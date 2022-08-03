POLICE LOG for July 30: Wrong-Way Driver On Highway; Tractor Trailer Strikes Pole

Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO