Kings Beach man involved in fatal wreck not same person in 2009 deadly crash

KOLO TV Reno
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but did not find him. They called off the search just after 5:30 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department searched the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.
16-year-old girl missing from Tahoe-area campground
Kiely Rodni was last seen attending a large party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.
2news.com
Police need help locating 16-year-old last seen in Truckee
The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old last seen in Truckee early Saturday morning. Kiely Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee and was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults. She was last seen at...
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 in Sparks reopens after truck fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were injured in an overnight tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard, the Sparks Fire Department reported. The crash and fire closed eastbound Interstate 80 for about 10 hours. It reopened by 10:20 a.m. The crash happened about 12:21 a.m. between Sparks...
L.A. Weekly
Colin Crocker, Evan Parker Killed in Fiery Crash on SR-193 [Placer County, CA]
2 Teens Pronounced Dead after Solo-Car Collision along State Route 193. The deadly single-vehicle accident took place near Newcastle on July 21st, according to initial reports. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Crocker, reportedly lost control of his 2010 Mini Cooper and crashed. The impact of the collision caused the car...
fernleyreporter.com
LCSO, WCSO investigating after chase ends in crash
The Lyon County and Washoe County sheriff’s offices are investigating following a car chase that ended with shots fired at Lyon County deputies and the suspect’s car on fire in a ditch. Officials have not yet provided information about the suspect or his condition. The incident began when...
Woman rescued after getting stuck in muddy Lake Tahoe meadow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- A woman was brought to a hospital Wednesday after becoming stuck in mud near Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue says the woman became trapped in sticky mud near Lilly Beach. The mud was up to the woman's knees, making it difficult for her to move. Crews used a drone to locate the woman before helping her out of the meadow. An ambulance brought her to a hospital for treatment.
calcoastnews.com
CHP identifies Arroyo Grande man killed in crash
The CHP has identified the bicyclist who died following a collision with a fire truck in Grover Beach last week as 29-year-old Dylan Tyler Smith of Arroyo Grande. At approximately 10:19 p.m. on July 27, Joe Farnsworth, 39, was driving a fire truck on 13th Street when he pulled into the Trouville Avenue intersection in a lane without a stop sign. At the same time, Smith was riding an electric bike on Trouville Avenue, where there is a stop sign.
Record-Courier
Tahoe man faces kidnapping charge
A South Lake Tahoe man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday. Nicholas Rene Arthur, 27, was arrested on July 29 after a witness intervened in a struggle at Spooner Junction. According to the Douglas County Sheriffs Report, the witness said...
KOLO TV Reno
Man shot to death following domestic dispute in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is dead following a shooting in sparks. It happened just after noon on Saturday at an apartment complex on Kiley Pkwy. Sparks police say that a woman had shot her boyfriend during a violent domestic dispute, and they arrived to find a 26 year old man dead from a gunshot wound.
Grover Beach Police search for missing man
Police say Claudio Robert Jara, 55, is believed to be somewhere in San Luis Obispo County after leaving the city of Torrance on August 1st.
FOX Reno
Crews knock down two vehicle fires early morning on I-80 at Sparks Boulevard
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A semi truck and a trailer went ablaze shortly after midnight on Saturday at I-80 East at Sparks Blvd. At approximately 2:09 a.m. on August 6, the Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) responded to a report of a vehicle on fire.
Hiker cited after illegally climbing Morro Rock
Morro Bay Fire officials say someone called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. to report a climber on Morro Rock who was possibly in distress.
L.A. Weekly
Nicole Lawson Dead, Daniel Zuzinec Arrested after DUI Collision on Painted Cave Road [Santa Barbara, CA]
45-Year-Old Woman Died after a Crash on Painted Cave Road north of Highway 154. The incident happened on July 30th, at around 10:00 p.m., when Zuzinec, driving under the influence, fatally struck Lawson on Painted Cave Road, just north of Highway 154. Officers arrived at the area and found Lawson...
fernleyreporter.com
Washoe County detectives investigating officer-involved shooting near Wadsworth, one LCSO deputy on administrative leave
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting, which occurred on August 4, in the area of Interstate 80 near Wadsworth. As a result, the Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this investigation, working with investigators from the Sparks Police Department, Reno Police Department and the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.
2news.com
Sparks Police: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend during domestic dispute
Sparks Police say a woman shot and killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. On Saturday August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:48 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Pkwy in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that a...
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews on-scene of brush fire in Paso Robles, waiting for PG&E to de-energize downed power lines
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were responding to a brush fire in Paso Robles that broke out on Friday afternoon. The post Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews on-scene of brush fire in Paso Robles, waiting for PG&E to de-energize downed power lines appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KOLO TV Reno
Emergency response closes north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11:10 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the SUV involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby apartment complex a short time earlier. Witnesses followed the driver. They found him pinned underneath. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV got out of the vehicle and forgot to put it in park. It appears it then rolled over him.
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
DA awaits evidence that accused killer Troy Driver not competent for trial
Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye is questioning why attorneys for Troy Driver say he might not be competent to stand trial in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of Fernley teen Naomi Irion. Rye's response was among five new court filings in Fernley this week in the case that rocked the small community 35 miles east of...
