Saratoga summer camp gives visually impaired kids a chance to play sports

glensfallschronicle.com
Architect Michael Phinney, LG grad, ex-RPI linebacker, hotel’s go-to guy
Michael Phinney, of the Phinney Design Group, was the architect for the Queensbury Hotel expansion. A 1990 Lake George graduate, he said, “I had a history with Tyler [Herrick], we did the Sagamore renovations together. When Tyler got the nod here, he recommended us.”. “This is special because I...
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
2022 Altamont Fair to feature rides, food and sea lions
The 2022 Altamont Fair is quickly approaching from August 16 to August 21. The fair features a variety of entertainment, attractions, kids' activities, food, vendors, and other fun events.
WRGB
Animal rights advocates protest during Whitney Stakes Day races
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Thousands of people attended the Saratoga Race Course Saturday; some to catch the Whitney Stakes race, others like the Horseracing Wrongs organization showed up against it, protesting over cruelty in the sport. "We're standing with Horseracing Wrongs because there is no difference between our...
Back-to-school: ‘Kicks for Kids’ campaign in full swing
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In about a month, children will soon be back inside the classrooms. Mohawk Auto Group, along with DeCrescente Distributing Company, went on a shopping spree at the Clifton Park Famous Footwear last month to add more new sneakers and hoodies to the growing stack of donations for its ‘Kicks for Kids’ community project in […]
nippertown.com
City of Amsterdam to Hold 6th Annual RiverFest, Saturday, August 6th
AMSTERDAM – The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department is presenting their 6th Annual RiverFest tomorrow (Saturday, August 6th) from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Riverlink Park. Those in attendance will be welcomed to spend a beautiful day and night by the Mohawk River where they can shop, and enjoy delicious food, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display! Attendees will enjoy live music from MedRock at 2:00 pm and the headliner Marco J. Johnson at 7:00 pm.
Too Much Talent? AGT Decides Saratoga County Singer Won’t Be Live!
We met Kieran Rhodes from Burnt Hills back in June when he auditioned for the reality show America's Got Talent. He taught himself how to play piano and decided to attend the Berkley school of music. On the streets of Boston, he was discovered by talent scouts for the show and they encouraged him to audition. He got four yesses from the judges! Then why isn't he moving on to the live rounds of the show?
glensfallschronicle.com
Adam Savage, executive chef, ready for 1,000!
Queensbury Hotel general manager Tyler Herrick says that adding in their brand new catering kitchen, they’ll be able to do “800 to 1,000” dinners a night. No sweat, says Chef Adam Savage, the hotel’s executive chef and Director of Culinary for Spruce Hospitality Group. “I was...
newyorkalmanack.com
Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George
Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
Final ‘Alive at Five’ rained out
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens took shelter underneath I-787 in Albany in anticipation for the final ‘Alive at Five’ for the summer. The venue was moved from its usual location because of the heat. But, then the rain came. “They moved us under the bridge. It’s alittle bit of shade. It’s supposed to rain as well. […]
Area eateries shift gears, close due to heat
They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that's what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do: stay out.
saratogaliving.com
Scenes From Racing & Rosé With Carson Kressley
Carson Kressley may have been the celebrity guest at last Saturday’s Racing & Rosé brunch party and fashion show Saratoga Living hosted with Miss Scarlett Boutique and the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, but racing-themed fashions—both on and off the runway—were the true stars of the show. Click through the gallery by Morgan Campbell Photography above to see some of the morning’s best looks, including those from the epic fashion show put on by Miss Scarlett’s Jen Marcellus.
Free shoes, sweatshirts given to kids for free
As the start of the school year gets closer, some local organizations are stepping up to help families buy school supplies.
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street
Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
Capital Region TV is Losing a Legend
TV in Albany will never be the same. Long time NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Bob Kovachick has announced his retirement. Kovachick made the emotional announcement live on the air Friday with his co-workers Subrina Dhammi, Mark Mulholland and Paul Caiano by his side. Bob has been a staple on Capital Region...
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Saratoga Springs area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor.
mylittlefalls.com
Cheers to Dopp’s!
Brenda Eggleston, owner of Dopp’s Inn Restaurant & Bar. Dopp’s Inn Restaurant & Bar in Dolgeville, NY, has been a staple in town for many years as a fun and easy-going hangout for locals. Brenda Eggleston, the owner, is spunky, genuine, and hard-working. Through life’s ups and downs, she has successfully continued the family business and expanded its offerings, including catering.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY
While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Saratoga Springs Restaurants | Best Places to Dine in New York’s Spa City
If you’re visiting Saratoga Springs, New York, this year, you might be looking for “Health, History, Horses” – after all, that’s our slogan, and we wear it well. Saratoga offers health in many ways, but the healing mineral waters are the most sought after. We also have a plethora of hot spots featuring our rich history everywhere you turn, and one only needs to say the word ‘racetrack’ to experience stories about the oldest organized sporting venue in the country. How about Saratoga Springs restaurants?
