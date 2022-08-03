Grapevine-Colleyville ISD welcomes 156 new staff members

Read on communityimpact.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Schools Narrow Teacher Shortage Gap; Retention Still Significant Issue
Teachers across North Texas are hard at work, readying their classrooms as the start of school inches closer for more students. Teachers, like just about everyone else in the workforce, are hard to find. But an increasing number of district leaders are saying they're ready. From Sunnyvale ISD to Hurst-Euless-Bedford...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano ISD names seven new principals
New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board approves process for making recapture payment in 2022-23
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD's board of trustees approved purchasing attendance credits for the district's Robin Hood payment to the state. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the purchase of average daily attendance credits for the district’s recapture payment to the state at its July 25...
Thousands pack AT&T Stadium for Arlington's Back-to-School Kickoff
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thousands of families packed AT&T Stadium for Arlington's Back to School Kickoff. The district gave away 10,000 backpacks and school supplies. "[It's] nice to have resources and assistance from the community," Elijah Crumpton said. Students also received free haircuts as well as dental, vision, and health screenings. It's the 8th year the district has put on the back-to-school drive, but parents say they are struggling more this year. "Inflation is a fool right now," Jimea Bailey said. The rise in inflation has caused financial stress for many families. Jimea Bailey says everything seems to break the bank. "[People...
Colleyville to add 6 school resource officers to campuses in city
All schools within Colleyville city limits will have a designated school resource officer once the new officers are trained. (Courtesy Pexels) Colleyville Police Department will be adding six school resource officers to campuses through funding from the Colleyville Crime Control and Prevention District's fiscal year 2022-23 budget. Colleyville City Council unanimously approved the budget at its Aug. 2 meeting.
starlocalmedia.com
School spirit was on display as McKinney Chamber of Commerce welcomes new teachers to the McKinney ISD school district
McKinney ISD school spirit was on full display in the halls and auditorium of McKinney High School Wednesday morning for the McKinney Chamber of Commerce 2022 MISD New Teacher Breakfast. During the event, new McKinney ISD teachers were able to visit with vendor booths from local businesses and organizations before...
Public Hearing: S21-0005, Teasley Multifamily
The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding a request by Wier and Associates, on behalf of KC Land Holdings, LLC, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Multifamily Dwelling Use on approximately 4.019 acres of land, generally located 316 feet to the west of Teasley Lane, approximately 335 feet southwest of the intersection of Nowlin Road and Teasley Lane, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas.
Lewisville ISD board talks budget, tax rate for 2022-23
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees will meet to adopt its fiscal year 2022-23 budget Aug. 29. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD school board is expected to vote on a lower tax rate on Aug. 29. The board will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 to discuss...
Plano ISD task force presents $1.49B bond recommendation for November ballot
The Plano ISD board of trustees is considering a nearly $1.5 billion bond package for the district. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Trustees in Plano ISD heard a presentation Aug. 2 from the district's 2022 Future Forward Task Force regarding recommended projects to include in a possible bond package of nearly $1.5 billion. District officials said the board is expected to consider the task force’s recommendation at its Aug. 16 meeting for possible inclusion on the November ballot.
starlocalmedia.com
How downtown Plano has changed as it approaches 150 years
Downtown Plano's identity has undergone much evolution over the years. According to Mona Crider, co-owner of La Foofaraw, Downtown Plano is a community that embraces its history while looking to the future.
dallasexpress.com
Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.
A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
starlocalmedia.com
Here are three things Lewisville ISD parents and students should know as back to school season approaches
School zone lights throughout Lewisville, Carrollton and Flower Mound will flash again as parents in Lewisville ISD bring their children back to school on Wednesday. With back-to-school season now in full swing, here are some things Lewisville ISD parents and students should know as they venture into the new year.
Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
WFAA
Legacy West University is in session
It isn't "back to school" without that back to school photo, and families in north Texas have been heading to Plano to get professional pics, full of color, for free!. For more information, go to LegacyWest.com/events.
Shorthorn
Arlington to begin construction on landmark Mineral Well Fountain
Back in the 1890s, a fountain spewing mineral water out of lion heads used to stand on the corner of Main and Center streets. It played an essential role as a water source and served as the heart of the community. Arlington is now looking to recreate the historic Mineral...
dallasexpress.com
Three Local Hospitals Recognized as ‘Best Hospitals’
Texas Health is a leader in the North Texas healthcare market, according to an annual report by U.S. News & World Report. Three Texas Health Resources hospitals made it into the 33rd annual 2022-2023 Best Hospitals report. These included Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas ranked third; Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, ranked fifth; and Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth, ranked eighth.
keranews.org
Pay-as-you-go nonprofit Taste Community Restaurant heads to busy downtown Arlington spot
Jeff Williams, executive director, says Taste Community Restaurant's second location could serve as a "hub" for future projects and experiments as his team looks to try new services and programs. "Arlington's kind of really going to become our headquarters for investigation into sort of other services," Williams says, such as...
Chick-fil-A now open in Lewisville
Chick-fil-A officially opened a new Lewisville location at 1201 W. Main St. on Aug. 4. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) Chick-fil-A officially opened a new Lewisville location Aug. 4. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 3. The new restaurant has drive-thru service and is located at 1201 W. Main St. Chick-fil-A is known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries as well as chicken strips, chicken nuggets, salads and milkshakes. 972-353-3000.
This Plano Agent Is Engineering Continued Success in a New Career
Jeffrey McKee is now engineering himself to succeed in a real estate career. “I have always considered myself as a salesperson. I can remember back to Boy Scouts or team sports where we had popcorn or coupon books to sell and I loved it,” McKee, 32, said. The Plano...
Q&A: Meet Frisco's new City Manager Wes Pierson
Wes Pierson has been named as Frisco's new city manager. (Courtesy city of Frisco) Wes Pierson was selected from a nationwide search to fill the role of Frisco’s city manager. Pierson began in his new role for Frisco Aug. 2. Pierson has more than 13 years of city management experience, including nearly seven as city manager in the town of Addison, where he previously served. Pierson also has other experience serving in the cities of Corpus Christi and Allen. Frisco’s first and only City Manager George Purefoy retired June 30. Community Impact Newspaper sat down with Pierson to learn more about what he hopes to accomplish as he steps into his new role.
