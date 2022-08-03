ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US Senate votes 95-1 to allow Finland and Sweden to join Nato

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyBvl_0h3opJZ400

The US Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to give its’ assent to making Finland and Sweden the 31st and 32nd members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, just under three months after President Joe Biden recommended that both nations be allowed to join the 73-year-old defensive alliance.

In a statement, Mr Biden called the vote “historic” and said it “sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan U.S. commitment to Nato”.

“I thank the members of the Senate – especially Majority Leader Schumer, Minority Leader McConnell, Senator Menendez and Senator Risch -- for their leadership and for quickly advancing the ratification process, the fastest Senate process for a NATO protocol since 198,” he said. “Finland and Sweden joining the Alliance will further strengthen Nato’s collective security and deepen the transatlantic partnership”.

The vast majority of senators — 48 Democrats and 48 Republicans — voted in favour of both nations’ accession to Nato, easily overcoming the two-thirds (67 votes) majority required to ratify the instrument giving American support to the two potential Nato members. Each of the 30 current member nations must unanimously agree before any new countries can join the alliance.

Just a single Republican, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri voted against the expansion. Mr Hawley had previously announced that he would oppose allowing Finland and Sweden to join Nato because the US would be obligated to defend them from attack under Article V of the North Atlantic Treaty. Nato members have only invoked Article V just once before: in 2001, after the September 11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington.

Two Democrats, Senator Patrick Leahy and Senator Jeff Merkley, did not vote, while another Republican, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, voted “present”.

Senators also rejected an amendment offered by Mr Paul to add a reservation to the accession protocols stating that the US would only fulfill its’ Article V mutual defence obligations upon passage of a declaration of war by Congress.

Only 10 senators — Mr Paul and Mr Hawley, plus Senators Mike Braun of Indiana, Ted Cruz of Texas, Steve Daines of Montana, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Lee of Utah, Cynthia Lummis of Mississippi, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson — voted in favour of the amendment. Mr Paul has long opposed expanding Nato and voted against ratifying accession protocols for the last two countries to join the alliance, Montenegro and North Macedonia after a similar amendment was rejected.

Mr Paul and many of the other senators who opposed the accession protocol have repeatedly warned against Nato expansion in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and against offering defence assistance to Ukraine.

The ratification of the accession protocols brings both Finland and Sweden a step closer to formally joining the alliance and ending decades of neutrality.

In May, President Joe Biden appeared with both Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to offer the “strong support of the United States” for both countries’ applications to join Nato.

“Sweden and Finland have strong democratic institutions, strong militaries, strong and transparent economies, and a strong moral sense of what is right,” Mr Biden said, adding that both nations “meet every Nato requirement, and then some”.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime foreign policy hawk, credited Russia’s invasion with providing Nato with its’ two newest members.

“There's one person that I want to thank … President Putin of Russia,” Mr Graham said. “Without you, we wouldn't be here. You've done more to strengthen Nato than any speech I could ever hope to give”.

Mr Graham said the alliance “has been the strongest force for good … on the planet since 1949,” and said the additions of Finland and Sweden would make it stronger than it was before Mr Putin ordered Russian forces to attack Ukraine.

The South Carolina Republican also hit out at colleagues who suggested allowing new Nato members to join the alliance would make it harder for the US to focus on threats from China.

He asked: “How can you believe for one moment, abandoning Ukraine or showing less of a commitment to European stability will make China more afraid of us and less likely to invade Taiwan?”

“The best thing we can do right now as a world, particularly the democratic world, is to become stronger in the face of aggression,” he said.

Comments / 66

Yavin Zee
3d ago

Well I disagree with the one Republican dissenter. As much as we don't want a war, we want to stand up for freedom when oppressors live next door and have proven they will attack. It's scary, it's hellish, but dark ideas have to be confronted with force.

Reply(3)
25
Mark Goodall
2d ago

congratulations welcome to Nato.....a former nato u.s. army soilder served four years in Germany 6 1/2 total.

Reply
15
Pam Hartley
2d ago

Hawley and Paul are entirely out of touch with reality and the common good of the international community!

Reply(1)
12
Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Montana State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
Salon

Josh Hawley ripped by fellow Republican senators

Republican senators are ripping Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for casting the lone vote to reject Finland and Sweden's admission to NATO as tensions between the U.S. and Russia continue to escalate. Hawley's solitary vote came on Wednesday amid a bipartisan push to pass a resolution that would allow NATO membership...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Nato#Ukraine#Politics Federal#The Us Senate#Alliance#Democrats#Republicans#American
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there's no change in America's longstanding “one-China policy,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Says Half the Troops Russia Sent to Ukraine Are Dead or Injured

The U.S. has estimated that 75,000 Russian troops—half the number Vladimir Putin sent to wage war in Ukraine—have died or been killed, The New York Times reports. The Biden administration has been sharing that figure in secret briefings, the newspaper said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided a similar estimate in a speech this week. Both Russia and Ukraine have kept casualty numbers under wraps as the war has dragged on for months. Morale among under-equipped Russian troops is widely reported to be flagging.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the State Awarding Ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace on June 12 in Moscow. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is “lost in the fog of war.”
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says

After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

'Pray' for Pelosi: Shock threat from Chinese mouthpiece ahead of speaker's Taiwan visit

A Chinese media commentator asked people to "pray" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ahead of her planned trip to Taiwan. A social media post from Global Times commentator Hu Xijin did not threaten Pelosi but did ask for others to wish her "a safe journey" on her expected visit. Top White House officials have expressed safety concerns about Pelosi's travel plans due to high tensions with China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory, even though island leaders have maintained it is self-governed.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

780K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy