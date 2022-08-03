ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo Public Schools' new medical academy is ready to launch

By By Jeff Schmucker / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6LMU_0h3opCNz00

The start of the academic year is still roughly three weeks away, but Valeria Beyca on Wednesday was already in her school uniform scrubs while getting a tour of her new magnet school, Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy.

The 13-year-old spent the past two days at Owens Community College earning her first-aid certification and on Wednesday learned about wound-packing through ProMedica’s triage training. Those three days worth of instruction have already earned the incoming freshman industry credits toward graduation before her school even opens.

And by the afternoon, she said she grew more excited about the start of school after taking another walk-through of the grounds during Toledo Public Schools’ media tour of the new magnet school when the Beyca youth got to see the classroom setup and various technology offerings that awaited her on Aug. 22.

“I've been interested in medicine since I was very little — maybe 7 years old or younger — and I want to be a surgeon,” she said. “Before I knew I  wanted to be in the medical field, but now I'm sure that I want to be a surgeon and I think this school, which focuses on medicine, is going to be a big opportunity for me.”

Following a $5.8 million renovation of the historic DeVilbiss High School building, district officials were joined Wednesday by ProMedica President and CEO Randy Oostra, as well as other hospital representatives, to celebrate the project and see what new offerings the incoming 72 freshmen will experience.

Some of those offerings include lab space where students can get a simulation of the hospital setting. The district also purchased virtual reality simulator platforms to help students train on how to perform various medical tasks, including crime scene forensics. Jack Hunter, principal of the new school, said the devices can be used by other teachers for their basic curriculum, such as for history.

But the new technology Mr. Hunter and students are most excited about is an electronic anatomy table.

He said the device operates like a table-sized computer tablet that provides a simulation of the human body using scans of actual human body parts. The table can shift from vertical to horizontal positions and students can interact with it to remove organs and test their skills of putting everything back together, watch how blood flows through the heart, and see how different parts of the body react to diseases.

“Individual humans have donated their body to science and they've been actually dissected into millimeter pieces scanned back together, so the students can now actually take parts of the body apart and look immersively into the body to really learn about anatomy and physiology,” he said. “And the table is more applicable to instruction because instead of kids having to look down, the teacher can rotate it up and point to it as the whole class is looking at it.”

District officials announced last November plans for the new high school through a partnership with ProMedica centered on biomedical science, pre-medicine, pre-nursing and other health science curriculums. Students enrolled at the school will now have opportunities to earn associate degrees in those field, college credits toward a four-year pre-med diploma, as well as certificates to work in entry-level medical jobs immediately after they graduate.

Mr. Oostra said the partnership with the district will benefit ProMedica, as it will provide opportunities to create a pipeline of potential hires at a time when hospitals are combating health-field shortages. To assist with this, the not-for-profit hospital group will provide on-site health professionals to assist with training, bring students to their hospitals to provide them hands-on experience, and offer them internships after they progress further through their various programs.

“We are fortunate that the school is just across the road from [ProMedica Toledo Hospital] and students will be able to see a career before they actually take a step to actually make that career their life,” he said. “So kids will be educated, they’ll know what they’re getting into, and they’ll have an opportunity to get a jumpstart on others.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Hunter said those interested in enrolling at the school as freshmen for the 2023-24 school year should go to tps.org to do so.

“We do fill up very quick,” he said, “so I encourage you, if you’re interested in this amazing high school, please apply now. “

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Maritime Academy of Toledo to host community Back to School Bash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maritime Academy of Toledo is hosting a community Back to School Bash for the 2022-2023 school year. The event will take place on Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maritime Academy of Toledo located at 803 Water Street. The Maritime Academy...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local bus drivers experience Crisis Reality Training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former law enforcement officer turned crisis training expert, Jesus Villahermosa, is putting the extensive research he’s gathered throughout the years and his personal experience into action. “My son was in a school shooting. I responded to my son’s school shooting as a police officer within...
sent-trib.com

Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back

PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Toledo, OH
Education
Toledo, OH
Health
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Health
13abc.com

City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

CCS Readies School Backpacks For Local Children

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Lucas County Children Services collected money and school supply donations at Appliance Center in Maumee on July 27, partnering with Buckeye Broadband in hopes of filling backpacks for the new school year. Area residents dropped off much-needed supplies for LCCS-affiliated children in...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Salvation Army adds additional day for Tools for School event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army has added an additional day for their Tools for School distribution event. According to the Salvation Army, the additional distribution day will be Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Salvation Army located at 620 N. Erie St. Tools...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deigle Drive residents have been having issues since around 2018 when a waterline replacement left their road in bad shape. The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it won’t be done right. “They did start...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#Magnet School#Owens Community College#Toledo Public Schools#Devilbiss High School
hollandsfj.us

Lucas County greenlights two levy requests

Two renewal levies will be on the ballot this November for voters to decide upon. At the July 26 meeting, the Lucas County commissioners approved a request by Imagination Station to place a 0.17-mill, five-year renewalproperty tax levy on the November 8 ballot. According to the county auditor, the levy...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Otsego community helps Weston fire victims

WESTON – Otsego Local Schools is continuing to offer resources and support after a fire displaced families at an apartment complex on Thursday. In a letter to the community, Superintendent Kevin O’Shea said the district is providing resources, including toiletries, food, water and counseling services. Anyone who needs...
WESTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
13abc.com

Local organizations holding first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Toledo Refining Company are holding the first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend. MVHFH says Rock the Block empowers neighbors to celebrate the pride they have in their neighborhood and build relationships with their neighbors. The neighbors include renters, homeowners, community organizations and local businesses.
TOLEDO, OH
hollandsfj.us

Metroparks acquires four parcels

At the July 27 meeting, the Metroparks Toledo park board approved four land acquisitions in several parts of Lucas County. Two parcels were purchased adjacent to Glass City Metropark on Toledo’s east side. Both are at 0 Riverside Drive. Lot three, owned by Marina Lofts Acquisitions LLC, sits on 2.2879 acres and was purchased for $345,000. Lot four, owned by ProMedica Health Systems Inc, encompasses 0.9787 acres and was purchased for $232,536.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local farmer plans artist showcase at Fangboner Farms

TOLEDO, Ohio — Roland Richardson has operated Fangboner Farms in Holland, Ohio for 15 years. Black farmers are rare, and Richardson knows how hard achieving success can be. Richardson wants to highlight his appreciation for the greater Toledo community with a showcase of local artists on his farm in the beginning of September.
HOLLAND, OH
Delaware Gazette

Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23

The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

Man hit by car in downtown Toledo Friday night on life support, family says

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hit nearby the downtown Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority hub on North Huron Street Friday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. According to the family of the victim, the man is on life support in the ICU. The family said the driver hit the man while he was on a night walk with his daughter and a couple of other friends.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Another Walbridge employee leaves for Lake Twp.

MILLBURY — Another Walbridge employee is coming to work for Lake Township. At Wednesday’s meeting, the trustees hired Brent Boulerisse as the new township buildings and grounds supervisor for $24.27 an hour, effective Aug. 15. Boulerisse has had a similar position for Walbridge for several years. “We’ve been...
WALBRIDGE, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy