A celebration of freedom and community: 8th of August Celebration begins in Paducah

Read on www.wpsdlocal6.com
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah comes together to celebrate during August 8th Parade
PADUCAH- A celebration got underway this weekend in Paducah paying tribute to African American Heritage. The 8th of August is annually marked as Emancipation Day in several parts of West Kentucky, including Paducah. Saturday's events included a parade that started on Broadway and continued to Robert Coleman Park. "There's no...
wpsdlocal6.com
Opportunity, community, and unity: 8th of August parade begins tomorrow
PADUCAH — Paducah's time-honored 8th of August parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. The parade starts at 13th and Broadway and will make its way to Robert Coleman Park. Angela Trice of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP says she really hopes to see a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Politics, barbecue, and family reunions: Organizers ready for 142nd Fancy Farm Picnic
FANCY FARM, KY — It's definitely not your typical picnic. It is, however, a tradition Fancy Farm proudly puts on each year. The 142nd Fancy Farm Political Picnic will take place on Saturday. People who’ve traveled from near and far will fill up the pavilion as candidates give stump...
wpsdlocal6.com
State lawmakers host free health and wellness fair for seniors in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, IL — Senior citizens in the Carbondale, Illinois, area are invited to a free health and wellness fair on Aug. 24 at the Carbondale Civic Center. The event will be hosted by State Rep. Paul Jacobs, State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, State Sen. Terri Bryant and State Sen. Dale Fowler. Organizers say representatives from multiple senior service agencies will provide literature, guides and other information for seniors on a variety of state, county and local agencies. Additionally, Illinois General Assembly staff members will be there to assist attendees with their concerns about state government, according to a news release about the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
8th of August Celebration begins
A celebration of freedom and community: 8th of August Celebration begins in Paducah. It's a celebration of freedom and community as Paducah’s annual 8th of August celebration gets underway. This week, people from all over the country are traveling to Paducah to celebrate the day slaves in western Kentucky were emancipated.
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Things To Do In Paducah KY You Shouldn’t Miss
The best things to do in Paducah range from museums and historical sites to outdoor adventures and alcotourism. Known as the Quilt City, the city is known for there excellent quilt production. Every year the town attracts thousands of visitors for its annual Quilt Week. They have even been awarded the title of City of Crafts and Folk Art by UNESCO.
wpsdlocal6.com
Health First CHC announces events to show appreciation for health care workers and patients
PRINCETON, KY — Health First CHC in Princeton, Kentucky, is offering free ice cream on Aug. 11 during a patient appreciation event in honor of National Health Center Week. Health First Community Health Centers says it’s offering ice cream from Rolling Cones at the Princeton location and others in Kentucky to celebrate patients, front-line providers and staff.
wpsdlocal6.com
Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members
MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH LIVE: 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic political speeches
FANCY FARM, KY — Major politics is once again coming to small town west Kentucky. People from all over the state are flocking to Graves County for the 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic. The event is known for its barbecue and fiery political speeches, the latter of which...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion explores Lucile Mine as as possible solution to water crisis
MARION, KY — Marion, Kentucky, is taking a harder look at one option for a long-term solution to its ongoing water crisis: the Lucile Mine. However, if the city can use the mine, it wouldn't be a quick fix. It is an intermediate or potential long-term solution. Friday, city...
wpsdlocal6.com
8th of August celebration coincides with charges announced against four officers in Breonna Taylor case
PADUCAH — The Justice Department has charged four former Louisville police officers in connection to the deadly 2020 raid of Breonna Taylor's home. Former detective Joshua Jaynes, Sgt. Kyle Meany and Detective Kelly Goodlett were charged with submitting a false affidavit to search Taylor's home before the raid. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
More water headed to Marion, Kentucky
MARION, KY — In Marion, Kentucky, city officials say BFW Engineering has completed another round of sampling and testing at Lake George. Marion's ongoing water crisis began when a levee breach led to the lake being being drained. It was the city's main source of water. In a news...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Gearing up for Fancy Farm
Politics, barbecue, and family reunions: Organizers ready for 142nd Fancy Farm Picnic. It's definitely not your typical picnic. It is, however, a tradition Fancy Farm proudly puts on each year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Steve Carr defeats incumbent Benny McGuire in Obion County mayoral race
OBION COUNTY, TN — Obion County, Tennessee, has elected Steve Carr to serve as its next mayor. With all precincts reporting, Carr received 2,010 votes, according to the unofficial election results. Incumbent Benny McGuire came in second with 1,771 votes, followed by John Glessner with 701, Joseph Lewis with...
wpsdlocal6.com
Third-party audit shows how much disaster relief funding Mayfield has received
MAYFIELD, KY — We now know how much money the city of Mayfield received after the Dec. 10 tornado. Mayfield leaders requested the audit to provide greater transparency and clear up any confusion in the community about how much money the city itself received. During a meeting in July, Mayor Kathy O’Nan said that, while millions of dollars have been donated to various fundraisers for western Kentucky tornado relief — such as the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which has raised $52 million — the city itself did not receive nearly that much.
wpsdlocal6.com
Racers focusing on themselves amid conference change
PADUCAH, Ky. - Every college basketball offseason has its fair share of changes, but for Murray State women's basketball, this year might be the most unpredictable offseason in the program's history. A whole new conference awaits the Racers this fall, and despite being a few months away, there's still a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Public transportation issues
Public transportation issues arise because of driver shortage. Paducah Area Transit System customers are filing complaints about late arrivals and departures, scheduling issues, and unreliable service. PATS says with a shortage of drivers, the system's efficiency has taken a hit.
wpsdlocal6.com
Special Olympics Kentucky Region 1 Softball Tournament set for Saturday in Paducah
PADUCAH — On Saturday, more than 200 athletes will compete in the Special Olympics Kentucky Region 1 Softball Tournament in Paducah. Organizers say 14 teams will compete on the fields at Lone Oak Park Saturday. One Paducah team will compete, as well as teams from Barren County, Bowling Green, Christian County, Owensboro, Russellville and Murray.
wpsdlocal6.com
Flash flooding in southern Illinois leaves behind damage
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Extended rainfall in southern Illinois led to flash flooding Thursday. An estimated 3 to 6 inches fell in Williamson County, causing multiple road closures, leaving many unable to leave their homes during the early afternoon hours. Most of the floodwater has receded, but not without...
wkdzradio.com
Thomas ‘Hip’ Radford, 79, of Cadiz
A celebration of life for 79-year-old Thomas Henry “Hip” Radford, of Cadiz, will be held at 1 o’clock Saturday, August 13, at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Saturday, August 13. Survivors include:. Two daughters: Gwennifer Radford of Hopkinsville, and...
Comments / 0