The 40th annual Bristol Bay Fishtival celebrates fishing community and way of life

Two homes in Dillingham were damaged in fires on Tuesday, one on Emperor Way near Lupine Dr. and one on Gauthier Way on Windmill Hill. The house on Emperor Way caught fire in the afternoon and was completely destroyed by Wednesday morning. KDLG’s youth receptionist, Alex Buholm, and her mother witnessed the fire on Tuesday around 5 p.m. Buholm said the fire had already done significant damage by the time they arrived.

DILLINGHAM, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO