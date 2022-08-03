Wisconsin Mom Throws Cinder Block at Son and Threatens Him With Knife

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota man accused of killing a teenager in Wisconsin returned to court Friday, where he told the judge that he'd hired an attorney who defended Kyle Rittenhouse.Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, is charged with stabbing five tubers on the Apple River in western Wisconsin last weekend. He appeared in court Friday via video from the St. Croix County Jail.He told the Wisconsin judge that he hired one of the attorneys who successfully defended Rittenhouse in the August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse shot three men, two of them fatally. The high-profile trial of the shooting hinged on the jury believing that Rittenhouse acted in self-defensive amid the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Miu has told authorities that he was also trying to defend himself Saturday afternoon during a scuffle. One of the stabbing victims, 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, died from his injuries. The other victims are recovering. Miu is slated to appear in court again next week.

PRIOR LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO