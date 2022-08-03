ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hawaiireporter.com

Exempt food and medicine from GET

This commentary was originally published by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2022. Candidates for political office in Hawaii have suddenly started talking about a policy option that has been kicking around for years: Exempt food and medicine from the state general excise tax (GET). The reasoning is that such...
Maui man digs deep to make sure kids in need have school supplies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young Lahaina man is finding a way to donate school supplies to students in need ― and is hoping others will follow his lead. Shreddan Gomesh, 21, has no car or job. But he has always wanted to help kids. Gomesh’s parents went to school...
Philippine Navy sailors volunteer at North Shore school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of sailors with the Philippine Navy ship BRP Antonio Luna helped beautify a North Shore school this week. Waialua High and Intermediate School teacher Elizabeth Frilles and the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu organized the day of volunteering and community service. The sailors were in Honolulu...
Genki balls tamp down stench of Ala Wai Canal

"And you know, it's weird because it used to always stink and everything. You'd say, 'Well, we're by the Ala Wai cause you could tell.' But now, you just don't have the smell anymore," Lokahi Canoe Club racing coordinator Lee Buhre said.
Hawaii ex-lawmaker in bribery case donates to campaigns

HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
Pop-up voter service center coming to Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Central Oahu voters. A pop-up voter service center is coming to Wahiawa next week. The center will open at Wahiawa District Park on Monday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. You can vote in person, drop off your ballot, or register to vote. Voter service...
Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount

While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In today’s hot job market, many workers are choosing to work for themselves. But freelance work comes with risks. The U.S. Bureau of Labor says about a third of American workers participate in the gig economy. A state survey found about half of Oahu’s workers have...
Some Hawaii EMS stations temporarily closing due to low staffing

HONOLULU — Honolulu EMS is temporarily closing some Oahu EMS stations due to low staffing, HawaiiNewsNow reported. Eight ambulances were each offline for 12 hours Sunday. “We’re doing everything we can to keep as many ambulance units on the road as we can,” said Honolulu EMS Acting Chief Christopher Sloman.
The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii

Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
