ABC7 Chicago
Shrine of Christ the King Chicago church discontinues Mass, raising concerns for future of landmark
CHICAGO -- After the Archdiocese of Chicago asked churches to follow a recent decree from Pope Francis on Latin Masses, a Woodlawn church decided to stop offering services, the archdiocese said. In January, Cardinal Blase Cupich sent instructions to parishes and shrines for continuation of the Latin Mass in a...
Missing University of Chicago student reunited with family after several months
A Chinese University of Chicago student who had been missing for three months has been reunited with his family. Diwen Fan was seen leaving his dorm in early May and he appeared to have vanished.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Archdiocese to pay $1.75M settlement to woman who says she was abused by priest in 1980s
CHICAGO - The Archdiocese of Chicago and the Carmelites, a Catholic religious order, will pay a reported $1.75 million to a woman who claimed she was repeatedly sexually abused as a girl by a priest at St. Cyril Catholic Church on the South Side. The case was brought by a...
2 Chicago Men Reject Plea Deals for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Two Chicago men charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea deals offered by federal prosecutors, according to court records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates. Athanasios Zoyganeles, who was arrested and charged in February, accepted a deal and pleaded guilty on July...
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Disgraced CPS charter schools executive claims innocence amidst his forced resignation
The founder and CEO of Chicago’s Urban Prep Academies Tim says he’ll fight to clear his name after accusations of sexual misconduct with a student. The CPS inspector general initiated an investigation regarding an alleged inappropriate relationship.
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
wlsam.com
Pritzker vs. Bailey: Is Chicago a “Hell Hole” or a City on the Rise?
John Howell is joined by David Greising, President and CEO of the Better Government Association. They discuss Darren Bailey and J.B. Pritzker’s very different views on Chicago, and what this means for both the city and their campaigns.
Former Quad City Meteorologist Goes Viral After Learning His Weather Map is Interactive On-Air
Former Quad City meteorologist and heartthrob, Greg Dutra, has gone viral online after sharing a clip from his morning broadcast where he found out his new display was touch screen. During the clip, Dutra is using his hand to describe the wind coming off of Lake Michigan (he's on ABC...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels in Chicago Area, At-Home Treatment
Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But experts say some locations are seeing more than others. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
Eater
Suburban Chicago Bakery Wins, Can Hold Future Drag Brunches
Thanks to the support of the American Civil Liberties Union, a suburban Chicago bakery will be allowed to host drag shows and other entertainment events. UpRising Bakery and Cafe remained in a holding pattern this week after officials in Lake in the Hills, a town 45 miles north of Chicago, told them last week they could no longer host events of this nature due to improper zoning.
Hadi Abuatelah supporters protesting at Oak Lawn Police Department Friday, calling for firing of officers involved in beating teen
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Supporters of a teen beaten by Oak Lawn police will hold a rally outside of the police department Friday, calling for the firing of the officers involved.Several activist groups plan to gather in support of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah.Video shows oak lawn police repeatedly punching the teen, while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest last week. It happened after a traffic stop. Oak Lawn Police last week released dashcam video which shows the teen running. They claim he was reaching for something in a bag as officers tried to arrest him, adding that they found a loaded gun inside that bag.Abuatelah's family has now filed a federal civil suit, accusing Oak Lawn Police of using excessive force.The lawsuit claims three unnamed Oak Lawn police officers of "extreme and outrageous conduct," by repeatedly punching Abuatelah in the body, head, and face, after he'd already been tackled and pinned to the ground.The teen spent almost a week in the hospital. He's still facing charges.Activists are asking prosecutors to drop the charges against the teen, and instead charge the officers who beat him.
daystech.org
Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago
Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
Austin Weekly News
After outrage, West Side mural removed
A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
Hundreds of boats party in Chicago’s Play Pen for annual party
CHICAGO — Every year hundreds of boats drop anchor in the Play Pen near Nay Pier for the Chicago Scene Boat Party. Ted Widen and his colleagues from AMP will be riding around in a 28-foot-long amphibious boat called AMP. It has four wheels which gives captains a lot of options. The AMP goes up to […]
fox32chicago.com
GOP in Chicago chooses Milwaukee as site for 2024 presidential nominating convention
CHICAGO - Top Republicans have formally anointed Milwaukee to host their presidential nominating convention in 2024. "Choosing Milwaukee, you have given, you have given – sorry, Chicago – the greatest Midwestern city," said Reince Priebus, former White House chief of staff. The Republican National Committee made Friday’s announcement...
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
Mayor Lightfoot and The Department of Family and Support Services announce community services Block Grant Scholarships
Chicago residents can now apply and further their education. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that $230,000 in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships are now available for Chicago residents seeking to continue their education. Residents have until Friday, August 26, 2022, at midnight to apply. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new online application portal. Built to simplify the application process and provide even greater access to students, individuals can now apply online at www.chicago.gov/fss/scholarship.
Chicago woman left partially sterilized sues hospital over unwanted procedure
A 34-year-old Chicago woman has filed a malpractice lawsuit against Mount Sinai Hospital after she says she received a medical procedure without her consent.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, arrested moments after trying to carjack man on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after trying to carjack a man on Chicago's West Side. The teen is charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. The teen allegedly tried to carjack a 30-year-old man...
