Read on miamihurricanes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Related
Mario Cristobal’s hard work pushes Hurricanes’ recruiting class to old heights
What has made the Hurricanes’ recruiting efforts under Mario Cristobal so effective the last few months? Assistant coach Jahmile Addae isn’t telling. “I can’t give the secret sauce,” Addae said, laughing, at Miami’s media day on Tuesday. What the Hurricanes’ first-year secondary coach would reveal, though, is that Cristobal’s effort on the trail makes the difference. “He outworks everybody,” ...
ralphiereport.com
Buffaloes use Miami connection to add DB commit
This edition of the Colorado Buffaloes staff has more Florida connections than almost any of the prior iterations. That has led to some interesting cross country travel for recruits and coaches, but it’s also led to some pretty good success on the recruiting trail. Jamari Holliman is the latest addition from the Sunshine State.
WR Hykeem Williams Updates Commitment Plans
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
Miami Hurricanes at Texas AM one of CFBs 10 most important in September
The Miami Hurricanes game at Texas A&M on the 17 has been named as one of “College football’s 10 most important games in September” by Brad Crawford of 247 Sports. Miami should be more competitive in College Station than they were in a 44-13 loss to Alabama in Atlanta to open the 2021 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami Hurricanes Add Cooling Station to Practice Facility
Hurricanes made improvements to their practice facility.
N'Kosi Perry prepares to end 6-year journey that took him from Miami Hurricanes to FAU Owls
BOCA RATON — When it comes to Florida Atlantic football, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered before the season opener on Aug. 27 against Charlotte. However, fans can feel safe about who the starting quarterback will be; N’Kosi Perry will be under center once again, barring injury. In what will be...
entrepreneursbreak.com
The Largest Industries in Miami Area
Miami is one of the most important cities in Florida. It’s also the gateway to Latin America, so it’s no wonder that Miami has a huge impact on trade and commerce throughout the region. With such a large amount of business going through this city, you might wonder which industries influence the most. This post will look at some of the biggest industries in Miami.
Miami New Times
Five Miami Spice Brunch Deals Worth Savoring
Miami Spice is officially upon us, and there's no better time than these next few weeks to get out and sample our city's best restaurants. While there are certainly plenty of deals to keep you busy come lunch and dinner during the week, we couldn't help but ask: What about brunch?
IN THIS ARTICLE
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Miami
Are you visiting Miami over the summer or during your vacation?. If so, you will enjoy spending time on the beach, going for a swim, or even renting a kayak to spend some time right on the water. Miami also has a great restaurant scene with live music performances. If...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL
Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
thenextmiami.com
Chicago Newspaper Puzzled Why Companies Are Relocating To Miami
Chicago’s biggest newspaper can’t seem to understand why companies are choosing to move away from its hometown to Miami. Last month, Billionaire Ken Griffin announced he was relocating the headquarters of Citadel to Miami, The company was one of the most important (if not the most) financial companies in Chicago.
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
riviera-maya-news.com
American Airlines cancelling direct Miami to Chetumal route
Chetumal, Q.R. — The direct Miami to Chetumal flight offered by American Airlines is scheduled for cancellation. The test route, which began in December of 2021, is being canceled due to a lack of interest. The airline says the last flight will be offered August 13 after which time,...
keysweekly.com
MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO
Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
This Is Florida's Most Famous Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
Regalado says “hell no” to island homeless camp, threatens lawsuit
County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said Thursday she’d support legal action to revoke a property deed and reassert control of a barrier island if the City of Miami doesn’t back off a plan to put a homeless camp on Virginia Key. “I want to be on the record as a ‘hell no’ for this,” Regalado said […]
South Florida police officer arrested for slapping, biting boyfriend
A South Florida police officer has been arrested on assault charges after biting and slapping her boyfriend.
irei.com
Ivanhoe Cambridge JV sells premier retail and dining destination center in Miami for $216m
Rockpoint and Ivanhoe Cambridge have sold Mary Brickell Village, a 200,503-square-foot, Publix-anchored, mixed-use retail center with an 875-space parking garage in Miami’s Brickell district, for $216 million. RPT Realty acquired the center. Mary Brickell Village is anchored by a high-volume Publix and Miami’s only LA Fitness Signature Club. The...
floridapolitics.com
Philippe Bien-Aime outraises, outspends Miami-Dade Commission field with more real estate cash
He and five others are running to replace longtime Commissioner Jean Monestime, who reaches term limits this year. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime put further financial distance between himself and five other candidates for the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission last month, when he collected almost $100,000 in donations from real estate businesses.
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From Clients
Two Miami accountants face organized crime charges and other federal charges after committing tax fraud. The duo allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from clients. Per Miami-Dade police records, Juan Carlos Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens and Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, operated a tax preparation firm called Famous Accounting, Inc.
Comments / 0