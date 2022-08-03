Read on www.wabi.tv
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor debut for Gran Fondo Hincapie Series
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Waterfront was full of excitement for the Gran Fondo Hincapie Series on Saturday. The race was founded by Rich Hincapie, the brother of George Hincapie who competed as a professional cyclist from 1994-2012. Cyclists were riding in one of three races. A 15, 50,...
Hot and Humid this Weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A front is stalled out overhead of the region today, this gives us the potential to see some scattered thunderstorms this evening. Nothing severe is expected but very heavy rainfall will be the biggest hazard. Lows drop down into upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow is going to be even hotter and more humid. Temperatures are expected to soar into the low to mid 90s across the region, combined with dewpoints in the upper 60′s and low 70′s, It’s going to feel like it’s in the upper 90s. We have issued a first alert day for tomorrow. Aside from the heat, Sunday will be partly cloudy, with scattered thunderstorms as the front clears the area Sunday night. Lows for Sunday drop into the mid to upper 60s. Monday, we finally see relief from the heat and humidity as temperatures drop into the mid 70s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, overnight, lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. As we head into Tuesday, we could still be dealing with some of those showers, but we do dry out a bit and temperatures remain in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s, and lows drop down to the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday we have another chance for showers as another front makes its way through the region. High will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with partly sunny skies. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s. Friday we dry out for a beautiful end to our work week.
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
Work on the next phase of the Brewer Riverwalk set to begin Monday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Work on the next phase of the Brewer Riverwalk is set to begin Monday. The Maine Department of Transportation says work includes paving a new ten-foot-wide multi-use path as well as installing lighting, Wi-Fi, benches, and trash receptacles. Construction will begin at Hardy Street and continue...
Route 15 reopens after log truck crash
Maine (WABI) - Route 15 near the Monson/Abbott town line was shut down earlier Friday because of a crash. As you can see from this picture that was sent to us from Pete Holman, it appears a log truck rolled onto it side. There’s no word on injuries or a...
It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!
Maine (WABI) - A local blueberry farm held its first “You-Pick” event Saturday to kick off Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend. We stopped by Copeland Hill Farms in Holden Friday to find out what’s in store. Maine’s blueberry harvest is getting into full swing as the berries start...
Bangor State Fair returns
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Day two of the Bangor State Fair rolled along Friday night with no shortage of smiles. Classics like the ferris wheel, carousel and roller coasters were among the favorite rides. Others tried their luck at carnival games or braved the lines for fried dough and cotton...
Bangor, Ellsworth Chambers of Commerce come together in celebration
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - The Lucerne Inn hosted a celebration between Bangor and Ellsworth-area businesses at Thursday night’s annual Chamber of Commerce “Business After Hours” event. Attendees met halfway in Dedham to network with area professionals. The Inn’s signature food and drinks helped attendees beat the summer...
Newport Riverwalk Fest returns with special cause
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport held its fifth annual Riverwalk Festival Saturday. Activities included a parade, pony rides, water slide, talent show, bounce houses and so much more. Several clubs set up booths to draw in new members, too, including the GFWC Newport Woman’s Club, which is celebrating its 100th...
Belfast Garden Club host Open Gardens in August
NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Garden Club is hosting open garden days during the month of August. The first one took place Friday in Northport. The 50 acre property in Northport was once a deer Farm. Now, it’s an open garden with various plants including native milkweed. Susan Conard...
Maine Farmers’ Market Week supports local businesses
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers celebrated the start of Farmers’ Market Week in Bangor. From fresh eggs to local meats, vendors had all their produce on display. Maine’s farmers markets serve all Mainers, including low-income households. It’s a great time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of...
Challenger Learning Center astronaut campers prepare for space mission
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Middle schoolers at the Challenger Learning Center’s astronaut academy summer camp have been preparing all week for a very important mission. They spent their week getting ready for a launch into space by learning things like engineering, navigation, and communication. That all culminates with a...
Motorcyclist, juvenile hospitalized in crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lincoln. It happened around 10 p.m. on the Lee Road near the intersection of Highland Avenue. Police say as the motorcyclist approached the intersection, he saw two juvenile boys riding their skateboards...
Maine Army National Guard gives back while learning skills
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Army National Guard has been in East Millinocket helping to shape the future of the town and working to build skills while they do it. They’ve been working to tear down fire towers at the old mill site hoping to pave the way for the future of this town.
Blueberry and Bluegrass Fest raises funds for historical building
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - People enjoyed an afternoon of food and music in Winterport Saturday. Winterport Union Meeting House hosted its third annual Blueberry and Bluegrass Festival. It featured a live performance by Miners Creek. Blueberry pies and pastries were donated from the local community. The historic meeting house is...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four women were arrested in Belfast Thursday after a drug investigation. The Belfast Police Department says officers responded to a woman acting suspicious in the woods near Route 3, who told them she’d purchased drugs from a nearby house. The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County...
