Toledo Public Schools' new medical academy is ready to launch

The start of the academic year is still roughly three weeks away, but Valeria Beyca on Wednesday was already in her school uniform scrubs while getting a tour of her new magnet school, Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy.

The 13-year-old spent the past two days at Owens Community College earning her first-aid certification and on Wednesday learned about wound-packing through ProMedica’s triage training. Those three days worth of instruction have already earned the incoming freshman industry credits toward graduation before her school even opens.

And by the afternoon, she said she grew more excited about the start of school after taking another walk-through of the grounds during Toledo Public Schools’ media tour of the new magnet school when the Beyca youth got to see the classroom setup and various technology offerings that awaited her on Aug. 22.

“I've been interested in medicine since I was very little — maybe 7 years old or younger — and I want to be a surgeon,” she said. “Before I knew I wanted to be in the medical field, but now I'm sure that I want to be a surgeon and I think this school, which focuses on medicine, is going to be a big opportunity for me.”

Following a $5.8 million renovation of the historic DeVilbiss High School building, district officials were joined Wednesday by ProMedica President and CEO Randy Oostra, as well as other hospital representatives, to celebrate the project and see what new offerings the incoming 72 freshmen will experience.

Some of those offerings include lab space where students can get a simulation of the hospital setting. The district also purchased virtual reality simulator platforms to help students train on how to perform various medical tasks, including crime scene forensics. Jack Hunter, principal of the new school, said the devices can be used by other teachers for their basic curriculum, such as for history.

But the new technology Mr. Hunter and students are most excited about is an electronic anatomy table.

He said the device operates like a table-sized computer tablet that provides a simulation of the human body using scans of actual human body parts. The table can shift from vertical to horizontal positions and students can interact with it to remove organs and test their skills of putting everything back together, watch how blood flows through the heart, and see how different parts of the body react to diseases.

“Individual humans have donated their body to science and they've been actually dissected into millimeter pieces scanned back together, so the students can now actually take parts of the body apart and look immersively into the body to really learn about anatomy and physiology,” he said. “And the table is more applicable to instruction because instead of kids having to look down, the teacher can rotate it up and point to it as the whole class is looking at it.”

District officials announced last November plans for the new high school through a partnership with ProMedica centered on biomedical science, pre-medicine, pre-nursing and other health science curriculums. Students enrolled at the school will now have opportunities to earn associate degrees in those field, college credits toward a four-year pre-med diploma, as well as certificates to work in entry-level medical jobs immediately after they graduate.

Mr. Oostra said the partnership with the district will benefit ProMedica, as it will provide opportunities to create a pipeline of potential hires at a time when hospitals are combating health-field shortages. To assist with this, the not-for-profit hospital group will provide on-site health professionals to assist with training, bring students to their hospitals to provide them hands-on experience, and offer them internships after they progress further through their various programs.

“We are fortunate that the school is just across the road from [ProMedica Toledo Hospital] and students will be able to see a career before they actually take a step to actually make that career their life,” he said. “So kids will be educated, they’ll know what they’re getting into, and they’ll have an opportunity to get a jumpstart on others.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Hunter said those interested in enrolling at the school as freshmen for the 2023-24 school year should go to tps.org to do so.

“We do fill up very quick,” he said, “so I encourage you, if you’re interested in this amazing high school, please apply now. “