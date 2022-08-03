Read on investorplace.com
InvestorPlace
Why Is Magic Empire Global (MEGL) Stock Up 2,000% Today?
The company announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday at $4 and has since surged to the $90 level. Speculative buying appears to be at play alongside another Hong Kong-based company, AMTD Digital (HKD). On an otherwise down day in the market, some stocks are seeing incredible...
InvestorPlace
7 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
The bear market is offering many opportunities for investors. These are the best large-cap stocks to buy before the bull market returns. Rivian Automotive (RIVN): With electric vehicle prices soaring, Rivian’s focus on wealthier customers is the right way to go for now. Sea (SE): Banking on the lucrative...
InvestorPlace
TSLA Stock News: 5 Biggest Headlines That Tesla Investors Need to Know This Week
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is poised to end the week in the red after some exciting gains. Fans and investors alike were eagerly awaiting the shareholder meeting, rebranded as the Cyber Roundup. This meeting brought the updates that Wall Street had been waiting for weeks; the 3-for-1 stock split has been approved by Tesla’s shareholders. Elon Musk also discussed other aspects of Tesla’s business, such as the long-awaited Cyber Truck. On top of it, the company is ramping up production at its gigafactories in Berlin and Austin, Texas despite the recent shutdowns. Musk also hinted that the company might be able to announce another factory location later this year,” though he provided no further details.
InvestorPlace
3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Sell Now
This earnings season has definitely highlighted the winners and losers on Wall Street. It has also helped investors identify large-cap tech stocks to sell now. Over the last few days, investors have gained confidence thanks to positive economic data, better-than-expected earnings, and Federal Reserve optimism. The trio of upbeat information drove two-month highs in the large-cap S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq indices earlier this week.
InvestorPlace
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
We're covering all the latest news behind Friday's biggest pre-market stock movers. That includes heavy trading pushing Assure (IONM) stock higher. We’re starting off the last day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!. Earnings reports, sale rumors, and an offer...
InvestorPlace
Opendoor (OPEN) Stock Soars on Zillow Deal
Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) are flying higher on the day, with OPEN stock up 20%. The move comes after the company issued its second-quarter results and a new multi-year deal with its rival, Zillow (NYSE:Z). This partnership comes after a bit of a bumpy start to the week. Opendoor...
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023
As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
InvestorPlace
The 6 Best Stocks Under $15 to Buy Now
The market's overreaction has presented a number of affordable value plays. Golden Ocean (GOGL): Capesize vessel demand could see the company continue to profit. Vista Energy (VIST): Cost-effective Latin American oil & gas exploration sees the enterprise running at high-profit margins. Impala Platinum (IMPUY): An overlooked precious metals player that...
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With Carvana (CVNA) Stock Today?
The company missed on revenues and profit but managed to impress investors with higher profit margins and sales volume. On track for its strongest day in years, CVNA stock is still down 80% year-to-date (YTD). Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is soaring today, up 40% this afternoon after the company’s second-quarter earnings...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Twilio (TWLO) Stock Down 15% Today?
Specializing in communications API (application programming interface) platforms, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) allows enterprises such as ride-sharing facilitator Uber (NYSE:UBER) to custom-build automated messaging channels. However, TWLO stock was only communicating pain on Friday despite the underlying company delivering a top-and-bottom beat for the second quarter. Analysts took a dim view of Twilio’s third-quarter outlook, regarding it as a broader warning about brewing economic pressures.
InvestorPlace
ZFOX Stock Off to a Roaring Start as Cybersecurity Player ZeroFox Hits the Nasdaq
Cybersecurity companies are having a moment on Wall Street right now. The rush of interest in Web 3.0, the metaverse, artificial intelligence and other groundbreaking innovations is a driving force behind this renaissance. And now, investors are seeing this resurgence through a string of new public offerings. ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) is one such company, landing on the Nasdaq Exchange for the first time today. Buyers are taking interest, too, with ZFOX stock seeing an immediate upshot.
InvestorPlace
Why Is FuboTV (FUBO) Stock Up 18% Today?
That's despite the company seeing mixed results for the period. FuboTV also announced strategic plans for its wagering platform. FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock is climbing higher on Friday following the release of the streaming service’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. Helping out FUBO stock today is the...
InvestorPlace
The 7 Best Dividend Stocks for Passive Income
VF Corp (VFC): This apparel conglomerate's unique approach has kept it humming through all economic conditions. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): This REIT's superior commercial real estate helps it stand above its rivals. Realty Income (O): This triple-net least REIT provides attractive monthly income. Chevron (CVX): Chevron's LNG investments take...
InvestorPlace
SPCE Stock Falls 13% as Virgin Galactic Delays Commercial Launch Again
The company blames the delay on issues with its mothership enhancement program. Virgin is now targeting the second quarter of 2023 for the launch of commercial space flights. Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock is falling on Friday after the company revealed another delay for its commercial flight launch. According to Virgin...
InvestorPlace
March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies
Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
InvestorPlace
LooBr Price Predictions: How High Can the LOOBR Crypto Go?
That's despite any recent news concerning the non-fungible-tokens-(NFTs)-focused crypto. Instead, increasing interest in social media seems to be behind today's rise. LooBr (LOOBR-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today as crypto traders wonder how high a recent rally can take the token. The increase in LOOBR Friday comes despite...
InvestorPlace
6 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love
All six of these cheap stocks won't be cheap in a year or two. Millicom International Cellular (TIGO): A smart way to play the telecom industry in Latin America. Nio (NIO):Nio continues to build an excellent electric vehicle (EV) lineup. TechnipFMC (FTI): The pure-play owns the offshore oil and gas...
InvestorPlace
Don’t Expose Yourself to Problems With Opendoor Technologies
Arizona-based Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) provides a digital marketplace for real estate. The company offers a tech-enhanced platform that can simplify the process of buying or selling a home. It’s a good business model in theory, but OPEN stock holders are still struggling in 2022. They’re likely to continue having problems because the housing market is weakening.
InvestorPlace
SQ Stock Falls as Bitcoin Weighs on Block
Stock in Block (NYSE:SQ), formerly known as Square, fell 6% overnight despite earnings beating analyst estimates. The company reported a loss of $208 million, or 36 cents per share, on revenue of $4.4 billion. The problem was Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Block CEO Jack Dorsey has been a big advocate for cryptocurrency,...
