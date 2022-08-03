ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Apartment Therapy

This Entryway Staple May Be Perfect for Creating Extra Style and Storage in Your Kitchen

Spiro Georgi and his husband live in a 2018-square-foot colonial-style home in Connecticut that they’ve loved for more than five years. “We always made our previous apartments look and feel like a country home in the hopes that we would one day move to New England and buy the dream house,” Georgi says. “We finally made the move in the fall of 2016, and settled in the countryside of Connecticut.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $500 Peel-and-Stick Makeover Totally Transforms a “Dark and Dingy” Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re looking to make major change to flooring, countertops, walls, or cabinets but don’t want to make any MAJOR purchases, consider peel-and-stick coverings. They can create major change without breaking the bank — plus they’re non-permanent, and thus often renter-friendly.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

This 350-Square-Foot Silver Lake Shed Became an Expressive ADU

When Roger Merians and his husband Gregory Strait decided to transform a run-down shed on their property in the Virgil Village neighborhood of Los Angeles into an accessory dwelling unit, they wanted to make a colorful statement. “I have always been intrigued by the idea of artists forging new ground by playing off the past and [pushing] into new territory,” says Roger, who studied art history and is enamored by the early architecture of Frank Gehry. “When I set out to find an architect to design the tiny house in my mind, I hoped to find a young architect who could use the project as an early springboard for their career.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sonia Rykiel
Apartment Therapy

NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel

Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Tracey Folly

Woman enraged when coworker tosses her spaghetti and meatballs in the trash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. It felt like my mother's place of employment was always holding a charity event of some sort or another. Whether it was a bake sale or a canned goods drive, there was something going on all the time.
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Insider

A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
