Nobody Brings Fantasy to the Red Carpet Like Gwendoline Christie

Hannah Waddingham Goes Green in Bandage Midi Dress at ‘Ted Lasso’ Screening
Click here to read the full article. Hannah Waddingham reunited with the cast of “Ted Lasso” with a standout fashion moment. The British actress attended a For Your Consideration event Monday night in Los Angeles for the Apple TV+ series, matching the green turf-covered red carpet in a form-fitting green midi-length dress.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at 'Nope' World PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in Berlin Waddingham was joined on the red carpet by many of her...
Watch Chase Sui Wonders Get Ready for the Bodies Bodies Bodies Premiere
If you think actors don’t get nervous before a big movie premiere, think again. At least Bodies Bodies Bodies star Chase Sui Wonders does. Before the New York premiere of her film—which follows a group of wealthy friends at a remote mansion who must solve an unexpected murder—the star allowed Vogue in on her getting-ready process, and it began with some good old classic nerves. “Dear whatever heavenly higher power that reigns above, please grant Bodies Bodies Bodies with a successful opening weekend,” she prayed at a candlelit shrine. “And make sure we look amazing on the red carpet tonight.”
‘The Sandman’: Where You’ve Seen Lucifer Actor Gwendoline Christie Before
Gwendoline Christie gives a standout performance as Lucifer Morningstar in 'The Sandman,' but where have viewers seen the actor before?
How Prey Star Amber Midthunder Brought Indigenous Style to the Red Carpet
Amber Midthunder has made waves as one of Hollywood’s first leading female Indigenous action heroes by starring in Prey, the latest installment in the action-horror Predator franchise out now. In the film, she plays a young warrior who must defeat an extraterrestrial species to save her people on the Comanche Nation. “I was interested in the opportunity to show Native people in a period piece and what our culture and way of life was actually like,” Midthunder told Vogue of the barrier-breaking role. For the film’s press tour, the star also continued this energy with her stellar fashion choices: Midthunder chose to spotlight Indigenous designers on the movie’s various red carpets. “The first thing I said [for this press tour] was that I always want at least one Indigenous designer or jewelry maker on my body,” Midthunder says.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
‘Stranger Things’ Star Jamie Campbell Bower Praised For Speaking Openly About Addiction
Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has received praise and support for his decision to speak publicly about struggles with addiction. The British actor, who plays evil Vecna in the mega-hit, posted on social media that he was celebrating seven and a half years of sobriety, and sharing his experience of addiction and receiving hospital treatment. His message received thousands of likes and replies from those among his nearly one million followers. Nat Travis, a spokesperson for addiction charity Turning Point told the BBC of the positive effect such a high-profile figure speaking out could have...
Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'
Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standard for Her and ‘Sam & Cat’ Costar Ariana Grande: ‘That Was the Moment I Broke’
Reflecting on her part. Jennette McCurdy addresses her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — which includes her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon. The former actress, 30, rose to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the […]
‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season
Click here to read the full article. Showtime has elected against moving forward with a second season of its anthology series “The First Lady.” The decision comes a little over six weeks after the series aired its Season 1 finale on the network. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season,” a Showtime spokesperson told Variety. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our...
Melanie Lynskey recalls body shaming on the set of 'Coyote Ugly'
"Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey hasn't shied away from calling out Hollywood for the body shaming she experienced on film sets, even years after her film debut.
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
Ron Howard reveals the most difficult shot of his career and how his dad made it harder
Ron Howard visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and revealed the most difficult shot of his career. The Oscar-winning director is known for creating immersive shots in his films, like Backdraft, Rush and Cinderella Man, but he said Far and Away contained, by far, the hardest shot.
Sydney Sweeney says she can't afford to take a break from acting
"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney opened up about her desire to be a young mom and the reality of finances as a young actress.
Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon Gets Full-Length Trailer
The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, with HBO Max releasing an all-new trailer to tease the fantastical adventures of the series. The events of the show have already been hinted at in the original HBO series, with House of the Dragon shedding insight into events that have only been previously discussed by the figures of Westeros. However, with the series being based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, not all of its events will be a surprise to audiences familiar with the franchise. Check out the trailer for House of the Dragon above before it debuts on August 21st.
Clu Gulager Dies: Veteran Horror Film Actor In ‘Return Of The Living Dead’ Was 93
Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran character actor for nearly 70 years and 165 credits, has died. He was 93 and passed at home of natural causes, according to family posts on social media. Gulager is best remembered for his portrayal of Burt in the 1985 horror-comedy The Return of the Living Dead, and Mr. Walsh in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge. Gulager also appeared in The Killers, The Last Picture Show, Mystery in Dracula’s Castle, The Killer Who Wouldn’t Die, The Initiation, From a Whisper to a Scream, The Hidden, Uninvited, I’m Gonna Git You...
With Prey, Hollywood Finally Delivers an Indigenous Female Action Star
If you’ve seen any of the Predator movies, you know that humans are often placed at a disadvantage, facing off against (terrifying) extraterrestrial species with powers like invisibility and thermal vision. Even the indestructible Arnold Schwarzenegger had a hard time competing with one of them in the original 1987 film. But in Prey—the latest in the franchise, launching on Hulu this Friday—the Predator meets his match in Naru (Amber Midthunder), an Indigenous warrior determined to protect her community on the Comanche Nation at all costs.
Judith Durham Dies: ‘Georgy Girl’ Singer With The Seekers Was 79
Click here to read the full article. Judith Durham, an Australian folk music icon whose voice graced several international hits with her group The Seekers, died August 5 of lung-disease complications at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. She was 79. Her death was announced by Universal Music Australia and the Musicoast record label. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery The Seekers added Durham in 1963 and the chemistry of the group’s voices saw the four become the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the UK and the United States. They sold more than 50 million records...
‘Prey’ Commended by ‘Predator’ Star Jesse Ventura: ‘Great, Great Film’
Click here to read the full article. Jesse Ventura thinks “Prey” star Amber Midthunder “ain’t got time to bleed.” The actor, who starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original 1987 “Predator,” expressed his praise for the franchise’s latest entry, calling the prequel a “wonderful film.” “Great, great film,” Ventura wrote in a Twitter post Saturday evening, highlighting the performance by Midthunder. “Welcome to the Predator family. [Director Dan Trachtenberg] thank you for making such a thoughtful, creative and wonderful film.” #PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a...
