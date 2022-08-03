ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Man arraigned on murder charge in connection with deadly McAllen shooting

KRGV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.krgv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Intoxication Manslaughter Charge Filed Against Man In Deadly Palmview Wreck

A Mission man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the suspected drunken driving death of a passenger in his vehicle. Palmview police say 43-year-old Jeffrey Stephens was drunk when he blew through a stop sign at Highway 83 and La Homa Road this past Sunday night. That resulted in a 3-vehicle crash which killed Victor Jesus Garcia who was riding in Stephens’ Mercedes-Benz SUV.
East Texas News

Man arrested on numerous charges

WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.
WARREN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
Mcallen, TX
Crime & Safety
kurv.com

2 Women Killed In 2-Vehicle Wreck In Pharr

Two women were killed in a head-on collision in Pharr early Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says both women were driving on Jackson Road, one heading south and one heading north, when the southbound driver of a Honda Accord moved into the northbound lane and smashed into a GMC Terrain.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Man killed in Monte Alto shooting identified, homeowner charged

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The man killed in the Wednesday morning shooting in Monte Alto has been identified; the homeowner received drug-related charges. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified Rodrigo Arjona, 29, as the man killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting at the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. According to a County […]
MONTE ALTO, TX
KRGV

Fatal two-vehicle crash under investigation in Pharr

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened after 1:00 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened on south Jackson Road and south of Whalen Road. DPS investigators say the driver of a white Honda Accord slammed head-on into a GMC Terrain. The driver of the Honda,...
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Crash In Alamo Kills Donna Motorcyclist

It was a Donna man who was killed in a Thursday early-morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. It happened on the I-2 eastbound frontage road near Tower Road where a preliminary police investigation indicates the driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog crossing the road, but lost control of his motorcycle, and crashed. A passing vehicle then ran over the driver – 29-year-old Vicente Ortiz Jr.
ALAMO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
ValleyCentral

Alamo PD: Man falls off motorcycle, struck by vehicle

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning at E. Frontage Road. Ozuna said that a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on the frontage road when a dog crossed in front of […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Driver in illegal refrigerator dumping wanted

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in stopping illegal dumping. A driver was caught illegally dumping a white refrigerator on the easement of the 900 block of West Newcombe on surveillance cameras. Pharr Police describe the vehicle as a white Ford Ranger with unknown license plates. Distinguishing […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Mobile home on fire in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home in San Benito was on fire earlier today. The San Benito Fire Department responded to 181 Palomita Drive in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with moderate damage to the mobile home. According to David Favila, the […]
SAN BENITO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRGV

Driver loses control of vehicle, collides into parked cars

A driver lost control before crashing into a row of vehicles Saturday night at Palmas Tuning Ultimate Racing in Edinburg. 'The owner of the business says the vehicles belonged to their customers. Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. Check back for updates. Watch the video above for...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Active shooter training held at La Feria ISD

The La Feria Independent School District held a Friday active shooter training for teachers and staff ahead of the new school year. The training was provided by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. La Feria ISD is also considering extra security measures for the upcoming school year, such as updating...
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Mercedes swears in new police chief

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of Mercedes swore in their new Cheif of Police today. Cheif Pedro Estrada was sworn in as the head of the Mercedes Police Department Friday, August 5, according to a press release from the city. Estrada took the oath of office in front of city leaders, community members and […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Driver killed in San Benito three-vehicle crash identified

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – San Benito Police Department has identified the victim in a three-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend. San Benito Police responded to the intersection of Bonner Street and Business 77, located in front of the HEB and Walmart, in reference to a three-vehicle crash on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The driver […]
SAN BENITO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future

There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
STARR COUNTY, TX
anjournal.com

Such a sad joke - The 'poor lady' killed the guy?

The legal injustice system in Texas just goes on and on and on, like the Energizer Bunny on speed, with no apparent end in sight as it pertains to the 2015 murder of 96-year-old McAllen resident Martin Knell. In this instance, the injustice on display pertains to the Monica Melissa...
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy