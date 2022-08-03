Read on www.tallasseetribune.com
elmoreautauganews.com
Information on Free and Reduced-priced Meals for Elmore County Public Schools
Elmore County Public Schools today announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Local school officials have adopted the following household size and income criteria for determining eligibility:. Children need healthy meals to learn. Elmore...
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore Public Schools begin Monday, Autauga Public Schools on Aug. 10
Editor’s Note: For those in the Millbrook area that will be traveling early along Main Street, remember the Seniors will be led to school by the Millbrook Police Department from Village Green, along Main Street, to the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Seniors will be led to school beginning at 7:30 a.m. sharp!
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Alexander City
In 1980-81, my senior year at Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), I was in the radio show class. Fortunately, my best friends Amelia and Leigh Ann were in there as well, along with 12 other classmates. Now, I’d like to say that we were chosen for our abilities and talents. Nope; our names were drawn out of a hat.
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
Alabama State Superintendent weighs in on test scores, school safety, new laws ahead of new year
Many Alabama students are heading back to class next week for what educators hope to be a more "normal" school year compared to the previous two.
sylacauganews.com
40 new employees hired by Sylacauga City Schools
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga City School (SCS) system welcomed a total of 40 new employees as the 2022-23 school year approaches. Included below is a list of each new employee under their corresponding school as well as their position on the staff. Indian Valley Elementary. -Heather Collier (Special...
Opelika-Auburn News
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
alabamanews.net
Industrial Job Fair to Be Held in Prattville
An industrial job fair will be held in Prattville to help people find employment opportunities or to change careers. The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Prattville Area Industry Council and Central AlabamaWorks!, will hold the job fair from 3-6PM on August 25 at the Doster Center, located at 424 South Northington Street.
Opelika-Auburn News
'We just run a mattress company': Response to Bedzzz Express mural has city considering ordinance changes
The City of Auburn could soon see more public art adorning the walls of local buildings. The Auburn City Council has decided to move forward with updating its policy on permitting murals within the city after hearing recommendations from Scott Cummings, executive director of development services, on Tuesday. The decision...
Phenix City Schools the largest school district to receive Cognia STEM Certification
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A recent press release from Phenix City Schools announced that every school in the district received STEM certification from Cognia in June. PCS is the largest school district in the country to achieve this during any month, according to the release. Cognia states on its website, https://www.cognia.org, that its STEM certification […]
alabamanews.net
Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank
The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
WTVM
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
Courthouse News Service
Black Alabama students continue to face disproportionate access to education in state school districts
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (CN) — The inequities between LaFayette High School and Valley High School, both in Chambers County, were evident when Dr. Travis C. Smith was a student there some 15 years ago. “My experience was great in high school,” Smith recalled. “It's a small school and it's a...
tallasseetribune.com
Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries
Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
WSFA
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
alabamanews.net
Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs
Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
Why Alabama players are tucking in their shirts during camp
Alabama’s fall camp practices in grueling August heat might not quite be a leisurely afternoon at the country club, but the dress code is all the same. Amid a renewed emphasis on leadership and discipline, players are reminding each other to keep their shirts tucked in around the practice facility.
WSFA
Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless holds research and service fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to data from the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH), hundreds of people in the River Region are experiencing homelessness. MACH is making sure those who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless are connected with the resources they need. Thursday, the organization held its annual River Region Connects event at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
WSFA
Rising Rogers: Baking boys from Deatsville
DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - If you have kids, I’m sure you’ve heard the wild ideas they have to start up their own business and make some money. Some are just good stories, others turn out to be the real deal. “We got started as a summer experiment,” said...
