NOAA does upward adjustment to Lake Erie algal bloom forecast

Heavier than normal rain this July has prompted scientists to do something they rarely do and that is make an upward adjustment to western Lake Erie’s seasonal algal bloom forecast after it’s been issued.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and others said at an annual event on June 30 their official summer 2022 forecast was for a bloom with a severity of only 3 on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest.

Now, given all of the heavy rain and relentless heat of late, along with sightings of green water along the Toledo-Monroe-Port Clinton shorelines and water changing color out near the Lake Erie islands, NOAA said it is expecting a bloom with a severity of 4.5 “with a range up to 5.5 due to model uncertainty.”

Assuming that holds, this summer’s bloom still won’t rival the record 2015 outbreak or the 2011 bloom, but it’ll be closer to what the region experienced last summer. It’ll also be more typical of blooms which have occurred since 2008.

The severity index is a composite of several variables, including bloom strength and density over its strongest 30-day period each summer. The location and distribution of any bloom is highly dependent upon prevailing winds.

Not that long ago, scientists focused on the March 1 to June 30 as the most important timeframe for predicting blooms, based on how much rain is likely pushing manure and commercial fertilizers off crop fields and into Lake Erie tributaries. Then, following an unusually wet July a few years ago, they widened that timeframe from March 1 to July 31.

The decision to do that has been validated again with what happened this July.

In years past, algal blooms didn’t arrive until August.

“This bloom was going quite well in the second week of July,” said the scientist in charge of the forecasts, Rick Stumpf, an oceanographer in NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science in Maryland. “It had every opportunity to grab every bit of phosphorus that came in July.”

“There is a well-developed bloom, and it's early to be well-developed,” he said. “But this doesn't mean it's going to become worse and worse and worse.”

Laura Johnson, director of Heidelberg University’s National Center for Water Quality Research, which tracks phosphorus, nitrogen, and other nutrients as they get pushed off farm fields by rain, attributed the upward forecast to spotty thunderstorms.

“That little bit of increase in July [nutrient] load can have a big effect,” she said.

Ms. Johnson said algal blooms tend to form earlier now in response to the trend toward hotter summer days.

University of Toledo Lake Erie Center Director Tom Bridgeman said he saw stronger patches of algae on Wednesday while aboard a research vessel gathering samples with his crew near the Toledo water intake and from Lake Erie’s Maumee Bay.

“The microcystis bloom biomass is very heavy right now in Maumee Bay and has been for over a week,” he said. The bloom is heavy at least as far out as the Toledo water intake, he also said.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the city’s Collins Park Water Treatment Plant is prepared for anything now with the major improvements made to it following Toledo’s algae-driven water crisis of August, 2014.

“It’s important to emphasize, though, that while this community does have a lake-water problem, it no longer has a drinking water problem,” he said.

The mayor said he “guarantees our drinking water is safe and reliable.”.