Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Tigers ready to hit pads
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday is day three of Fall Football Camp for the Memphis Tigers. That means it is the last day of shorts and shoulder pad workouts. The real deal starts Saturday when full contact practices begin. New Tigers Defensive Coordinator Matt Barnes, who comes to the UofM...
actionnews5.com
Memphis rescue team’s return home from Kentucky floodwaters undetermined
HAZARD, Ky. (WMC) - Members of the Memphis task force that responded to the floodwaters of eastern Kentucky say they don’t know when they will come home. Last Thursday, 16 rescue specialists from Tennessee Task Force 1 (TN-TF1) were deployed in Hazard, Kentucky to assist state and local officials in water rescues and lifesaving efforts.
actionnews5.com
Memphian ready to shine at US Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - I think we can say it’s official. Rachel Heck is the first lady of women’s golf in Memphis. Heck’s talent on the links has taken her all over the world. The former St. Agnes Academy Star has won championships playing for the United...
actionnews5.com
Female pedestrian struck by gold Camry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 2300 block of Summer. At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on 2300 block of Summer. A gold Camry had struck the victim. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Pediatrician shares most common youth sports hazards & how to prevent injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a new school year and kids are already returning to organized sports. Dr. Christina Johns, one of the county’s top pediatric emergency care physicians, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the most common youth sports hazards, along with what parents need to know to avoid injury and heatstroke.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Washington, D.C., investment trust to buy Jacksonville VA clinic
Easterly Government Properties Inc. of Washington, D.C., intends to buy the Jacksonville Veterans Affairs medical center under development in North Jacksonville. It is among a portfolio of 10 properties fully leased to the VA, primarily under 20-year leases. The center is under construction for completion in summer 2023. Easterly's VA...
residentnews.net
Peace Park Labyrinth will increase mindfulness in Riverside
A group of Riverside residents hopes the installation of a classic labyrinth will turn a neglected corner of their neighborhood into a space for introspection and education. The Friends of the Peace Park Labyrinth unveiled their plan to revitalize the Peace Memorial Rose Garden Park during the 2022 Riverside Avondale Garden Tour. The site sits across Park St. from the Willowbranch Library, between Mallory and Cherry streets.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Kitchen Co-Op aims to kickstart careers of up-and-coming chefs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Supporting your up-and-coming chef is a lot easier in the Memphis area thanks to a center called the Memphis Kitchen Co-op that opened last year. “When you buy from the Memphis Kitchen Co-Op, you are really supporting a vendor who maybe working just themselves. They may not have any employees or any help, but this is a dream of theirs,” co-owner Molly McCracken said.
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a list of 5 things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival: This is the 4th Annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival. Tickets include admission, a souvenier tasting glass, over 90 different beverage samples and a portion of the benefits go to Merge Memphis. Food will be available for purchase.
Oh my! Photos capture car dangling from parking garage in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A scary situation for one driver Tuesday after their car sped past a barrier and was dangling on the side of a parking garage on Jacksonville's Southbank. The incident happened in the afternoon hours at The Peninsula of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and...
actionnews5.com
Slow Down Memphis celebrates 1-year anniversary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a year since the kickoff for the Slow Down Memphis campaign. One year ago, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) teamed up with Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to reduce speeding violations, interstate shootings, reckless driving, and all other illegal activity.
Multiple incidents cause delays on Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was reported on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday due to a traffic crash. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 4:26 p.m. that crews are working a traffic crash involving a flipped vehicle at Argyle Forest Blvd. and Spencer's Trace with one person confirmed trapped.
actionnews5.com
3 injured in shooting on Highland Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital and two others are recovering after shots were fired on South Highland Street late Thursday night. Officers responded to the shooting at 11:48 p.m. where three men were located. Memphis police say one was rushed to the hospital in critical...
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed overnight near Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting overnight near Getwell Road, police say. Officers responded to the shooting on Willowview Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Anyone with information about the investigation is...
actionnews5.com
Floyd Bonner takes lead in County Sheriff race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the early election results tallied in, incumbent Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner’s odds of re-election were high as he took the lead with 77% of the votes. The final results reflect Bonner’s lead by nearly 74,000 votes. Second, in the lead is challenger...
actionnews5.com
6 men wanted for South Memphis murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for six persons of interest in relation to a homicide that took place on Monday night. Police say that two groups of men exchanged gunfire at Mississippi Boulevard near Walker Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Two people were...
JSO: Man in serious condition after shooting in Durkeeville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the Durkeeville area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they responded to a call of a person shot around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of 5th street....
actionnews5.com
Toddler in hospital after overdose
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A toddler was taken to the hospital for an overdose on Friday. Memphis police confirmed that an approximately one-year-old girl was transported to LeBonheur Hospital after coming into contact with a straw with “drugs” on it. Memphis police were called to a home on...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City reviewing civil engineering plans for BJ’s Wholesale Club in North Jacksonville
BJ’s Wholesale Club is on track for a new location in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. Landlord Ramco Jacksonville LLC filed civil engineering plans with the city July 27 to replace the Regal cinemas with the wholesale club. That takes Ramco closer to demolishing the theater for construction...
actionnews5.com
Wolf River Conservancy awarded $1M for wetland conservation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wolf River Conservancy has been awarded a $1M grant to help further its wetland conservation work. Ryan Hall, Director of Land Conservation, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share what this grant means for the community and the organization.
