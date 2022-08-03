Read on www.wthitv.com
WTHI
Vivid Smiles throws back to school bash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the season of going back to school, and one local business is helping families do it in style!. Vivid Smiles in Terre Haute threw a back-to-school bash on Saturday!. Fourteen different vendors set up booths with items to help prepare kids for classes. Three...
WTHI
IDOE gives $10 million of grants to Indiana schools to promote employability skills for after high school
INDIANA, (WTHI) - Hoosier students are getting ready to see some support that could help them find jobs easier. The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) is awarding $10 million to support programs teaching important skills needed in careers across industries. IDOE partnered with All4Ed and BloomBoard to pilot a set...
WTHI
Loyal Veteran's Battalion hosts Homeless Awareness Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute organization is raising awareness for our local homeless. The Loyal Veteran's Battalion hosted a Homeless Awareness Day on Saturday. The event was over at Gilbert Park. There were free hot dogs, chips, and extra cold drinks! Organizers also provided resources to help...
WTHI
First big fundraiser underway to help provide housing for homeless veterans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of Homeless veterans are living on the streets throughout the Wabash Valley. But now, with the help of the local community, more veterans will finally have a place to call home. The Terre Haute Association of Realtors (THAAR) hosted the first big fundraiser for...
WTHI
IU Health responds to new abortion bans
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Health organizations are also speaking up about Senate Bill 1 officially becoming law. This bans nearly all abortions across the state. "At IU Health, we take seriously our responsibility to provide access to compassionate and safe, high-quality healthcare for anyone who needs it. IU Health’s priority remains ensuring our physicians and patients have clarity when making decisions about pregnancy within the limits of the law. We will take the next few weeks to fully understand the terms of the new law and how to incorporate the changes into our medical practice to protect our providers and care for the people seeking reproductive healthcare."
WTHI
2022 Cal Ripken World Series economic boost for Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2022 Cal Ripken Little League World Series has once again made its way to Vincennes this week. This year will be the seventh year that Vincennes, has hosted the annual event. From August 5 - 13, they will compete for the right to be called little league world series champions.
WTHI
Bus drivers at the Northeast School Corporation to see a pay increase
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - As schools get ready for the new school year, they need to fill out faculty positions. The school has recently struggled to fill positions for the upcoming school year and are looking for new forms of incentive to attract people to apply. So to make sure the school has of bus drivers for this year, the Northeast School Corporation is raising the position's wage.
WTHI
Collett Park welcomes new "futsal" court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local park welcomed an exciting addition!. The Collett Park Neighborhood Association partnered with the Terre Haute Parks Department and the city of Terre Haute to make it happen. We're talking about the new futsal court in Collett Park. The ribbon cutting was on Saturday!
WTHI
Helping His Hands Disaster Response sends supplies to Kentucky after catastrophic flood
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After devastating flash flooding in eastern Kentucky, many need help. People across the nation are pitching in to help in different ways, from donating to heading down to Kentucky themselves to help. Helping His Hands Disaster Response in Vincennes is sending supplies to people in need....
WTHI
Five people have officially filed to run for Vigo County School Board so far - here's the list
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mother has filed for a seat on the Vigo County School Board. Carey Labella is an adult services librarian at the Vigo County Public Library. She also volunteers at the United Way of the Wabash Valley's Strong Neighborhoods Council. Labella says she's "ready...
WTHI
Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
WTHI
Better Business Bureau warns about "brushing" scam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular scam could leave you feeling like a big winner, but in reality it likely means someone has your personal information. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about what is called "brushing." A brushing scam is when you get...
WTHI
Dog Days of Summer makes its debut in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People and pets from all over the Wabash Valley flooded the streets of Downtown Terre Haute for Dog Days of Summer. "Our community, we are dog lovers!" Christina Crist, the executive director of Team of Mercy, said. "You can't go anywhere without someone carrying a dog, or walking their dog. Everywhere you go in Terre Haute you see that. We don't have a lot of dog events, so why not create something that brings the entire family together."
WTHI
Three more are charged for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a murder investigation that started in 2020. The Terre Haute Police Department says three more people will face murder charges for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total. On Saturday, Terre Haute police arrested Richard Durbin Jr.,...
WTHI
Services for Indiana police officer killed in the line of duty set for Friday and Saturday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The visitation for Indiana police officer Noah Shahnavaz happens on Friday, with his funeral set for Saturday. The Elwood police officer was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Having suffered similar losses with Officers Brent Long, Rob Pitts and Greg Ferency, we talked with the...
WTHI
"Inflation is top of mind for everyone..." What to expect this back-to-school shopping season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's time to head back to the classroom! But filing up those backpacks is going to leave your wallet a bit more empty this year. From gas to groceries, it seems inflation has affected the wallets of just about everyone. "Inflation is the top of mind...
WTHI
Rex Do Their Job and Sweep the Dans to Keep Their Playoff Dreams Alive
Terre Haute beats Danville 12-2 and 8-2 in the Friday double-header at Bob Warn Field. The Rex will play the Dans again on Saturday at Danville in the regular season finale. If the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp win either of their final two games, they'll claim the final playoff spot. If they lose both and the Rex win on Saturday, Terre Haute will claim the final playoff spot.
WTHI
Young South Vermillion football team ready to go
The South Vermillion football program has had one of their better runs lately, delivering seven or more wins in three of their last five seasons. This year they'll face more of a challenge. Graduation hit the Wildcats hard, but they have several younger players that have played varsity, that have just been waiting for there opportunity.
