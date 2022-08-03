Virginia NAACP Responds to Special Prosecutor Findings in Windsor Police Stop

Read on naacpva.org
Virginia officer acquitted of assault charges in Taser incident
A Petersburg police officer has been acquitted of assault charges stemming from his use of a Taser on a suspect who reportedly was seen walking the streets carrying several weapons.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin, Sen. Surovell weigh in on Virginia's teacher shortage
Arlington, Va. (7News) — As Virginia students prepare to go back to school, several school districts in Northern Virginia are facing staffing shortages. 7News asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the staffing crisis in Virginia classrooms. "We do have some real challenges in fully staffing teachers across the Commonwealth and...
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
Feds arrest Youngstown man accused of making over 2,400 calls to Virginia-based power company
A federal magistrate has ordered a competency evaluation for a man arrested Thursday for making over 2,400 phone calls to a power company based in Virginia.
NBC12
‘I love what I do:’ Virginia man continues to challenge barrier crimes law, waits for pardon
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A criminal conviction from nearly 20 years ago continues to keep a Virginia man from working as a substance abuse counselor. Even though Rudy Carey turned his life around, he says he’s still being held back by that conviction. He filed a lawsuit against the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, but according to Carey’s attorneys, a judge ruled the suit cannot move forward.
Inside Nova
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Virginia
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments
According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of East Plume Street.
Man, woman hospitalized following Newport News shooting
A man and a woman were hospitalized after being injured in a shooting in Newport News Saturday morning.
VSP investigating if felon gun rights restoration applications used fake bills
State Police are investigating whether applications submitted by felons to restore their rights to buy or purchased guns used fake utility bills to verify their residency.
Man shot and killed in Hampton Sunday afternoon
HAMPTON, Va. — A person was shot and killed in Hampton Sunday afternoon. According to a Hampton dispatcher, this shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive, near Langley Square. The victim, an adult male, subsequently died on the scene, according to the...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
cbs19news
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
wymt.com
Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case. On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth. Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin...
wfxrtv.com
‘Granby Street’: Song for Virginia journalist killed in shooting gets national recognition
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins became the headline when a gunman opened fire outside a Granby Street nightclub back in March. Twenty-five-year-old Jenkins, 24-year-old Maquel Andrews, and 25-year-old Malik Harris were killed in what police say started as a disturbance over a spilled drink. Quinay Gatling,...
Man arrested after stolen vehicle from Hampton, stolen Virginia Beach gun found
While a deputy was patrolling around 4:09 a.m, they saw a man in the 300 block of Wrought Iron Bend possibly going through a parked vehicle. The man then ran behind a building.
2-year-old shoots through ceiling into family’s apartment while they eat, VA cops say
The family heard a gunshot then saw a bullet tear through their ceiling and land in a hallway, officials said.
Virginia Beach Fire Department warns community of scam
The department tweeted about the scam Saturday afternoon. According to officials, if you receive the following text message or something similar, do not click it or respond to it.
Deputies ID young woman found dead in Hanover
Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the body found off Winns Church Road on Thursday, July 21 is that of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King.
Man caught with firearm at Portsmouth high school after running from police
A Portsmouth man was arrested on gun charges after running from police and being apprehended at I.C. Norcom High School.
30-year-old man arrested on stolen vehicle, firearm charges
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the man possibly going through a parked vehicle around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Wrought Iron Bend.
