chance. Green finished the 2021 season with 31 receptions for 612 yards and 5 touchdowns as UNC’s second option at the position behind Josh Downs. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO