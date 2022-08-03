ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

blackchronicle.com

Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program

Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
TULSA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City VFW Post 1201 Flea Market is Held on Sunday’s

The VFW Post 1201 Flea Market takes place every Sunday from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm, weather permitting, at the VFW at 2821 East Prospect. Stop by this Sunday and help support local veteran’s and find some great bargains. You can purchase delicious VFW Biscuits and Gravy and other concessions at the VFW Flea Market.
PONCA CITY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa SPCA Looking For Home For Special-Needs Dog In Wheelchair

Tulsa SPCA said a special-needs dog is in urgent need of a new loving home. The organization said the dog uses a wheelchair and did have an adopted family until they recently could no longer care for him. Staff said Hercules is special not just because of his paralysis. The...
TULSA, OK
itinyhouses.com

Adorable Tiny House with Land is a Turnkey Ready Homestead

Whether you’re looking for an additional property or are just planning to go tiny full time, it can be rather tough finding a tiny house with land as a part of the complete package. This 24’ tiny house though, is just that and more!. With acres of land,...
TECUMSEH, OK
kaynewscow.com

Marriages and Divorces July 25-Aug. 5

NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court July 25-Aug. 5 are:. Shane Tyler McGee and Chelsea Nicole Dariann Garner. Joseph Anthony Jurkovich and Danielle Rebecca Taylor. Divorces. Sue Ellen Brashear vs. Danny Ray Brashear. Mary Katherine Combs vs. Richard Eugene Combs.
KAY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
restaurantdive.com

Major c-store chain plans to open more food-focused, fuel-free locations

Convenience-store chain QuikTrip is finalizing construction on a gasoline-free store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, focused on food and household goods, and hopes to open the location on Aug. 12, Aisha Jefferson-Smith, corporate communications manager for the Tulsa-based chain, said in an email. The c-store, which is located inside the BOK Tower...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Edmond Starting Road Construction On Monday

Workers will be replacing water lines in the alleyways in downtown Edmond. First crews will start on alleyways on the west side of Broadway from 3rd to Hurd, once that is done they will move to the east side to work on alleys from 3rd street to Campbell. This project...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Grassfires scorch marijuana greenhouse, mobile home near Shawnee

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon. Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow. No injuries were reported in that fire. Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the […]
SHAWNEE, OK
okctalk.com

Pachinko opens near Nichols Hills

Now open at 7204 N. Western, Pachinko serves “creative variations on Pacific Rim cuisine with a Peruvian twist, sushi, sashimi and more”. Many interesting dishes include seafood, Asian spaghetti and Pachinko Pad Thai + signature cocktails. Best to reserve through OpenTable in order to guarantee a seat in...
NICHOLS HILLS, OK
