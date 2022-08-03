Read on www.hawaiinewsnow.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local academy helps nearly 100 potential recruits prepare for firefighter exam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly one hundred potential firefighter recruits are preparing for the Honolulu Fire Department’s entrance recruit exam next week. The Oahu Prep Academy had about 90 men and women signed up to take their practice exam on Saturday. The academy is run by six retired fire captains.
KITV.com
Aloha Harvest holds food distribution in Downtown - officials said the need is greater
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Aloha Harvest partnered with Reality Church of Honolulu and other organizations to hold a food distribution site. Officials said recipients’ cars lined up throughout downtown Honolulu up to four hours early. “My friend called me last month and said there was a place giving out fresh,...
Protecting Kaimana: Kia’i arrive in Waikiki
No one has been arrested or cited at Kaimana Beach, according to the DLNR., but officials are not the only protectors in Waikiki.
hawaiireporter.com
Exempt food and medicine from GET
This commentary was originally published by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2022. Candidates for political office in Hawaii have suddenly started talking about a policy option that has been kicking around for years: Exempt food and medicine from the state general excise tax (GET). The reasoning is that such...
Think your Hawaii rent is high? It probably is
Hawaii renters are paying 191% more for a two-bedroom this year compared to last according to a new study by rent.com.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man digs deep to make sure kids in need have school supplies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young Lahaina man is finding a way to donate school supplies to students in need ― and is hoping others will follow his lead. Shreddan Gomesh, 21, has no car or job. But he has always wanted to help kids. Gomesh’s parents went to school...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine Navy sailors volunteer at North Shore school
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of sailors with the Philippine Navy ship BRP Antonio Luna helped beautify a North Shore school this week. Waialua High and Intermediate School teacher Elizabeth Frilles and the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu organized the day of volunteering and community service. The sailors were in Honolulu...
YMCA offering free medical services to the public
The Nuuanu YMCA will be offering many free medical services to the public.
Genki balls tamp down stench of Ala Wai Canal
"And you know, it's weird because it used to always stink and everything. You'd say, 'Well, we're by the Ala Wai cause you could tell.' But now, you just don't have the smell anymore," Lokahi Canoe Club racing coordinator Lee Buhre said.
KITV.com
Hawaii ex-lawmaker in bribery case donates to campaigns
HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pop-up voter service center coming to Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Central Oahu voters. A pop-up voter service center is coming to Wahiawa next week. The center will open at Wahiawa District Park on Monday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. You can vote in person, drop off your ballot, or register to vote. Voter service...
Honolulu Little League aiming for Hawaii’s fourth straight LLWS appearance
Honolulu opens up play at the Little League World Series West regional against Southern California on Saturday.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount
While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
DLNR adds extra enforcement around Hawaiian Monk Seals in Waikiki
A 50-yard rule has been enforced at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki for two to three weeks. We sent Dallis Ontiveros for a live look of the set up.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After worrisome findings, UH task force calls for more testing of Navy tap water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii scientists are finally talking about their data ― showing what appears to be jet fuel still in the Navy’s tap water ― and are calling for more tests. They also say it might be “prudent” not to drink the tap water...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In today’s hot job market, many workers are choosing to work for themselves. But freelance work comes with risks. The U.S. Bureau of Labor says about a third of American workers participate in the gig economy. A state survey found about half of Oahu’s workers have...
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
ems1.com
Some Hawaii EMS stations temporarily closing due to low staffing
HONOLULU — Honolulu EMS is temporarily closing some Oahu EMS stations due to low staffing, HawaiiNewsNow reported. Eight ambulances were each offline for 12 hours Sunday. “We’re doing everything we can to keep as many ambulance units on the road as we can,” said Honolulu EMS Acting Chief Christopher Sloman.
lonelyplanet.com
The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii
Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
actionnews5.com
50-yard boundary: Officers protecting mother seal and her baby from beachgoers
HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - Hawaii officials are enforcing a 50-yard boundary around a monk seal named Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach. Starting this week, state conservation officers said they would block off the area to keep people away from the two to keep everyone safe. Officials...
