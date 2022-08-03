ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Planking Traveler

The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina

Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
HIGH POINT, NC
kiss951.com

Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina

It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check...
WCNC

Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

24 North Carolina restaurants featured on Food Network

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. With that...
WILMINGTON, NC
chathamjournal.com

2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open

Raleigh, NC – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina residents take advantage of decreasing gas prices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Customers were hitting the pumps hard on Friday, as gas prices are steadily dropping. Earlier this week, the average price for fuel in North Carolina fell 14.6 cents per gallon and people were ecstatic. Greenville business owner Allen Boyd says lower prices benefit business owners like himself...
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer. CSU’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research team now forecasts 18 named storms […]
ENVIRONMENT

