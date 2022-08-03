Forecast: Tracking Wednesday evening storms

Read on www.komu.com
KOMU
Forecast: Another heat advisory issued as heat + humidity soar this weekend
Humidity will be high over this upcoming weekend, causing dangerous heat indices with isolated storm chances. Heat index values will reach 100 Friday, climbing to around 106 for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the middle 90s during the afternoons this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Rain Overnight Could Be Heavy In Spots And Come With Gusty Winds
Another round of scorching heat blistered the area today. Temperatures topped out in the upper 90s and low 100s along and north of I-44. Springfield registered 101 as the high Wednesday, the eigth time to hit 100 this summer. A wave of rain and thunderstorms is expected to douse the...
KOMU
Forecast: Rain has exited, but still very humid Thursday, hot this weekend
Stormy skies have cleared up and now we're back to heat and humidity for the rest of the week and weekend. Much of Missouri received rainfall over the last 24 hours, especially in location that both needed rain (like drought-stricken southern Missouri) and didn't need rain (like St Louis). Rainfall...
kttn.com
Audio: From extreme heat to extreme cold, Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “glacial” winter for Midwest
Some Missourians may be looking forward to the cooler seasons of fall and winter– but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a *very* cold winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
933kwto.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Portions of Southwest Missouri
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas east of Highway 65 in the Ozarks throught Thursday night. The report says the watch will be in effect until 9 p.m. for portions of Camden, Ozark, Pulaski and Webster counties, among others. A flood watch has also...
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
kansascitymag.com
Surprise tornados ravaged the Kansas City area this summer—here’s what it all means
Around 1 am on a Wednesday in early June, large swaths of south KC were awakened by phone notifications and screeching sirens. The forecast had called for a dark and stormy night, but a tornado warning came seemingly out of nowhere. It was no false alarm, as a storm caused damage from Marysville to Leawood, where a tornado skirted 95th Street.
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
ozarkradionews.com
Proposed Scenic Byway through the Ozarks Awaiting Local Approval
JEFFERSON CITY – A proposed 375-mile-long scenic byway is headed to several communities for public meetings and a vote of approval. The Scenic Missouri group submitted the proposal, called “Ozark Run,” to the Missouri Department of Transportation, which is authorized to create a state system of scenic byways to preserve cultural, natural, archeological, rustic, historic or recreational roads for the traveling public.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Aug. 5
The Biden Administration declared Monkeypox a public health emergency on Thursday. Health officials also said they are working to make Jynneos more accessible, which is the only Monkeypox vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine is not available to the general public, only those who have been...
KMOV
Things to keep in mind for tax-free weekend in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri parents and teachers can save some cash this weekend for school supplies, because this weekend is the Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday for certain items. Inflation costs has grocery and gas prices higher than we’ve seen, and now school is only a week or two...
Missouri election results 2022 | August Primary
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Heavy rain floods St. Louis interstates and roads – again
East St. Louis has just declared a State of Emergency due to today's flooding.
scenicstates.com
The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri
If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
KOMU
Coast Guard: 2 dead, 5 missing after migrant boat capsizes
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two people died and five were missing after a boat believed to be carrying migrants capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys. The Coast Guard said Friday that eight people were rescued. The agency described the boat as a “rustic vessel” that was...
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
Car washes onto nuclear contaminated site – neighbors ask, what washed off?
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is testing areas around a flooded toxic waste site with ties to the Manhattan Project. They’re looking for the potential escape of toxins.
