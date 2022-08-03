ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount domestic shooting victim drives himself to the hospital: police

By Kathryn Hubbard
cbs17
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party

Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man hospitalized after being shot in head in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Just after 2:15 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 1200 block of Branch Street. There, they found a 21-year-old man had been shot in the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Halifax, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
cbs17

Woman stole U-Haul truck, caught in Edgecombe County: deputies

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has arrested a woman who stole a U-Haul truck. Deputies say 31-year-old Heather D. Wright, of Charlotte, was found driving a stolen U-Haul through Edgecombe County. After receiving a notification from one of...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Criminal Investigation#Unc#Wncn#Violent Crime#The Rocky Mount Police#Unc Nash Health Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
cbs17

Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Man shot in head in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. The man was taken...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in La Grange murder

On August 5, at approximately 4:30 pm, Lenoir County Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange in reference to a shooting incident. Deputies arrived and found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Rashed Rashon Outlaw of La Grange.
LA GRANGE, NC
cbs17

1 dead in multi-vehicle I-440 crash near Poole Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash closed down at least two lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case

The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy