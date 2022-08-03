ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahoe City, CA

Kings Beach man involved in fatal wreck not same person in 2009 deadly crash

By Staff Report
Sierra Sun
 3 days ago
Read on www.sierrasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but did not find him. They called off the search just after 5:30 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department searched the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police need help locating 16-year-old last seen in Truckee

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old last seen in Truckee early Saturday morning. Kiely Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee and was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults. She was last seen at...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Eastbound I-80 in Sparks reopens after truck fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were injured in an overnight tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard, the Sparks Fire Department reported. The crash and fire closed eastbound Interstate 80 for about 10 hours. It reopened by 10:20 a.m. The crash happened about 12:21 a.m. between Sparks...
SPARKS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Maria, CA
Accidents
Kings Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Maria, CA
City
Tahoe City, CA
City
Kings Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
fernleyreporter.com

LCSO, WCSO investigating after chase ends in crash

The Lyon County and Washoe County sheriff’s offices are investigating following a car chase that ended with shots fired at Lyon County deputies and the suspect’s car on fire in a ditch. Officials have not yet provided information about the suspect or his condition. The incident began when...
LYON COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Woman rescued after getting stuck in muddy Lake Tahoe meadow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- A woman was brought to a hospital Wednesday after becoming stuck in mud near Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue says the woman became trapped in sticky mud near Lilly Beach. The mud was up to the woman's knees, making it difficult for her to move. Crews used a drone to locate the woman before helping her out of the meadow. An ambulance brought her to a hospital for treatment.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies Arroyo Grande man killed in crash

The CHP has identified the bicyclist who died following a collision with a fire truck in Grover Beach last week as 29-year-old Dylan Tyler Smith of Arroyo Grande. At approximately 10:19 p.m. on July 27, Joe Farnsworth, 39, was driving a fire truck on 13th Street when he pulled into the Trouville Avenue intersection in a lane without a stop sign. At the same time, Smith was riding an electric bike on Trouville Avenue, where there is a stop sign.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
Record-Courier

Tahoe man faces kidnapping charge

A South Lake Tahoe man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday. Nicholas Rene Arthur, 27, was arrested on July 29 after a witness intervened in a struggle at Spooner Junction. According to the Douglas County Sheriffs Report, the witness said...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man shot to death following domestic dispute in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is dead following a shooting in sparks. It happened just after noon on Saturday at an apartment complex on Kiley Pkwy. Sparks police say that a woman had shot her boyfriend during a violent domestic dispute, and they arrived to find a 26 year old man dead from a gunshot wound.
SPARKS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fernleyreporter.com

Washoe County detectives investigating officer-involved shooting near Wadsworth, one LCSO deputy on administrative leave

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting, which occurred on August 4, in the area of Interstate 80 near Wadsworth. As a result, the Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this investigation, working with investigators from the Sparks Police Department, Reno Police Department and the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend during domestic dispute

Sparks Police say a woman shot and killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. On Saturday August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:48 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Pkwy in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that a...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Emergency response closes north Reno street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11:10 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the SUV involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby apartment complex a short time earlier. Witnesses followed the driver. They found him pinned underneath. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV got out of the vehicle and forgot to put it in park. It appears it then rolled over him.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy