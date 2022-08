If you have a sweet tooth, love for candy, and an interest in pop culture, Candy Funhouse is hiring a head taste tester for their confectionary treats. The candy store is looking to fill the position of their chief candy officer, who will be reporting directly to the company’s CEO. As the head taste tester, the responsibilities for this position include: tasting over 3,000 products on a monthly basis, giving the final approval to candy inventory, leading the strategy for deciding new products, and running meetings.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO