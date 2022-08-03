Springs Utilities abruptly ends energy-saving programs

Read on www.csbj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Teen Murdered in Staff Room by Stalker CoworkerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Colorado Springs, CO
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare with FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Family Fun at Great Wolf Lodge Summer 2022InsiderFamiliesColorado Springs, CO
Looking for Love? Try the Vending Machine at Co.A.T.I. UpriseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
csbj.com
CSU program saving millions for city
Colorado Springs Utilities has been a lightning rod for controversy over the years for a number of decisions that drew ire from customers. For example:. • From 2003 to 2005, Utilities spent $6.8 million, without appraisals, to acquire a handful of homes in the Jimmy Camp Creek area. It offered up to four times market values in a scramble to nail down a site for the Southern Delivery System pipeline project’s reservoir. The reservoir site eventually shifted several miles south, and Utilities recently began liquidating that real estate portfolio.
csbj.com
Opinion: Local farmers need real city support
Farming has always been a game — a mission, really — for the brave and the incurably optimistic. And farmers have always been squeezed by razor-thin margins and the capriciousness of Mother Nature. But in 2022, the odds have never been worse, and the stakes have never been higher.
csbj.com
Opinion: Back to the future with housing
Our lack of affordable (or even sort-of affordable) housing has multiple causes and apparently no near-term solutions. Just figuring out how we got here isn’t easy either. Oldtimers tend to blame it on overdevelopment and the city’s slavish devotion to growth at any cost. You’ve heard them grumble....
csbj.com
Tech apprenticeships: a new landscape
Building an apprenticeship program is a lot like dating, says Eric Dunker, vice president of workforce and economic development for Arapahoe Community College. It can take several years to form strong higher education-to-business relationships and convince companies to adopt a long-term perspective on their talent pipeline, he said. This is especially true in the technology sector, Dunker told the Business Journal, where there’s an immediate need for skilled employees, but no existing road map for on-the-job training models for the rapidly changing industry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
csbj.com
Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek
Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
csbj.com
Farmers’ dream: A farm-to-consumer marketplace
Susan Gordon and Patrick Hamilton grow heirloom vegetables on their five-acre New Roots Farm near Cañon City. They sell produce through a community-supported agriculture program, and they sell wholesale to a small group of customers including Springs-based Pizzeria Rustica and Nightingale Bread. The majority of sales, however — about 60 percent — happen at farmers markets.
Comments / 0