9News
Deputy killed in southern Colorado shooting
Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the shooting south of Colorado Springs. The sheriff's office is searching for a suspect.
COLD CASE: Who killed Judy Diebold?
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a Colorado Springs woman remains unsolved 33 years later after her badly decomposed body was found near Garden of the Gods. In 1989, 27-year-old Judy Diebold was reported missing by family members. A hiker found Diebold’s body, which was badly decomposed, just off Rampart Range Rd. in […]
Suspect arrested in Denver homicide
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Denver, police announced Saturday. A woman was killed in north Denver early Friday morning.
7 dead in 6 separate Front Range crashes over weekend
It was a deadly weekend on Colorado roads and highways as seven people were killed and multiple people injured in six separate crashes.
SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large
UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman suffered multiple bone fractures after being struck by a car Saturday night at the intersection of Uintah and 19th streets, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 9:45 p.m., police said the woman was crossing with two other people, outside a crosswalk, when a car approaching the The post Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado
Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
Westword
Why John Pacheaco Police Shooting Is Primed to Make Colorado Legal History
The tragic story of John Pacheaco, who died on Halloween 2020 after two Glendale Police Department officers, Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips, repeatedly shot into his vehicle, is on track to make Colorado legal history as the first case to be tried under reform legislation that allows law enforcement officials to be held personally liable for wrongful death.
Shooting under investigation in Northglenn
Police were investigating a shooting Friday night in Northglenn.
2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro
Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado
Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
lamarledger.com
Non-attorneys practicing law? Colorado eyes new legal license for divorce, child custody cases.
Colorado might soon see a new legal profession. The Colorado Supreme Court is considering whether to create a new legal license that would allow non-attorneys to practice some limited areas of family law. The controversial proposal would create a new “licensed legal paraprofessional” position: licensed experts allowed to represent clients...
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s body
Andrew Condon, 29, of Aurora.Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. (Aurora, Colo.) A jury convicted an Aurora man of killing his ex-girlfriend, LaBrea Jackson, in 2018. Andrew Condon, 29, will be sentenced on Nov. 10 in the 18th Judicial District for second-degree murder, tampering with a body, motor vehicle theft, assault, burglary and menacing with a weapon.
Fatal shooting of man who killed El Paso County Sheriff's Office K9 Jinx ruled justified
The fatal shooting by El Paso County deputies and Manitou police officers of a man who shot and killed a sheriff's K9 in April has been ruled justified, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office announced Friday. Wilford Robert Deweese, 67, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., was shot approximately 22 times by...
2 teens killed in head-on crash in Castle Rock
A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before midnight on Friday night in Castle Rock, leaving two dead and several others needing treatment at a hospital.
Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed as deputies try to arrest
A male suspect wanted with an active warrant for attempted homicide was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Northglenn.The Adams County Sheriff's Office's Special Enforcement Team located the suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn. The shooting happened when ACSO personnel contacted the suspect. An Adams County deputy received minor injuries as a result of the encounter.Additional details of the incident, including the suspect's identity, have not yet been released by authorities. The 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigation the incident.
KKTV
2 teens killed in alleged DUI crash on I-25 Saturday
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol says two teenagers are dead following a crash on I-25 Saturday morning. It happened on Frontage Road in Castle Rock. Troopers say a Toyota headed south went into the northbound lanes on the interstate when the driver hit another vehicle. That vehicle, a Honda, tried to avoid the crash but was hit. Troopers say four teenagers were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.
Pedestrian, 2 dogs dead in hit-and-run crash in Colorado, suspect at large
A man and his two dogs were found dead early on Friday morning after an apparent hit-and-run crash, according to officials from the Aurora Police Department. At around 2:30 AM, police received reports of a single vehicle crash at South Reservoir Road and East Mansfield Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered a crashed vehicle in the center of South Reservoir Road. They also located a man and two dogs laying in the grass nearby. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
cpr.org
Colorado man arrested for threatening members of Congress
A Pueblo man has been indicted on 12 federal counts for allegedly threatening Congress members and their families. According to documents from the US District Court of Colorado, 19-year-old Malachi Mathias Moon Seals sent threatening messages over the web expressing his desire to assault and murder three members of Congress "with intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with such official while.
Fugitive captured in small town Colorado after months 'on the run' through multiple states
On August 3, the US Marshals Service announced that they have successfully captured a fugitive wanted for a Texas murder in the small Colorado town of Monument, found just north of Colorado Springs. Fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, was wanted by the Austin, Texas Police Department for his alleged role...
