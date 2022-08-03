Springs Utilities abruptly ends energy-saving programs

Building an apprenticeship program is a lot like dating, says Eric Dunker, vice president of workforce and economic development for Arapahoe Community College. It can take several years to form strong higher education-to-business relationships and convince companies to adopt a long-term perspective on their talent pipeline, he said. This is especially true in the technology sector, Dunker told the Business Journal, where there’s an immediate need for skilled employees, but no existing road map for on-the-job training models for the rapidly changing industry.

