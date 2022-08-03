Read on whdh.com
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Hot & Humid Weather Continues
7Weather- The heat and humidity continue for the next few days. A sea breeze was only around for a short time this afternoon. Without the onshore wind, Boston jumped into the upper 90s! Both Boston and Worcester tied records today! Boston and most of the area are officially in a heat wave with today being the third consecutive day in the 90s.
Bostonians brave the heat and humidity
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians are feeling the sunshine on the second day of the city’s heat emergency. “It is extremely hot, like super super hot,” said Brett Doelle, who’s staying at Fisher College. Although Thursday was Boston’s hottest August 4 in 94 years, the workday could not...
Boston vendors brave the heat as humidity sets in
BOSTON (WHDH) - The heat and humidity are baking Bostonians who brave the outdoors– especially those who have to work outside. “You have to make some money!” said Olivio Almeida, a vendor working on the Boston Common. He usually works 12-hour days every weekend selling T-shirts and hoodies, but said working outside lately has been difficult for vendors like himself.
Bostonians brave hottest day on this date in 94 years
BOSTON (WHDH) - Although Thursday was Boston’s hottest August 4 in 94 years, the workday could not stop for Boston’s working class. Not even for a founding father. As most walked down the streets of Boston clad in shorts and t-shirts, one man was sporting an 18th century-style jacket, woolen leggings and buckle shoes.
Heat wave creates risk for cars, electric grid
BOSTON (WHDH) - As temperatures remain high amid a second heat wave this summer, the heat can wreak havoc on cars. “If you haven’t had your car checked out and given a good tune-up and good overview, it’s a good time to do that before you head out on a trip or have to do serious driving in this hot weather,” said Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast. “The last thing you want to do is get stuck on the side of the road in a heat wave.”
Combatting heat, Boston’s 2nd Open Streets event begins in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - During the City of Boston’s first Open Streets event in July, pedestrians ambling down Jamaica Plain’s Centre Street were able to enjoy a pleasant afternoon free of vehicular traffic while temperatures rested in the low 70’s. For the follow-up event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue, eventgoers will have to combat humidity that will make temperatures feel like they’re in the upper 80’s.
Severe drought causes concerns in communities
BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe drought has been affecting communities all across the state, with some cities and towns forced to implement water bans. Annie Pires brings her dog Juniper to Millennium Park in West Roxbury for a swim every couple of weeks, but the drought has left the Charles River looking more like a puddle.
Whale worries: Boston Harbor humpback tangled in fishing line
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group on a whale-watching boat in the Boston Harbor spotted a humpback whale tangled in a fishing line. Naturalist Laura Lilly from Boston Harbor City Cruises was one of the people on the Wednesday morning cruise. “So we were looking for this particular whale that was...
Flight Frustrations: Flyers at Logan International deal with chaos as weather causes delays across the U.S.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Chaos in the skies due to inclement weather led to chaos at airports across the country, including at Boston’s Logan International on Saturday. Nearly 6,300 U.S. flights faced delays and over 600 were cancelled as of 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to flight tracker website, FlightAware. Flyers at Logan experienced at least 300 of those delays and over 40 cancellations, on top of traffic troubles right outside their terminals.
Swimmers flood Castle Island to raise money for cancer research
BOSTON (WHDH) - Swimmers from across the country populated the waters of South Boston on Saturday as part of a Swim Across America event to raise funds for cancer research. “This is an annual event that I do. It’s my 16th year participating as a volunteer and swimmer,” said Jen Downing. “I’m doing two races next weekend.”
NH town hit hard by severe storms, downed trees and power lines causing massive damage
HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Severe storm’s Friday afternoon caused devastating damage across Hollis, New Hampshire, downing trees and power lines. One New Hampshire man had a close call while out on a drive when a fast-moving storm toppled two trees and power lines on top of his truck, trapping him inside.
Shutdown of Green Line’s E Branch begins amid other, pending service pauses for maintenance
BOSTON (WHDH) - For the next 16 days, some T riders who use the Green Line’s E Branch will have to find an alternative as stops from Heath Street to Prudential Station are shut down for maintenance work. From Saturday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 21, service will be...
Leapfest, long-running parachuting event, returns to Rhode Island after 2-year hiatus
EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s longest running international static line parachute event returned to Rhode Island on Saturday. Paratroopers from the United Kingdom and New Zealand were among the countries represented at Leapfest in Exteter, Rhode Island. According to...
‘It’s probably the cheapest and easiest way, but not the best way’: Transportation expert criticizes MBTA shutdowns
BOSTON (WHDH) - Amid a wave of disruptions to the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines, transportation expert Dr. Carl Berkowitz told 7NEWS that he believes years of neglect are behind the cascade of issues that have brought the MBTA under federal scrutiny this summer. “If you don’t immediately do...
Orange Line, parts of Green Line to close at same time
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced that the Green Line will shut down between Government Center and the Union Square Station partly to accommodate work for the remainder of the Green Line Extension project– at the same time the Orange Line will shut down for overdue repairs. Riders at...
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
22-year-old Boston man dies after being struck by lightning in Wyoming
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Boston man passed away on August 2 while camping with an outdoor education group in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, according to the National Outdoor Leadership School. John “Jack” Murphy was partaking in an Educator Course with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was...
WATCH: New video shows the loose metal that sparked Orange Line fire dangling off train
BOSTON (WHDH) - New video obtained by 7NEWS shows the piece of loose metal that MBTA officials say caused an Orange Line train car to catch fire in June. The piece of metal can be seen hanging off the front of the train before video captures a flash of light and a mass of smoke.
Atop fire towers, crews working to stop fires before they begin
PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifty feet above the tree line, fire crews were hard at work Thursday combatting fires before they even began. Andrew Theve and Bryan Colwell were among the workers with the DCR Forest Fire Control sitting above the summit of Wachusett Mountain in Princeton Thursday. The crewmen are kept busy in their perch, spotting fires and smoke as they crop up along the wide horizon.
Orange Line mayors ask MBTA for additional help amid shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The mayors of Malden, Medford and Melrose, three communities that rely heavily on the soon-to-be-shut-down Orange Line, urged MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak in a letter to increase resources for those communities’ commuters. “Each of us represents communities whose residents rely heavily on the Orange Line,”...
