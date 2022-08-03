DETROIT — (AP) — Yu Chang and Yandy Diaz drew bases-loaded walks in a seven-run ninth inning, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. With the game scoreless in the ninth, Isaac Parades hit a one-out single off Tigers closer Gregory Soto (2-6), then took third on a two-out double by Francisco Mejia. Soto walked Jose Siri to load the bases, then missed on a 3-2 pitch to Chang. Soto walked Diaz, his fourth batter of the inning, to make it 2-0.

DETROIT, MI ・ 30 MINUTES AGO