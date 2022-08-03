Boil water advisory issued for Warren Township, Borough of Watchung in New Jersey

Read on nypressnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
With heat to remain oppressive, Officials activate
NEWARK, N.J. — Extreme heat is the deadliest type of extreme weather, according to experts. On Sunday, CBS2’s Thalia Perez was in Newark, where officials are activating a “Code Red” on Monday as temperatures rise into the mid-90s. Newark has experienced a high stretch of temperatures...
Police searching for Luis Pacheo, missing Newark man with dementia
NEWARK, N.J. — Police in New Jersey need help locating a missing man with dementia. Fifty-eight-year-old Luis Pacheo, of Newark, has been missing since July 29. Police say he has brown eyes and black hair, is 5-foot-7-inches and weighs around 135 pounds. He was last seen in the 100...
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation’s first...
More than $2 million in jewelry stolen from New York store in smash-and-grab
NEW YORK — More than $2 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a New York City store Friday in a smash-and-grab carried out by four men who police are now looking for. According to police, an employee buzzed one man inside the store and held the door for the other three suspects.
Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say
An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
Coast Guard Cutter Eagle open for public tours at Pier 86
NEW YORK — America’s Tall Ship is coasting into New York Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrived Thursday morning and anchored at the Statue of Liberty. At 295 feet in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship, which is a modern term for a traditionally rigged sailing vessel.
Dereck Chen, 19, shot and killed in attempted robbery at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Brooklyn
NEW YORK – A customer was shot and killed late Thursday night at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Brooklyn. Investigators believe the 19-year-old was the victim of a robbery gone wrong. It happened just after 10 p.m. inside an elevator leading to the store parking garage on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach.
NYPD detectives shoot gunmen who opened fire at party in Queens, 4 suspects injured
NEW YORK — Plainclothes NYPD detectives exchanged gunfire with four suspects outside a party overnight in Queens. The suspects were shot and one is in critical condition, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday. Surveillance video shows chaos as partygoers hopped fences trying to flee from gunfire that erupted Friday...
Matthew Webb dies of injuries after being shot on the job at McDonald’s in Brooklyn
NEW YORK – A McDonald’s worker has died after he was shot in the job earlier this week in Brooklyn. Police said 23-year-old Matthew Webb succumbed to his injuries Wednesday. Sources told CBS2 it started when a woman complained about her fries being cold. She was Facetiming with...
Beloved bodega cat Boka returned after being stolen outside Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK — A beloved bodega cat has been returned to a Brooklyn deli after he was stolen a week ago. The co-owners of Green Olives Deli & Grill in Park Slope posted a photo of Kediboka on social media Friday, saying, “Great news to everyone. BOKA IS BACK.”
Bronx jewelry store robbery caught on camera, 4 suspects sought
A brazen robbery at a Bronx jewelry store was caught on camera Friday. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the four men who took off with jewelry worth $2 million. CBS2’s Alecia Reid reports.
