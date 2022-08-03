Read on www.stockinvestor.com
That Thug clearly would have shot him! 🙄 Great job Sir and hope you are doing well💜🇺🇸
This is exactly what you get when you bring a circus to a rodeo town!Norco, AKA Horse Town USA!
I'm waiting to see them turn the criminal into a victim in this case
CBS News
Southern California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
IRVINE — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
Orange County dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband
Police have arrested an Orange County woman for investigation of poisoning her husband.
KCRA.com
Police arrest driver in Southern California crash that killed 5
LOS ANGELES — Authorities have arrested a driver after she allegedly sped through a red light Thursday and plowed into other vehicles in a crowded intersection, killing a pregnant woman, a child and three other adults in a fiery crash. The California Highway Patrol on Friday said Nicole Lorraine...
Pursuit of suspected catalytic convert thieves ends in fiery crash in Huntington Beach
Flames spewed from a wrecked vehicle that crashed following a police pursuit in Huntington Beach early Saturday morning. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, an officer assigned to the graveyard shift observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood in the area of Atlanta Avenue and Newland Street […]
dallasexaminer.com
African Americans, hate crimes and money
Recently, the California Department of Justice released a report which showed that African Americans are the greatest victims of hate crimes in the state. This is not surprising since we have always been the victims of hate crimes, with law enforcement seeking to underreport for fear of looking bad. At the writing of this editorial, there are more than 42 active investigations of shootings by law enforcement personnel in the state of California. This fact came to light recently as the San Bernardino Police Department attempted to avoid an investigation of the shooting of Rob Adams, who was shot 7 times in the back on July 16.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting
NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with vicious assault of woman in Hollywood parking garage
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against a man accused of assaulting a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last week. “Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense of safety,” District Attorney Gascón said....
foxla.com
Fruit vendor shot and killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - A fruit vendor was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and detectives on Friday were investigating the circumstances of his death. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station responded just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets following a call reporting shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
143 birds euthanized after Jurupa Valley cockfighting ring broken up: Animal Services
Dozens of roosters were euthanized after a large cockfighting ring in Jurupa Valley was broken up Friday night, Riverside County officials said. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Services officers found 143 birds and more than 200 people when they arrived at the 5900 block of Troth Street, Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said in […]
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in ‘Stable' Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Gardena casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash.
sgvcitywatch.com
Arrests Made, Machines, Cash Seized at Illegal Gaming Sites Thursday
REGION - Authorities announced a multi-location search warrant served Thursday led to a number of arrests related to illegal gambling. Seized during this operation at two units in an Irwindale business complex were 11 gaming tables and an undisclosed amount of money. Two people were arrested and more were detained, according to Sgt. Rudy Gatto of the Irwindale Police Department.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.
According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
claremont-courier.com
Noose spotted on Thompson Creek Trail
COURIER Distribution Manager Tom Smith came across this noose at 6:30 a.m. this morning while walking the Thompson Creek Trail just southwest of Pomello Dr., in Claremont. There was no evidence of foul play or a struggle, Smith said. Claremont police say they did not receive any calls for service regarding the grim find.
Irvine woman poisoned her husband of 10 years: Police
An Irvine woman was arrested after allegedly poisoning her husband of 10 years, police said Friday. Yue Yu’s husband apparently suspected that he was being poisoned after falling ill over the course of a month. He eventually became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness, according to Irvine police. The husband captured video […]
KTLA.com
Box cutter attack on transgender woman in Inglewood leads to hate crime charges
A 38-year-old woman has been charged with a hate crime in connection with an attack against a transgender woman in Inglewood earlier this year, officials announced Friday. Ana Luz Vazquez faces one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated mayhem, and one misdemeanor count of violation of civil rights. A hate crime allegation was also filed, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found
The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
orangecountytribune.com
Suspect is arrested in murder
A suspect has been arrested in the July 31 fatal shooting in Westminster of a Huntington Beach man. According to Commander Kevin McCormack of the WPD, Matthew Francisco Mattice has been booked on a murder charge in the killing of Donald Joshua Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach. With the help...
Fontana Herald News
Suspects are arrested for allegedly stealing $20,000 worth of tools from Fontana business
Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing about $20,000 worth of tools from a distribution center in southern Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. After the burglary was reported last week, the suspects were seen on video surveillance cutting the rollup door open and taking the tools, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 5.
foxla.com
Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
