ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD welcomes 156 new staff members

By Hannah Johnson
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some Schools Narrow Teacher Shortage Gap; Retention Still Significant Issue

Teachers across North Texas are hard at work, readying their classrooms as the start of school inches closer for more students. Teachers, like just about everyone else in the workforce, are hard to find. But an increasing number of district leaders are saying they're ready. From Sunnyvale ISD to Hurst-Euless-Bedford...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD names seven new principals

New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board approves process for making recapture payment in 2022-23

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD's board of trustees approved purchasing attendance credits for the district's Robin Hood payment to the state. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the purchase of average daily attendance credits for the district’s recapture payment to the state at its July 25...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Thousands pack AT&T Stadium for Arlington's Back-to-School Kickoff

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thousands of families packed AT&T Stadium for Arlington's Back to School Kickoff. The district gave away 10,000 backpacks and school supplies.   "[It's] nice to have resources and assistance from the community," Elijah Crumpton said.  Students also received free haircuts as well as dental, vision, and health screenings. It's the 8th year the district has put on the back-to-school drive, but parents say they are struggling more this year.  "Inflation is a fool right now," Jimea Bailey said.  The rise in inflation has caused financial stress for many families. Jimea Bailey says everything seems to break the bank. "[People...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grapevine, TX
Education
City
Grapevine, TX
Colleyville, TX
Education
Grapevine, TX
Government
City
Colleyville, TX
City
Euless, TX
Local
Texas Government
Colleyville, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Colleyville to add 6 school resource officers to campuses in city

All schools within Colleyville city limits will have a designated school resource officer once the new officers are trained. (Courtesy Pexels) Colleyville Police Department will be adding six school resource officers to campuses through funding from the Colleyville Crime Control and Prevention District's fiscal year 2022-23 budget. Colleyville City Council unanimously approved the budget at its Aug. 2 meeting.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Public Hearing: S21-0005, Teasley Multifamily

The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding a request by Wier and Associates, on behalf of KC Land Holdings, LLC, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Multifamily Dwelling Use on approximately 4.019 acres of land, generally located 316 feet to the west of Teasley Lane, approximately 335 feet southwest of the intersection of Nowlin Road and Teasley Lane, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas.
DENTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD task force presents $1.49B bond recommendation for November ballot

The Plano ISD board of trustees is considering a nearly $1.5 billion bond package for the district. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Trustees in Plano ISD heard a presentation Aug. 2 from the district's 2022 Future Forward Task Force regarding recommended projects to include in a possible bond package of nearly $1.5 billion. District officials said the board is expected to consider the task force’s recommendation at its Aug. 16 meeting for possible inclusion on the November ballot.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.

A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gcisd
Larry Lease

Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Legacy West University is in session

It isn't "back to school" without that back to school photo, and families in north Texas have been heading to Plano to get professional pics, full of color, for free!. For more information, go to LegacyWest.com/events.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Hospitals Recognized as ‘Best Hospitals’

Texas Health is a leader in the North Texas healthcare market, according to an annual report by U.S. News & World Report. Three Texas Health Resources hospitals made it into the 33rd annual 2022-2023 Best Hospitals report. These included Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas ranked third; Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, ranked fifth; and Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth, ranked eighth.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chick-fil-A now open in Lewisville

Chick-fil-A officially opened a new Lewisville location at 1201 W. Main St. on Aug. 4. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) Chick-fil-A officially opened a new Lewisville location Aug. 4. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 3. The new restaurant has drive-thru service and is located at 1201 W. Main St. Chick-fil-A is known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries as well as chicken strips, chicken nuggets, salads and milkshakes. 972-353-3000.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Q&A: Meet Frisco's new City Manager Wes Pierson

Wes Pierson has been named as Frisco's new city manager. (Courtesy city of Frisco) Wes Pierson was selected from a nationwide search to fill the role of Frisco’s city manager. Pierson began in his new role for Frisco Aug. 2. Pierson has more than 13 years of city management experience, including nearly seven as city manager in the town of Addison, where he previously served. Pierson also has other experience serving in the cities of Corpus Christi and Allen. Frisco’s first and only City Manager George Purefoy retired June 30. Community Impact Newspaper sat down with Pierson to learn more about what he hopes to accomplish as he steps into his new role.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy