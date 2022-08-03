The 63rd annual Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar is scheduled to take place this weekend, Thursday through Saturday, August 4th to 6th on Main Street in downtown Gloucester.

Read on goodmorninggloucester.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina Andras
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Related
goodmorninggloucester.com
Check Out The New Boat Flag That Regina Made at Again and Again Sailbags with Our Boat Name and Logo on It!
Check Out The New Boat Flag That Regina Made at Again and Again Sailbags with Our Boat Name and Logo on It!. The creator of goodmorninggloucester.org Lover of all things Gloucester and Cape Ann. GMG where we bring you the very best our town has to offer because we love to share all the great news and believe that by promoting others in our community everyone wins. View all posts by Joey Ciaramitaro.
Enjoy the 2022 Sunflower Festival at NH’s Coppal House Farm Through This Weekend
This weekend's your last chance to visit Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire, to enjoy sunflowers, vendors, live music, and more at their 7th Annual Sunflower Festival. During your visit to the farm, you'll be able to admire and take pictures of and with these gorgeous oilseed sunflowers. What makes these flowers different from regular sunflowers? Well, the festival's website says that the seeds are eventually pressed into culinary oil, and the flowers themselves have a shorter lifespan (~12 days) compared to your average sunflower (~three weeks).
universalhub.com
This storm was not messing around
Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Storm coming through of Friday
Not enough rain for me to turn on the windshield wipers. Beautiful clouds. Business Manager, Grandmother, love living in Gloucester, love to swim, kayak, walk and of course take pictures. Our company does computer networking, Office Management, Medical Billing, transcription, networking software updates and virus protection View all posts by Donna Ardizzoni.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
universalhub.com
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party
BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
WCVB
City of Boston extends heat emergency, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the city's current heat emergency through Monday due to high heat and humidity. In addition, the National Weather Service has extended its heat advisory for the majority of Massachusetts until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The only part of the state that is currently not under the heat advisory is the northern half of Berkshire County.
Little Massachusetts Beachside Cafe is a Hidden Gem for Your Next Breakfast
How’s a Salmon Getaway sound with a Jetty on the side? Want to see The Point? Or take a trip to The Lighthouse? Intrigued yet? These are the not just destinations, they’re breakfast items on the menu at a little-known place only the locals talk about. Sammies, Eggies,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Traffic lights out, power outage affects thousands after contactor hits lines in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A power outage in Somerville affected nearly 12,000 customers Friday afternoon and knocked out traffic lights along the busy McGrath Highway. As of 2:15 p.m., lights were inoperable along the highway between Broadway and Mystic Ave., MassDOT said. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
graftoncommon.com
Heat knocks out power in Grafton, Millbury; thunderstorm coming
Is it hot in here? You’re not alone. Roughly 3,000 homes in Grafton and Millbury are without power, likely caused by the stress of everyone trying to stay cool during the extended heatwave. National Grid reports power may be restored by 7:30 p.m. The National Weather Service, meanwhile, says...
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Pigeon looking for a home
I’ve attached a photo of a pigeon that has taken up residence under my bird feeder at 2 Banjo Way in West Gloucester. It’s been here a few days now. It’s obviously used to people as it walks right up to me when I’m in the yard and he has a couple of bands on his legs.
country1025.com
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!
The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
whdh.com
Flight Frustrations: Flyers at Logan International deal with chaos as weather causes delays across the U.S.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Chaos in the skies due to inclement weather led to chaos at airports across the country, including at Boston’s Logan International on Saturday. Nearly 6,300 U.S. flights faced delays and over 600 were cancelled as of 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to flight tracker website, FlightAware. Flyers at Logan experienced at least 300 of those delays and over 40 cancellations, on top of traffic troubles right outside their terminals.
goodmorninggloucester.com
MAC Back to School Drive
Donations can be dropped off at MAC Fitness Gloucester. We are located at 6 WhistleStop Way, Gloucester, MA 01930. Let’s give back to our community, and set the kids up for success!
fallriverreporter.com
Edaville Family Theme Park announces that they are re-opening “to make the park more accessible to all”
A beloved theme park in southeastern Massachusetts that has been closed will be opening once again. According to a social media post, Edaville Family Theme Park will be opening later this year with Christmas festivities included. “We are excited to announce that Edaville will re-open from November 10, 2022, through...
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
Comments / 1