ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Senators Tuberville, Manchin working on bill to tackle NIL

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Senate Dems Finally Pass Sweeping Spending Bill After Chaotic ‘Vote-a-Rama’

After more than a year of painstaking and dramatic negotiations, Democrats on Capitol Hill finally passed a sweeping climate, tax, and health care bill Sunday afternoon.It wasn’t quite as sweeping as most Democrats had wanted. What was once supposed to be a $5 trillion bill—and then a $3.5 trillion, and then $3 trillion, and then $1.5 trillion, and then $1 trillion—ended up as a $400 billion measure, spread over the next 10 years, that would actually decrease deficits by more than $300 billion over that time period by closing tax loopholes.It’s hardly the package President Joe Biden and the vast...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Community Policy