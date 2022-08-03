Former VP Mike Pence calls Rebecca Kleefisch a 'proven conservative' at law enforcement roundtable

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr., who spent a term in the U.S. House and ran the budget committee in the Louisiana House before leading the state Democratic party, has died. He was 88. Leach died Saturday, according to a statement by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards that did not include a cause of death. Leach was elected to the Louisiana House three times starting in 1968 before winning a term in 1978 in the U.S. House from the state’s 4th District along the state line with Texas. The Democrat lost his reelection bid in 1980 to Buddy Roemer, who was at the time a Democrat also. Leach would return for one term in the Louisiana House in 1983, serving as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO