Coral Gables, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mario Cristobal’s hard work pushes Hurricanes’ recruiting class to old heights

What has made the Hurricanes’ recruiting efforts under Mario Cristobal so effective the last few months? Assistant coach Jahmile Addae isn’t telling. “I can’t give the secret sauce,” Addae said, laughing, at Miami’s media day on Tuesday. What the Hurricanes’ first-year secondary coach would reveal, though, is that Cristobal’s effort on the trail makes the difference. “He outworks everybody,” ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
ralphiereport.com

Buffaloes use Miami connection to add DB commit

This edition of the Colorado Buffaloes staff has more Florida connections than almost any of the prior iterations. That has led to some interesting cross country travel for recruits and coaches, but it’s also led to some pretty good success on the recruiting trail. Jamari Holliman is the latest addition from the Sunshine State.
BOULDER, CO
entrepreneursbreak.com

The Largest Industries in Miami Area

Miami is one of the most important cities in Florida. It’s also the gateway to Latin America, so it’s no wonder that Miami has a huge impact on trade and commerce throughout the region. With such a large amount of business going through this city, you might wonder which industries influence the most. This post will look at some of the biggest industries in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Five Miami Spice Brunch Deals Worth Savoring

Miami Spice is officially upon us, and there's no better time than these next few weeks to get out and sample our city's best restaurants. While there are certainly plenty of deals to keep you busy come lunch and dinner during the week, we couldn't help but ask: What about brunch?
MIAMI, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Thai Food in Miami

Are you visiting Miami over the summer or during your vacation?. If so, you will enjoy spending time on the beach, going for a swim, or even renting a kayak to spend some time right on the water. Miami also has a great restaurant scene with live music performances. If...
MIAMI, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL

Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Chicago Newspaper Puzzled Why Companies Are Relocating To Miami

Chicago’s biggest newspaper can’t seem to understand why companies are choosing to move away from its hometown to Miami. Last month, Billionaire Ken Griffin announced he was relocating the headquarters of Citadel to Miami, The company was one of the most important (if not the most) financial companies in Chicago.
MIAMI, FL
riviera-maya-news.com

American Airlines cancelling direct Miami to Chetumal route

Chetumal, Q.R. — The direct Miami to Chetumal flight offered by American Airlines is scheduled for cancellation. The test route, which began in December of 2021, is being canceled due to a lack of interest. The airline says the last flight will be offered August 13 after which time,...
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO

Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
KEY LARGO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Philippe Bien-Aime outraises, outspends Miami-Dade Commission field with more real estate cash

He and five others are running to replace longtime Commissioner Jean Monestime, who reaches term limits this year. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime put further financial distance between himself and five other candidates for the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission last month, when he collected almost $100,000 in donations from real estate businesses.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
TaxBuzz

Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From Clients

Two Miami accountants face organized crime charges and other federal charges after committing tax fraud. The duo allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from clients. Per Miami-Dade police records, Juan Carlos Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens and Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, operated a tax preparation firm called Famous Accounting, Inc.
MIAMI, FL

