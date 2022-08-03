Read on doorcountypulse.com
Letter to the Editor: A Tribute to a Friend: Francha Barnard
Baileys Harbor lost one of our own last week. You might have seen her walking around town – a little lady, in all kinds of weather, striding through a town she loved. Francha had her hands, thoughts, beliefs and convictions in many endeavors. You might have observed her in action at our town meetings over the years adding her voice and concerns. Oh, we can’t forget her two Ps – poetry and politics!
Letter to the Editor: Not a Fan of New Signage
Congratulations, Baileys Harbor! You win, hands down. I felt Sister Bay held the title easily with our top-of-the-bluff tenements (not bad-looking buildings, but, like tenements in Chicago, too many buildings in too little space, destroying our village bluff) and our two big warehouse buildings, far out of proportion with the rest of the village.
Letter to the Editor: Whittling
The more mature I get, the more life whittles away at me. First, it was my hearing. I find myself saying, “Pardon me” often. Recently, I gave myself a self eye exam in Baileys Harbor, the town where I live, on the signage of the new building in town. I sat across the street with my pickleboard paddle and covered each eye and got every letter.
Fresh Take 42 Offers New Twist on Healthful Food
With white siding on the outside and wood on the inside, the high ceilinged Fresh Take 42 looks much like a barn, a fitting backdrop for the restaurant’s homemade dishes. Sitting just north of the Red Putter in Ephraim, the eatery created by Ashe Rider and partner Dave Reera is a labor of love in its first season in the former home of Joe Jo’s Pizza.
Obituary: Laverne M. Eggert
Laverne (Reince) Eggert, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, died on August 3, 2022, at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. Laverne was born on July 25, 1929, in Maplewood to Modest and Elsie (Rose) Reince. She grew up in a home that was always surrounded with family and friends, she often spoke of family being her greatest blessing.
