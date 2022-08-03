Man arraigned on murder charge in connection with deadly McAllen shooting

Read on www.krgv.com
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bystanders called authorities when they found a vehicle on the side of the road; headlights still on and motor still running. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Over 30 years later, the case remains unsolved. On Thursday, March 18, 1990, authorities received a […]
A Mission man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the suspected drunken driving death of a passenger in his vehicle. Palmview police say 43-year-old Jeffrey Stephens was drunk when he blew through a stop sign at Highway 83 and La Homa Road this past Sunday night. That resulted in a 3-vehicle crash which killed Victor Jesus Garcia who was riding in Stephens’ Mercedes-Benz SUV.
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man accused of stalking a woman was arrested by police. Orlando Javier Villarreal was arrested on one count of stalking on July 28, according to Hidalgo County Records. ValleyCentral obtained copies of the criminal complaint for this case. On May 27, the victim reported being stalked by Villarreal. She […]
WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.
Two women were killed in a head-on collision in Pharr early Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says both women were driving on Jackson Road, one heading south and one heading north, when the southbound driver of a Honda Accord moved into the northbound lane and smashed into a GMC Terrain.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The man killed in the Wednesday morning shooting in Monte Alto has been identified; the homeowner received drug-related charges. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified Rodrigo Arjona, 29, as the man killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting at the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. According to a County […]
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened after 1:00 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened on south Jackson Road and south of Whalen Road. DPS investigators say the driver of a white Honda Accord slammed head-on into a GMC Terrain. The driver of the Honda,...
It was a Donna man who was killed in a Thursday early-morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. It happened on the I-2 eastbound frontage road near Tower Road where a preliminary police investigation indicates the driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog crossing the road, but lost control of his motorcycle, and crashed. A passing vehicle then ran over the driver – 29-year-old Vicente Ortiz Jr.
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning at E. Frontage Road. Ozuna said that a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on the frontage road when a dog crossed in front of […]
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in stopping illegal dumping. A driver was caught illegally dumping a white refrigerator on the easement of the 900 block of West Newcombe on surveillance cameras. Pharr Police describe the vehicle as a white Ford Ranger with unknown license plates. Distinguishing […]
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home in San Benito was on fire earlier today. The San Benito Fire Department responded to 181 Palomita Drive in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with moderate damage to the mobile home. According to David Favila, the […]
A driver lost control before crashing into a row of vehicles Saturday night at Palmas Tuning Ultimate Racing in Edinburg. 'The owner of the business says the vehicles belonged to their customers. Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. Check back for updates. Watch the video above for...
The La Feria Independent School District held a Friday active shooter training for teachers and staff ahead of the new school year. The training was provided by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. La Feria ISD is also considering extra security measures for the upcoming school year, such as updating...
Hidalgo County health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. The newest data released indicates there were also 836 new cases of the virus in the Upper Valley while Cameron County reported 293 new cases. Three of the people who died of the virus in Hidalgo County were not vaccinated, according to a news […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of Mercedes swore in their new Cheif of Police today. Cheif Pedro Estrada was sworn in as the head of the Mercedes Police Department Friday, August 5, according to a press release from the city. Estrada took the oath of office in front of city leaders, community members and […]
Jury selection in the voter fraud trial against former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina is set to begin on Friday, August 12. The voter fraud investigation stems from the results of the 2017 Edinburg city council race, when Molina was voted in as the city’s mayor. In 2019, Molina and...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – San Benito Police Department has identified the victim in a three-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend. San Benito Police responded to the intersection of Bonner Street and Business 77, located in front of the HEB and Walmart, in reference to a three-vehicle crash on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The driver […]
There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
The legal injustice system in Texas just goes on and on and on, like the Energizer Bunny on speed, with no apparent end in sight as it pertains to the 2015 murder of 96-year-old McAllen resident Martin Knell. In this instance, the injustice on display pertains to the Monica Melissa...
