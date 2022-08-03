ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

NM State hoops wraps up Bahamas trip with 4-0 record

NASSAU, Bahamas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team wrapped up its week-long foreign tour to the Bahamas with a 113-92 win over the Nassau Pirates on Friday. The victory finished off a 4-0 week for first-year head coach Greg Heiar’s team. NMSU will return home to Las Cruces this weekend. Eight players […]
Stanford Daily

Alums implore Stanford to fix disciplinary process that they allege may have contributed to student death

A group of Stanford alumni released documents alleging that administrators have consistently failed to protect students during University disciplinary proceedings. The alumni, led by lawyer Bob Ottilie ’77 and affiliated with the Student Justice Project, further alleged that, had the University implemented reforms to the campus disciplinary procedures the group had proposed, Katie Meyer ’22, who died by suicide in a campus residence in March, would “in all likelihood” be alive.
SFGate

Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'

According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
KVIA

El Paso gas shortage: Some El Pasoans forced to drive 3 miles for gas

EL PASO, Texas -- Many gas pumps across the Sun City had sleeves over the handles Saturday, informing customers that it was out of order. "There's no gas! Period." Mike Ahumada, an El Paso resident told ABC-7 Saturday that he went to over 6 different gas stations to try and fill up, and traveled over 3 miles.
Secret SF

Oakland Is Home To The World’s First Cathedral Built Entirely In The 21st Century

Walk past this building next to Lake Merritt and you’ll probably do a double take – it looks like something between a spaceship and an ice sculpture, and is undeniably other-worldly. The Cathedral of Christ the Light, also known as Oakland Cathedral, is one of the Bay Area’s most interesting modern buildings. Read on to discover what makes it so unique. The Cathedral of Christ the Light is decidedly more modern than it is classical, and some traditional religious groups have been known to balk at the design’s divergence from custom. Simultaneously, the cathedral has been lauded for fostering a...
95.5 KLAQ

Cherry Hill and Other Popular Hangout Spots for High Schoolers in El Paso

With El Pasoans heading back to school, this was a good time to look back at the popular hangout spots many loved to go to when they were in school. We all had particular hangouts where, as teenagers, we were able to gather and socialize without having adults breathing down our backs! For me, it was a place dubbed "the wall" and I only went once or twice because I wasn't that cool in high school.
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now

It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
dailyadvent.com

Scientists move closer to cure for baldness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new study reveals scientists may be closer to finding a cure for baldness. Researchers at the University of California discovered hair growth and hair loss are controlled by a single protein. The protein–or chemical–is called TGF-beta. TGF-beta has two opposing roles. It controls which hair follicle cells...
95.5 KLAQ

Did You Know The El Paso Riders And Veterans Have Their Own Tank

Yep, the El Paso veterans support group sure does ... and they built it themselves. The El Paso Veteran & Riders Association, (EPVRA), has been assisting El Paso area veterans for about 7 years now according to EPVRA President Darell Mond. The organization exists to provide support for El Paso area veterans in the way of ensuring they have food, funding and shelter among other things. Basically, they provide whatever various veterans find themselves in need of, including advice and counseling.
KTSM

Who is impersonating the family of a Walmart massacre victim?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent e-mail sent to El Paso media brings up questions about who is posing as a family member of Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, one of the victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting, and for what purpose. It began on August 3, 2022, when former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez, […]
KTSM

Man found dead in east El Paso apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
