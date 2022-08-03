Breaking News: NFL To Appeal Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Suspension

With the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars participating in this year's Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing Thursday, it was no surprise that key players sat out. But starting running back Josh Jacobs was not one of them and saw action early in the Raiders’ 27-11 victory. Head coach Josh McDaniels explained his reasoning for Jacobs seeing action, stating that there are certain things one cannot "simulate in practice."

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO