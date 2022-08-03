Elrich, Delegates Invite 10 Companies to Relocate From States Banning Abortion

Read on www.mymcmedia.org
WJLA
Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Following a 30-day grace period, a “Joint Cannabis Task Force,” consisting of various District government agencies, will be visiting operating District dispensaries to verify each one's compliance with D.C. legal requirements, the city said. District law requires businesses to abide by the regulatory...
mymcmedia.org
Blair to Request Recount, Hopeful ‘Outcome Will Be In Our Favor’
Businessman David Blair announced Sunday morning that he will be requesting a full recount, following the latest vote count in the Democratic race for Montgomery County Executive. “After several weeks of counting and virtually all votes recorded, the Associated Press has declared this race too close to call. Given the...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County urging companies to relocate over abortion bans
Montgomery County is urging companies in states with new abortion restrictions to move their headquarters to the county. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick has the details.
Bay Net
PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
Inside Nova
Fauquier Board Chair Chris Granger resigns due to concerns over potential conflict of interests
Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Granger plans to resign at the end of August, he announced Friday. Granger’s resignation from the county board follows the disclosure on social media by his wife, Brandie Schaeffer, Warrenton’s former town manager, that she has been hired by Amazon Web Services. Schaeffer resigned as town manager July 12.
How will Fairfax County use revenue generated from the plastic bag tax?
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials in Fairfax County, Virginia have new plans for the money raised from the plastic bag tax, established earlier this year. But what will they do with it? In just five months, Virginia’s new plastic bag tax brought in over five hundred thousand dollars between its introduction and […]
mymcmedia.org
County Places Order for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine
This week, Montgomery County placed its first order for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Gaithersburg-based Novavax. In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency use authorization of the vaccine for adults. It is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S., according to a release from Novavax.
mymcmedia.org
Richard Montgomery Students Finish Second in National ‘Envirothon’ Competition
A team of students from Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville finished second out of 40 teams in the recent national “Envirothon” competition held at Miami University in Oxford, OH. The event tested the teams’ environmental and natural resource conservation problem-solving, team building and leadership, per a press release. It also incorporated STEM principles, experiential learning, and hands-on outdoor field experiences. The Richard Montgomery “Tree Troupe” competed against other high school students across the United States, Canada, and China.
bethesdamagazine.com
Hogan calls on Biden, Buttigieg to reverse decision to delay I-270 and I-495 project
This story was updated at 12:50 p.m., Aug. 5, 2022, to include comments from Gov. Larry Hogan and the Federal Highway Administration. It was updated at 3 p.m. to include more comments and at 4:30 p.m. to include more details and comments. Gov. Larry Hogan is urging President Joe Biden,...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. officials propose ideas to spend revenue from plastic bag tax
Fairfax County officials say the plastic bag tax that was established in January has netted $511,000 in revenue, and now they’re proposing ideas for how to spend it. Officials from the Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination are recommending that $370,000 go to a program called Operation Stream Shield, which pays homeless people to clean up county waterways and roadsides.
mymcmedia.org
Wear Purple for International Overdose Awareness Day
Beginning Aug. 25, International Overdose Awareness Day (I.O.A.D.) will be honored for nearly a month, and Montgomery County will go purple in support of those affected by drug addiction. The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is partnering with Frederick County for the “They Are Us” 7th...
mymcmedia.org
In Latest Vote Count, Elrich Lead Over Blair Grows Slightly
After a 12th day of vote counting, incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich’s very slim lead over businessman David Blair has grown slightly. According to the latest numbers released late Friday night, Elrich now leads Blair by 198 votes. With over 106,000 ballots counted, Elrich has 53,224 votes to Blair’s 53,026. The difference in votes amounts to less than two tenths of one percent (.15%).
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 5 In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Aug. 5. Here’s the 10 day forecast as we head into the weekend and 5 things to know today and this weekend. 1. Primary Election Update: The Board of Elections continues counting the mail in ballots from the July 19 Primary Election. The race for the Democratic candidate for County Executive is too close to call. Today the count continues at the Montgomery College Germantown campus. The canvass is streamed live and the public is welcome to attend.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County dealing with hundreds of teacher vacancies
School districts in the DMV are scrambling to find teachers with just weeks to go until the first day of school. The shortage is hitting Fairfax County especially hard.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
thezebra.org
Goodwin Living to Turn the Hermitage Northern Virginia into The View Alexandria
Alexandria, VA–August 1, 2022, Goodwin Living™ announced it has finalized the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia (5000 Fairbanks Ave), a senior living community that is home to more than a hundred residents, employs more than a hundred team members, and offers independent living, assisted living and long-term care.
restonnow.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5 The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in…. Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!. RestonNow.com August 5,...
WTOP
Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
alxnow.com
Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more
There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
