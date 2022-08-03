BOSTON (WHDH) - As temperatures remain high amid a second heat wave this summer, the heat can wreak havoc on cars. “If you haven’t had your car checked out and given a good tune-up and good overview, it’s a good time to do that before you head out on a trip or have to do serious driving in this hot weather,” said Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast. “The last thing you want to do is get stuck on the side of the road in a heat wave.”

