NASA Social Program Reignites for Upcoming Artemis 1 Launch

Abbott Elementary Wins 4 TCA Awards, Including Program of the Year
Abbott Elementary capped its breakout freshman season by dominating this year's Television Critics Association Awards.
Introducing Off Madison, an Adweek Podcast Exploring the Rise of Diverse Industry Talent
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. For a long time, New York's bustling Madison Avenue has been synonymous with the world of advertising that we know today. But the landscape...
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to the January Digital Accelerated Program
This is part of Adweek's new series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. January Digital (JD) founded its JD...
AMC Networks Elevates Christina Spade to CEO
AMC Networks has finally found its new CEO: the same person who already held down two positions in the company's C-suite.
Warner Bros. Discovery Closes Upfront With Nearly $6 Billion in Commitments
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Warner Bros. Discovery has finally wrapped its upfront talks, the company confirmed during its second quarter earnings call on Thursday afternoon.
How Agencies Pick the Perfect Song for Their Ads
Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies. Nandika is the Adweek Faw Fellow covering ad agencies. She is a 2022 graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with majors in Psychology and Communication. Additionally, she has minors in Public Relations and Business.
What Does the Toothpick Rule Have to Do With Marketing Measurement Strategies?
In U.S. politics, bribing is not allowed—at least not publicly. For years lobbyists would win time with elected officials by taking them out for dinner. Offer them a free, dry-aged rib eye, and their attention was yours for the next few hours—a cozy arrangement that led to a glut of steakhouses within a few blocks of the Capitol.
Friday Stir
-Cricket Wireless is letting its customers do the talking in a new campaign that’s tagged with “People who come to Cricket, stay with Cricket.” The testimonial approach is a new one for the brand, and it teamed with longtime creative partner Argonaut, which developed a series of films that profile customers while still incorporating the brand’s trademark characters. The customers profess their loyalty and love for Cricket’s ease of use, affordability, high-speed 5G and more.
What Georgia-Pacific, Oral-B, Little Tikes and TCL Are Doing Right on Amazon
Every day, thousands of brands compete on Amazon across multiple categories. Not all of them, of course, can thrive all the time.
Ad Council and MTV Partner to Release Young Voter Study in Time for Midterms
The Ad Council Research Institute (ACRI) and MTV Entertainment Studios have released initial findings from a collaborative research project that looks to get to the truth about voting attitudes and perceptions among younger millennials and voting-age Gen Z people in the U.S. As the midterm elections approach, the study sheds...
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Flight Story, Havas, Mason & More
It’s Friday, so of course, we’re back with our favorite agency roster switch-ups. Let’s dive into the biggest hires and promotions of the week. Creative production studio Ambassadors made two new key hires to strengthen its production team. Annejes van Liempd joined as executive producer in Amsterdam and Tessa Ward signed on as producer in New York.
Move Over Google. TikTok Is the Go-To Search Engine for Gen Z
It's been well documented that TikTok is the go-to social app for Gen Z. However, a surprising statistic came out recently, showing that 40% of Gen Z users prefer using TikTok and Instagram for search over Google.
