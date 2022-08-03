ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

NBC Chicago

2 Chicago Men Reject Plea Deals for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Two Chicago men charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea deals offered by federal prosecutors, according to court records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates. Athanasios Zoyganeles, who was arrested and charged in February, accepted a deal and pleaded guilty on July...
CHICAGO, IL
MIX 108

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
hhhistory.com

The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock

Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Eater

Suburban Chicago Bakery Wins, Can Hold Future Drag Brunches

Thanks to the support of the American Civil Liberties Union, a suburban Chicago bakery will be allowed to host drag shows and other entertainment events. UpRising Bakery and Cafe remained in a holding pattern this week after officials in Lake in the Hills, a town 45 miles north of Chicago, told them last week they could no longer host events of this nature due to improper zoning.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hadi Abuatelah supporters protesting at Oak Lawn Police Department Friday, calling for firing of officers involved in beating teen

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Supporters of a teen beaten by Oak Lawn police will hold a rally outside of the police department Friday, calling for the firing of the officers involved.Several activist groups plan to gather in support of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah.Video shows oak lawn police repeatedly punching the teen, while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest last week. It happened after a traffic stop. Oak Lawn Police last week released dashcam video which shows the teen running. They claim he was reaching for something in a bag as officers tried to arrest him, adding that they found a loaded gun inside that bag.Abuatelah's family has now filed a federal civil suit, accusing Oak Lawn Police of using excessive force.The lawsuit claims three unnamed Oak Lawn police officers of "extreme and outrageous conduct," by repeatedly punching Abuatelah in the body, head, and face, after he'd already been tackled and pinned to the ground.The teen spent almost a week in the hospital. He's still facing charges.Activists are asking prosecutors to drop the charges against the teen, and instead charge the officers who beat him.
OAK LAWN, IL
daystech.org

Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago

Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

After outrage, West Side mural removed

A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

GOP in Chicago chooses Milwaukee as site for 2024 presidential nominating convention

CHICAGO - Top Republicans have formally anointed Milwaukee to host their presidential nominating convention in 2024. "Choosing Milwaukee, you have given, you have given – sorry, Chicago – the greatest Midwestern city," said Reince Priebus, former White House chief of staff. The Republican National Committee made Friday’s announcement...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot and The Department of Family and Support Services announce community services Block Grant Scholarships

Chicago residents can now apply and further their education. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that $230,000 in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships are now available for Chicago residents seeking to continue their education. Residents have until Friday, August 26, 2022, at midnight to apply. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new online application portal. Built to simplify the application process and provide even greater access to students, individuals can now apply online at www.chicago.gov/fss/scholarship.
CHICAGO, IL

