61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina
Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
kiss951.com
Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina
It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
foxwilmington.com
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina
STACKER – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, Navy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard on Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was […]
WCNC
Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
cbs17
24 North Carolina restaurants featured on Food Network
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. With that...
Wind turbines could one day be built off North Carolina coast, powering thousands of homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper made another pitch for clean energy in our state Thursday. This time, with wind turbines. You've likely seen the big windmills if you've driven through vast farmland in parts of the country. Wind turbines turn wind into energy. Imagine them in the ocean...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
chathamjournal.com
2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open
Raleigh, NC – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sloths, kangaroos, alligators and more are coming the N.C. Pet Expo this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — Animal lovers rejoice! Kangaroos, parrots, sloths and alligators are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend. Exotic animals are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend for the state's first Pet Expo. The event will be held August 6-7 at the fairgrounds.
Lightning strike blamed for North Carolina house fire
The fire happened Thursday night, August 4, at a home along Fairmead Drive in Concord.
‘Then the screaming started’: North Carolina couple wins $150K lottery
This was a great way to sit down to breakfast. A North Carolina man checking his emails as he had breakfast with his wife, when he received a notification that he won a Powerball prize from the July 18 drawing, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The payday for...
wfmynews2.com
The most googled coupon in North Carolina
Folks in our state are looking to save money on pets. Other states see searches for car maintenance.
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
WITN
Eastern Carolina residents take advantage of decreasing gas prices
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Customers were hitting the pumps hard on Friday, as gas prices are steadily dropping. Earlier this week, the average price for fuel in North Carolina fell 14.6 cents per gallon and people were ecstatic. Greenville business owner Allen Boyd says lower prices benefit business owners like himself...
Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer. CSU’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research team now forecasts 18 named storms […]
cbs17
‘Pretty crazy’: Passengers arriving at RDU witness massive volcano erupting in Iceland
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Flight 821 landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Thursday evening. Drew Ferguson and his family were on that flight. As they were arriving in Iceland to connect to their next flight back home to Raleigh, Ferguson said he saw the massive volcano. “The Iceland air pilot...
