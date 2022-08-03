ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Vivid Smiles throws back to school bash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the season of going back to school, and one local business is helping families do it in style!. Vivid Smiles in Terre Haute threw a back-to-school bash on Saturday!. Fourteen different vendors set up booths with items to help prepare kids for classes. Three...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Loyal Veteran's Battalion hosts Homeless Awareness Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute organization is raising awareness for our local homeless. The Loyal Veteran's Battalion hosted a Homeless Awareness Day on Saturday. The event was over at Gilbert Park. There were free hot dogs, chips, and extra cold drinks! Organizers also provided resources to help...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sullivan County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Indiana Education
Sullivan County, IN
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Education
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
County
Sullivan County, IN
City
Marshall, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Clark County, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
City
Marshall, IN
WTHI

IU Health responds to new abortion bans

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Health organizations are also speaking up about Senate Bill 1 officially becoming law. This bans nearly all abortions across the state. "At IU Health, we take seriously our responsibility to provide access to compassionate and safe, high-quality healthcare for anyone who needs it. IU Health’s priority remains ensuring our physicians and patients have clarity when making decisions about pregnancy within the limits of the law. We will take the next few weeks to fully understand the terms of the new law and how to incorporate the changes into our medical practice to protect our providers and care for the people seeking reproductive healthcare."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

2022 Cal Ripken World Series economic boost for Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2022 Cal Ripken Little League World Series has once again made its way to Vincennes this week. This year will be the seventh year that Vincennes, has hosted the annual event. From August 5 - 13, they will compete for the right to be called little league world series champions.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Bus drivers at the Northeast School Corporation to see a pay increase

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - As schools get ready for the new school year, they need to fill out faculty positions. The school has recently struggled to fill positions for the upcoming school year and are looking for new forms of incentive to attract people to apply. So to make sure the school has of bus drivers for this year, the Northeast School Corporation is raising the position's wage.
SHELBURN, IN
WTHI

Collett Park welcomes new "futsal" court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local park welcomed an exciting addition!. The Collett Park Neighborhood Association partnered with the Terre Haute Parks Department and the city of Terre Haute to make it happen. We're talking about the new futsal court in Collett Park. The ribbon cutting was on Saturday!
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Marshall School#General Health#Ocv
WTHI

Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Better Business Bureau warns about "brushing" scam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular scam could leave you feeling like a big winner, but in reality it likely means someone has your personal information. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about what is called "brushing." A brushing scam is when you get...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTHI

Dog Days of Summer makes its debut in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People and pets from all over the Wabash Valley flooded the streets of Downtown Terre Haute for Dog Days of Summer. "Our community, we are dog lovers!" Christina Crist, the executive director of Team of Mercy, said. "You can't go anywhere without someone carrying a dog, or walking their dog. Everywhere you go in Terre Haute you see that. We don't have a lot of dog events, so why not create something that brings the entire family together."
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Rex Do Their Job and Sweep the Dans to Keep Their Playoff Dreams Alive

Terre Haute beats Danville 12-2 and 8-2 in the Friday double-header at Bob Warn Field. The Rex will play the Dans again on Saturday at Danville in the regular season finale. If the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp win either of their final two games, they'll claim the final playoff spot. If they lose both and the Rex win on Saturday, Terre Haute will claim the final playoff spot.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Young South Vermillion football team ready to go

The South Vermillion football program has had one of their better runs lately, delivering seven or more wins in three of their last five seasons. This year they'll face more of a challenge. Graduation hit the Wildcats hard, but they have several younger players that have played varsity, that have just been waiting for there opportunity.
CLINTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy