ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee sues Walgreens over opioid prescription onslaught

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Tennessee’s attorney general said Wednesday he has sued Walgreens, accusing the drugstore chain of contributing to the state’s opioid crisis by failing to maintain effective controls against the abuse of prescription pain pills.

The lawsuit seeking unspecified civil penalties was filed in Knox County Circuit Court by Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and alleges violations of Tennessee’s Consumer Protection Act.

The lawsuit said that between 2006 and 2020, Walgreens retail stores in Tennessee dispensed more than 1.1 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pills. One pharmacy alone in Jamestown dispensed enough opioids over that period to supply each resident with 2,104 pills.

“Walgreens did not flood the State of Tennessee with opioids by accident,” Slatery said in a statement. “Rather, the fuel that Walgreens added to the fire of the opioid epidemic was the result of knowing — or willfully ignorant — corporate decisions. Walgreens ignored numerous red flags and failed to detect and prevent the abuse and diversion of dangerous narcotics.”

Walgreens did not offer immediate comment Wednesday.

The suit said Walgreens created a public nuisance and for years failed to perform due diligence or train its pharmacists on how to recognize suspicious activity for opioid abuse and diversion. The suit said Tennessee Walgreens pharmacies dispensed opioids to patients from at least 31 different states.

From June 2013 to March 2014, Walgreens pharmacies in Tennessee dispensed 103,000 pills prescribed by an obstetrician in Germantown. Nearly 20% of those were for out-of-state patients, the suit said.

Walgreens filled numerous opioid prescriptions for children as young as 2. A dentist in Erin wrote such a prescription that was 2.5 times the recommended maximum daily dose of opioids for an adult, the lawsuit said.

The opioid addiction and overdose epidemic has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades.

State and local governments, Native American tribes, unions, hospitals and other entities have filed more than 3,000 lawsuits involving the opioid epidemic in state and federal courts.

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson finalized a $5 billion national settlement earlier this year. National drug distribution firms AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson finalized one worth $21 billion. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is trying to persuade a court to let it move ahead with a deal that could include up to $6 billion from members of the Sackler family.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
The Associated Press

Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Flathead County has Montana's first suspected monkeypox case

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A day after the federal government declared a public health emergency to respond to monkeypox, the Montana health department on Friday reported the state’s first suspected case of the virus. Wyoming is the only state in the country that hasn’t reported a case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Montana health department and the Flathead City-County Health Department confirmed a presumptive case of monkeypox in an adult living in the county. The sample will be sent to the CDC for confirmation, officials said. The health departments and the patient’s health care provider are working to identify people who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Germantown, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Jamestown, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
The Associated Press

California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for investigation of poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month. The man had video evidence he also provided to authorities, police said in a statement. He had internal injuries but is expected to recover, the statement said. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday after investigators interviewed her and searched the couple’s home, the statement said. She is due to appear in court Monday and is being held on $30,000 bail, online jail records show.
IRVINE, CA
The Associated Press

Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children. The bill, which passed earlier Friday 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation. Sen. Travis Holdman, who sponsored the bill, said the funding was to ensure “pregnant women and children are taken care of as best we can” in the wake of an abortion ban bill that the governor also signed Friday night after Senators approved the restrictions.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Purdue Pharma#Lawsuits#Knox County Circuit Court#Consumer Protection Act
The Associated Press

Officials: Central Illinois day care worker has monkeypox

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois day care worker has developed monkeypox but it has not spread to others at the center, public health officials said Friday. The worker at the unidentified day care in the village of Rantoul was in isolation and doing well, officials said. Screening of children, other workers and their close contacts was underway, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (eight, eight, nine; FB: five) (zero, two, seven, one; FB: five) (three, seven, ten, thirteen, eighteen) Estimated jackpot: $60,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000. Powerball. 08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2. (eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving while intoxicated, fleeing from officers and injuring parade-goers and two Gallup police officers who tried to stop the vehicle, court documents said. In a statement, New Mexico State Police said that investigators have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate. No one was killed. The people who were hurt, including the police officers, suffered mostly minor injuries, said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as the Chevrolet Tahoe drove through the parade route. The vehicle sped through downtown Gallup about 15 minutes after the nighttime parade started that served as the kick-off event for the 10-day Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration.
GALLUP, NM
The Associated Press

Eighth person dies from wrong-way crash on Illinois highway

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — An eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois, state police announced Wednesday. Thomas Dobosz, 32, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died, police said. He was driving a Chevrolet full-size van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, and five children ages 5 to 13 when it collided with a car around 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Chicago, police have said. Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, Illinois, was driving an Acura TSX luxury sedan and also died, police said.
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
The Associated Press

Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican hopes to reclaim a crucial governor’s seat in swing-state Wisconsin this year long appeared to rest on Rebecca Kleefisch, a former TV news anchor who spent eight years as former Gov. Scott Walker’s heir apparent and vowed to continue his sharply conservative policies. Then a wealthy construction company owner jumped in, dumped $12 million of his own money into the race and won Donald Trump’s backing.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

California county's secession measure will be on 2022 ballot

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Voters in Southern California’s San Bernardino County will have the chance to decide in November whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state. The county’s Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Wednesday to put the secession measure on the 2022 ballot, the Southern California News Group reported. One supervisor was absent. The measure will go before the board again next Tuesday for final adoption. The initial draft would put this question to voters on Nov. 8: “Do the citizens of San Bernardino County want the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to study all options to obtain its fair share of state and federal resources, up to and including secession?” While supervisors voted for the measure, they aren’t all enthusiastic supporters of secession, the news group reported.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Arizona county axes elections boss after ballot problems

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county that was plagued with issues during Tuesday’s primaries have fired their elections director and said he is no longer employed. Pinal County officials had promised swift changes during a Wednesday news conference where they did not assign blame directly on Elections Director David Frist, who was just hired in March. In a Thursday news release, they said elected Pinal County Recorder Virginia Ross had resigned and agreed to become the new elections director “in order to restore confidence for voters.” Ross has been the county recorder since being elected in 2012. The office oversaw elections until county supervisors separated the Elections Department from her office in 2017. There have been at least three election directors since then. Hundreds of voters complained Tuesday that they were unable to immediately vote at the polls because the county had run out of some ballots. One polling place was opened hours late because keys were not available.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

White woman calls police on Black man standing at his home

SEATTLE (AP) — A white woman was recorded while calling police to report a Black man who was standing outside his home just south of Seattle in White Center. The woman, who is not identified, is seen talking on the phone with police dispatch after confronting Dayson Barnes, who is Black, The Seattle Times reported. “If you guys have a lease, I’d just like to see the lease,” the woman told Barnes and his partner in the video. The video was posted on Reddit on Wednesday by Barnes’ partner and has been circulating on social media. The recorded interaction is similar to other incidents depicting white women calling police on people of color for mundane activities.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy