NEW HUNT ELEMENTARY GETS READY FOR STUDENTS

Final days for Siouxland swimming pools announced
Sioux City pools have officially announced the final days for the public to enjoy swimming, and one pool will feature dog days bringing the summer to a close.
kscj.com
ALBERT RESIGNS FROM SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD
A MEMBER OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS RESIGNED, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL CONFIRMS THAT DR. JULINE ALBERT HAS SUBMITTED HER RESIGNATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.. GREENWELL DID NOT GIVE A REASON FOR THE RESIGNATION AND SAYS THE BOARD WILL DISCUSS THE PROCESS FOR FILLING...
Community of Laurel remembers their lost neighbors
In the small town of Laurel, everyone knows everyone, and some citizens spoke about memories of those that were recently taken from them.
New Sioux City school nearly complete
A new school in Sioux City is almost complete just in time for the upcoming school year.
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - Saying goodbye to Joel DeJong during a drought
LE MARS, Iowa — Agronomist Joel DeJong is ending a decades-long career with Iowa State later this month. But, before he says goodbye for good - Siouxland News at Sunrise Anchor Jacob Heller caught up with him to talk about the ongoing drought Siouxland is experiencing and how it will affect the 2022 corn crop.
Sioux City Schools’ board member steps down
A statement says, "The Board wishes Dr. Albert well and is grateful for her service to the District and its students."
KETV.com
'I'm going to lock my doors': Laurel community reacts to quadruple homicide in their neighborhood
Just about 1,000 people live in the small community of Laurel in northeastern Nebraska. While Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate the four homicides that rocked the city Thursday, the community is still recovering from their shock and anguish. Residents tell KETV this is not supposed to happen in their...
kscj.com
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point business opens 75,000 sq. ft facility
ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk-Point based building manufacturer, Thermo Bond, opened a new 75,000 square foot facility today. Thermo Bond Buildings was founded 30 years ago and has grown exponentially since then; so much so, the company worked out of 6 buildings scattered over 3 city blocks... now every employee will be able to work under one, consolidated roof.
Current Cyclone and former Black Raider gives back to community
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Playing for Iowa State and the 3v3 Team USA squad this past summer, the future looks bright for Nyamer Diew. But, the former Sioux City East standout has not forgotten her past. Diew and Iowa State teammate Mary Kate King took the opportunity this weekend to give back to the next […]
iheart.com
UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol Investigating Four Deaths in Laurel, NE
(Laurel, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol releases more details after multiple fatalities were reported in Laurel, in northeast Nebraska, early Thursday morning. A large police presence is in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc said, "In total, we have four individuals deceased at two different crime scenes about three blocks apart. Foul play is suspected in these deaths." Laurel is about 45 minutes west of Sioux City and about 2 hours north of Omaha.
kiwaradio.com
Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash
Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
KBUR
Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa
Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
KETV.com
Arrest made in connection with four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska
UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol says an arrest has been made in connection with the four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska. The Patrol says the arrest was made early Friday. Click here for more information. The Nebraska State Patrol now believes gunfire played a role in the deaths of four people...
Sioux City Journal
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Sioux City
Ever since she exploded onto the music scene as a founding member of the Runaways more than 45 year ago, Lita Ford has proven that women can rock as hard as any guy. She'll be "Playing with Fire" at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. Please leave your "Cherry Bombs" at home.
More than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms located at Sioux City residence, documents say
Officers were able to locate more than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms at a Sioux City residence on Tuesday.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Health welcomes new doctor
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Health welcomed family medical physician Dr. Lindsey Junk to its staff this summer. Dr. Junk, 36, works primarily at the Sioux Center Medical Clinic and provides obstetric services at the Hawarden Medical Clinic. She also provides emergency room and inpatient services in Sioux Center. “Some people...
ourquadcities.com
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street. The report said the scooter struck a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer.
Sioux City man sentenced for shooting another man 9 times
A man was sentenced to prison for allegedly shooting someone nearly 10 times on the same day that he had been released from prison for separate crimes.
4 people found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska; arrest made
LAUREL, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has made an arrest in a case where four people were found dead in two burning homes. The discovery was made in the small town of Laurel, Nebraska, about 100 miles northwest of Omaha, The Associated Press reported. The neighborhood is said to...
