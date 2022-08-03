In 1980-81, my senior year at Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), I was in the radio show class. Fortunately, my best friends Amelia and Leigh Ann were in there as well, along with 12 other classmates. Now, I’d like to say that we were chosen for our abilities and talents. Nope; our names were drawn out of a hat.

