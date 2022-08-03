ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Breaking News: NFL To Appeal Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Suspension

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247Sports

Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels says why Josh Jacobs played in preseason 2022 Hall of Fame game vs. Jaguars

With the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars participating in this year's Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing Thursday, it was no surprise that key players sat out. But starting running back Josh Jacobs was not one of them and saw action early in the Raiders’ 27-11 victory. Head coach Josh McDaniels explained his reasoning for Jacobs seeing action, stating that there are certain things one cannot "simulate in practice."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football

Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
MANHATTAN, KS
Josina Anderson
247Sports

How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame

Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
247Sports

College football recruiting: Top 25 prospects in Alabama for 2023 class

Summer is winding down, but the 2023 recruiting cycle is still in full swing as players across the country continue to announce their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Alabama. The Yellowhammer State is home to...
NFL
247Sports

Big 12 coaches share opinions on OSU football ahead of 2022 season

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football almost won the Big 12 Championship last season, coming up inches short of a comeback victory in the conference title game against Baylor. Despite undergoing some changes this offseason, particularly on defense, expectations for the Cowboys are high with hopes of making a return trip to AT&T Stadium in December for another shot at the Big 12 crown.
STILLWATER, OK
#Breaking News#American Football
247Sports

LSU football QB battle 2022: Brian Kelly reveals where Tigers' competition stands entering fall camp

LSU football practice is back. The Tigers kicked off fall camp this week with a quarterback battle lingering. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier remain in competition with less than a month to go before the 2022 season kicks off Sept. 4 against Florida State. First-year head coach Brian Kelly explained, via Geaux247.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Nick Saban provides lengthy injury report on Day 4 of fall camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a lengthy injury report, which included five first-year players, during the Crimson Tide’s Media Day on Sunday. The first player Saban mentioned was tight end Cameron Latu, who was brought up earlier this week. On Thursday, the first day of fall camp, Saban said Latu was set to miss some time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Injury Sidelines UNC Wide Receiver Antoine Green

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina fifth-year senior wide receiver Antoine Green has suffered a collarbone injury, multiple sources told Inside Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Green was injured during UNC's scrimmage earlier Saturday inside Kenan Stadium. A UNC spokesman confirmed to Inside Carolina later on Saturday afternoon that Green does...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports to stream four-star DE Jalen Thompson's commitment

Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson will announce his commitment on August 22nd. 247Sports will live stream it on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Thompson will choose between Michigan State, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Penn State and Pittsburgh. Currently, the in-state Spartans lead on his 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. Not...
NFL
247Sports

South Carolina's fastest running back is...

Brad Johnson tried to dodge the question. Who’s the fastest running back at South Carolina? Initially, the veteran linebacker turned to his right, to ask Dakereon Joyner for his thoughts. “My boy Turbo, who just came in, Dante Miller, who just came in,” Joyner said. Johnson added, “It’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

High praise for Dawson: 'Might be the most improved young player'

AUBURN, Alabama — Like most freshman — student-athlete or not — Tar'Varish Dawson wasn’t quite sure what to expect when he stepped onto Auburn’s campus last year. The highest-rated skill player in the Tigers’ 2021 class — joining a wide receiving corps that was gasping for air last preseason after losing its top three players — Dawson fully expected to come in, enter the rotation early in the season, and eventually become a starting-caliber player out wide in his true freshman season.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

WATCH: Practice Clips from Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner

The media returned to The Irish Athletics Complex as the Fighting Irish opened up their first practice of fall camp. Notre Dame hit the field and Irish Illustrated had the cameras rolling to capture some early footage from the start of the workout. All eyes were on quarterback Tyler Buchner, so here are some footage from the day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bill O’Brien Excited For Second Season At Bama

By all accounts, Bill O’Brien is a nice guy. But it’s not about, “What’s a nice guy like you being here?”, but rather about why is he here for a second season. O’Brien joined the Alabama staff in January of 2021 to serve as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

